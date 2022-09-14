Read full article on original website
America’s Railroads Are in Trouble–With or Without a Strike
A potential strike by railroad workers has been averted, but customers and executives say that the industry needs an overhaul
How an attendance policy brought the U.S. to the brink of a nationwide rail strike
Freight rail workers had threatened to strike Friday. The unions were unhappy about a policy that penalizes workers who take unscheduled time off, including for medical needs.
5 ways the rail strike could worsen inflation
With thousands of railroad workers potentially striking on Friday, the economy is expected to take another hit as major supply lines are cut off across the country. Shipments of grain, oil and even car parts are likely to be impacted by the strike, forcing more delays on national transportation lines amid existing supply chain disruptions.
Opinion: California’s ban on gas-powered cars could put America in China’s control
China wants to own the resources needed for electric car batteries, which could make the U.S. as dependent on them as it has been, at times, on OPEC for oil
‘Amtrak Joe’ averts rail strike with last-minute deal after months of negotiations
WASHINGTON — On July 12, a dozen unions representing 115,000 freight railroad workers voted to strike over pay and labor conditions, a move that would disrupt supply chains and imperil travel, since Amtrak shares track with freight carriers in much of the country. In stepped President Biden, once known...
A Looming Freight Rail Strike Would Be Very Bad. Here’s Why It’s Happening and What It Means (UPDATED)
Victoria ScottHow did the U.S. get to a point where all the freight trains could stop? Sick time, or lack of it.
The now-avoided rail worker strike, explained
It's been a tough week for the rail industry — but it seems there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
Amtrak cancels all long-distance trains ahead of potential freight rail shutdown
Although Amtrak is not involved in the labor dispute, the move is more fallout from an ongoing stalemate between freight rail companies and unions.
Rail Strike Averted With Hours to Go as Biden Team Pushes Deal
Deal ‘balances’ needs of workers, businesses and US economy. US railroads and unions reached a tentative deal early Thursday, a breakthrough that looks to avert a labor disruption that risked adding supply-chain strains to the world’s largest economy. After 20 straight hours in the latest round of...
Biden announces tentative deal to avert rail strike that threatened massive disruption
The White House has struck a tentative deal to avoid a rail strike that threatened major disruptions across the United States, with freight workers securing a key demand under its terms, President Joe Biden said Thursday morning. The tentative pact highlights the labor movement’s growing influence under an administration that...
Amtrak cancels long-distance routes amid looming rail strike
Amtrak said it is canceling all long-distance trips starting on Thursday amid a looming railway strike that could disrupt the U.S. economy, resulting in lost productivity of $2 billion a day. The potential work stoppage stems from a labor dispute between railroad companies and their unionized workforces. If the two sides aren't able to come to an agreement this week, the strike could begin Friday. A Labor Department spokesperson told CBS News on Wednesday evening that dinner had been ordered and the talks in Washington among federal officials, railroad executives and railroad worker union leaders are ongoing. President Biden had been receiving...
Crude-Oil Prices Fall as Railroad Strike Averted
Railroad unions agreed to a deal, averting a massive strike that would have snarled supply chains and halted the supply of key and essential commodities such as grain and ethanol, which is blended with gasoline. The tentative agreement is awaiting a ratification vote from 60,000 union members who work for...
Rail deal awaits workers' sign-off as strike fears wane
A tentative agreement was announced in the early hours of Thursday morning after a marathon negotiating session in Washington.
U.S. Railways to Halt Grain Shipments Ahead of Potential Shutdown -Agriculture Sources
CHICAGO (Reuters) - Some U.S. railroads will start halting crop shipments on Thursday, a day ahead of a potential work stoppage, an agricultural association and sources at two grain cooperatives said on Tuesday, threatening exports and feed deliveries for livestock. With farmers starting to harvest autumn crops that are shipped...
Biden says tentative railway labor deal has been reached, averting a strike
President Joe Biden said Thursday a tentative railway labor agreement has been reached, averting a potentially devastating strike before the pivotal midterm elections.
Biden says deal averting rail worker strike avoided 'real economic crisis'
President Biden said the deal between rail companies and union negotiators struck early Thursday morning averted a "real economic crisis." The deal between the two sides came just before a Friday morning deadline to avoid a freight railroad strike. "The alternative was just not thinkable," Biden said. "If, in fact,...
Amtrak to Restore Service as Quickly As Possible September 2022 As Freight Railroad Strike Is Averted
All long distance train routes which are operated by the National Railroad Passenger Corporation — which does business under the name Amtrak — had been suspended until further notice starting today, Thursday, September 15, 2022 in anticipation of what could possible be the first national railroad strike in the United States in 30 years…
Country should brace for economic 'disaster' if rail strike moves forward, manufacturer group warns
A freight railroad strike will have "devastating" consequences for the US. economy and will significantly set back any progress made in the past year to curb U.S. inflation rates, the president and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers warned on Wednesday. "If this goes south and we see a...
