Corrections and clarifications

• It is Mike Hussey who is set for a coaching role in England’s T20 World Cup campaign in Australia, not his younger brother and fellow coach, Dave Hussey ( Saker and Hussey to join England coaching setup for World Cup , 10 September, Sport, p7).

• The actor pictured kissing Helen Mirren’s hand in an image from the 2006 film The Queen is Michael Sheen, not Martin Sheen as the caption said ( Majestic performances , 12 September, G2, p8).

• Other recently amended articles include:

Punk queens, vaccines, and DJ Chelsea Manning: inside New York’s legendary drag fest

El Alto: graphic novel depicts Bolivia city’s future as Indigenous and robotic

Scottish crowds turn out for the Queen but support for the monarchy less clear

American Gigolo to Heartbreak High: the seven best shows to stream this week

Ospreys make triumphant return as breeding pairs spread across UK

Can Germany’s economy minister keep the lights on this winter?

Two Trump officials subpoenaed for fundraising to undermine elections

Proclamations read out in Commonwealth countries – as it happened

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com .

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.

I’m an expert in crowd behaviour – don’t be fooled that everyone queueing in London is mourning the Queen

Britain is in mourning. This is affirmed every time we turn on the television and see the huge numbers of people watching royal processions, or willing to queue for long hours to file past the Queen’s casket. They have gathered, we are told, “to pay their respects”. They are there “to thank the Queen”. Above all, they are “united in grief”. In this way, a picture is built up of a homogenous national community defined by its love of monarch and monarchy. But things are not that simple.
