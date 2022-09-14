Read full article on original website
Flagler Sheriff: Wanted man found with enough fentanyl to kill over 100,000 people
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted in Volusia and Orange counties Wednesday morning, and found what deputies say was enough fentanyl to kill over 100,000 people. Adrian Rivers was arrested on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop in Palm Bay for...
Hospitalized rower from St. Charles in critical condition; missing boy's body found
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The rower hospitalized after a lightning strike in the Lake Fairview area on Thursday afternoon is a sixth-grade student from St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School in Orlando and is in critical condition, principal Dr. Jaime Rodriguez revealed Friday in a letter to the parents and families of the school's students. Another student invovled in the incident, was found in the water, ending the search.
Winter Park High School parents notified of threat for 2nd day in a row
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Following Wednesday’s incident at Winter Park High School, where a student brought a gun on campus, parents were notified of another threat Thursday. For two days in a row, Winter Park High School parents were notified of a threat on campus. Orange County Public...
Volusia Remembers Coalition hosts ceremony to honor victims of lynching
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Sept. 17 marks 126 years since two Black men were wrongfully murdered in Volusia County. The Volusia Remembers Coalition held a special ceremony in Osteen on Saturday to remember and honor the lives of lynching victims. What You Need To Know. Sept. 17 marks 126...
Rowing team member missing after Florida lightning strike
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team's boat capsized in an Orlando lake following a nearby lightning strike, officials said. Medics took one child to a hospital and three others who were on the boat were sent home with...
5 years later, Maria survivors still struggle in Central Florida
Cooking is something Norma Rivera loves to do for her family. But during the pandemic, she began cooking for a lot more people so she could support her family. Thousands of Puerto Ricans fled to the United States mainland, many to Central Florida, after Maria, a catastrophic hurricane, forced many to leave the island in September 2017.
