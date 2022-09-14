Read full article on original website
Columbus police: Man shot in burglary attempt dies, homicide investigating
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man shot when police said he attempted to break into a home last month has died, and the Columbus Division of Police Homicide Unit is now investigating the incident. On Aug. 18 at approximately 10 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Hinman Avenue for a call of a […]
wpde.com
Burglary suspect dies from injuries sustained from homeowner in Ohio, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Authorities in Ohio said a man who was accused of breaking into a home died weeks later from injuries he sustained from the homeowner. Columbus police said they originally arrived at the scene on Aug. 18 around 10 p.m. EDT on a report of a burglary.
Police search for person of interest in fatal shooting of 19-year-old
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers has released surveillance footage of a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in south Columbus in August. According to the Columbus Division of Police, gunfire was exchanged between two people at around 2:45 p.m. on August 6 behind a CVS located on Parsons […]
Man shot while walking with girlfriend in the Hilltop neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 58-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the leg while he was walking with his girlfriend Saturday night in west Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police say the victim and his girlfriend were walking in an alley around 10:15 p.m. near the 400 block of South Highland Avenue in […]
myfox28columbus.com
Mother of slain Donovan Lewis wants officer 'indicted and charged criminally'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Rebecca Duran told ABC 6 that her life has been a nightmare since her son, Donovan Lewis, was shot and killed by Columbus police officer Ricky Anderson. She describes the pain as unbearable. "I just want to hug and kiss him and I love him,"...
Family of Columbus woman killed after hit-and-run seeks answers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alexis Wolfe was 37 years old when she died. And she died in Room 37 in the hospital emergency room. “I’ll never forget that,” said longtime family friend Tammy Turner. She says the family is devastated at the loss of Wolfe, who leaves behind...
NBC4 Columbus
Police: Shots fired at youth football game on west side of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gunshots were fired at a youth football game Saturday afternoon on the city’s west side, Columbus police said. The shooting took place at approximately 1:56 p.m. at Hilltonia Park. According to police, witnesses said that after the game, an unknown juvenile fired multiple gunshots...
Franklin County judge hopeful after police, parents of teens behind car thefts meet to discuss solutions
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County judge was one of about 100 people on Thursday who attended a meeting to discuss ways to end the epidemic of teenagers stealing Hyundais and Kias across central Ohio. Franklin County Administrative Judge George Leach, the head juvenile court judge, described the meeting...
They rammed an Ohio deputy’s cruiser. Sheriff says stolen checks and a gun were found in the car
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were arrested in Fairfield County on Friday after the pair crashed into a deputy’s cruiser. Authorities responded to a home on State Route 595 on Friday after reports of a burglary, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook. Deputies said several items had been stolen, including checks and […]
Donovan Lewis’ mother, attorneys say police violated Andre’s Law
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The mother of an unarmed Black man killed by Columbus police sat beside two attorneys as she described life without her son for the past 16 days. During an interview with NBC4 on Thursday, Donovan Lewis’ mother, Rebecca Duran, and family attorneys reacted to new details in the employment record of […]
Police go to hospital after man shows up shot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police were dispatched to Grant Medical Center on Thursday after a man arrived suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers found Kevin Gray, 34, at around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at Grant Medical Center, with a single gunshot wound to his leg, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Gray said he […]
Man arrested after exposing himself to child in Hilliard, police say
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Officers arrested a man Thursday afternoon who exposed himself to a 10-year-old girl on her way to school that same morning, according to the Hilliard Division of Police. HPD charged Joseph Ennemoser, 48, with a fifth-degree felony several hours after the child told police Ennemoser got out of a white pickup […]
Columbus father raises money for teddy bears 1 year after son's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Friday marked one year since a family has been without their son, brother and friend. One year ago, Bryce Persang, 24, was found shot in the front seat of a car in Columbus. “He was sarcastic, he was obnoxious, he was kind of a jerk, but...
cwcolumbus.com
Mom uses slain son's love of travel to help community, as she waits for arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More than a year after her son lost his life to gun violence, a Columbus mom still working to find justice for her child. "it's been very hard," Victoria Landrum said, as she talked about her son Marcus Payne, 27, who was shot and killed last summer in a Short North neighborhood.
Columbus officer who killed Donovan Lewis was previously fired from job
Above: Body camera footage shows the moments leading up to the shooting of Donovan Lewis. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police has released the personnel file for an officer who shot and killed an unarmed Black man, which showed he was previously terminated and won his job back. The release of Officer […]
Columbus mother pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in 2-year-old's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman was sentenced to at least 18 years in prison in connection with the death of her 2-year-old son in 2019. According to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, Tina Dayton pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and endangering children. Prosecutors dropped a murder charge in exchange for her plea.
sciotopost.com
Hocking County Sheriff Goes in Wild Chase That Ends with Suspect Crashing into Deputy Vehicle
HOCKING – On Friday, September 16th, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a report of a burglary which occurred at a residence on State Route 595. Several items were taken from taken from the residence, including a firearm and checks.A short time later, the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a local bank, who stated an individual was trying to cash one of the stolen checks. The caller was able to provide a description of the male along with the vehicle he was driving.
Woman injured, multiple cars and houses damaged in southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was injured and multiple houses were struck by bullets after a shooting in southwest Columbus early Friday morning. The shooting happened on the 600 block of South Richardson Avenue around 3 a.m., according to Columbus police. Police said the woman was shot in her...
Man charged with Chatterton Road murder in court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man charged with a shooting death near Nafzger Park in east Columbus in July will appear in court this morning. According to the complaint, in the evening of July 7, Xavier Colvin, 22, and three others drove to the Cross Key Apartments on Chatterton Road. There they allegedly fired handguns […]
Woman hit in leg after bullets pierce house
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cars and houses were hit by a rain of bullets in the early hours of Friday, injuring a woman in the leg inside her home. Bullets struck several vehicles and two houses in the 600 block of South Richardson Avenue in the Hilltop about 3 a.m., Columbus police say. A bullet […]
