ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Park, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

Hospitalized rower from St. Charles in critical condition; missing boy's body found

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The rower hospitalized after a lightning strike in the Lake Fairview area on Thursday afternoon is a sixth-grade student from St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School in Orlando and is in critical condition, principal Dr. Jaime Rodriguez revealed Friday in a letter to the parents and families of the school's students. Another student invovled in the incident, was found in the water, ending the search.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winter Park, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Winter Park, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Bay News 9

Rowing team member missing after Florida lightning strike

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team's boat capsized in an Orlando lake following a nearby lightning strike, officials said. Medics took one child to a hospital and three others who were on the boat were sent home with...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

5 years later, Maria survivors still struggle in Central Florida

Cooking is something Norma Rivera loves to do for her family. But during the pandemic, she began cooking for a lot more people so she could support her family. Thousands of Puerto Ricans fled to the United States mainland, many to Central Florida, after Maria, a catastrophic hurricane, forced many to leave the island in September 2017.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy