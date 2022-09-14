ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

5 ways the rail strike could worsen inflation

With thousands of railroad workers potentially striking on Friday, the economy is expected to take another hit as major supply lines are cut off across the country. Shipments of grain, oil and even car parts are likely to be impacted by the strike, forcing more delays on national transportation lines amid existing supply chain disruptions.
The Week

The now-avoided rail worker strike, explained

It's been a tough week for the rail industry — but it seems there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
bloomberglaw.com

Rail Strike Averted With Hours to Go as Biden Team Pushes Deal

Deal ‘balances’ needs of workers, businesses and US economy. US railroads and unions reached a tentative deal early Thursday, a breakthrough that looks to avert a labor disruption that risked adding supply-chain strains to the world’s largest economy. After 20 straight hours in the latest round of...
CBS Pittsburgh

Amtrak cancels long-distance routes amid looming rail strike

Amtrak said it is canceling all long-distance trips starting on Thursday amid a looming railway strike that could disrupt the U.S. economy, resulting in lost productivity of $2 billion a day. The potential work stoppage stems from a labor dispute between railroad companies and their unionized workforces. If the two sides aren't able to come to an agreement this week, the strike could begin Friday. A Labor Department spokesperson told CBS News on Wednesday evening that dinner had been ordered and the talks in Washington among federal officials, railroad executives and railroad worker union leaders are ongoing.   President Biden had been receiving...
TheStreet

Crude-Oil Prices Fall as Railroad Strike Averted

Railroad unions agreed to a deal, averting a massive strike that would have snarled supply chains and halted the supply of key and essential commodities such as grain and ethanol, which is blended with gasoline. The tentative agreement is awaiting a ratification vote from 60,000 union members who work for...
FOXBusiness

Biden says deal averting rail worker strike avoided 'real economic crisis'

President Biden said the deal between rail companies and union negotiators struck early Thursday morning averted a "real economic crisis." The deal between the two sides came just before a Friday morning deadline to avoid a freight railroad strike. "The alternative was just not thinkable," Biden said. "If, in fact,...
ZDNet

Want to ride in a Tesla? Now you can with Uber Comfort Electric

As part of Uber's efforts to become a zero-emissions mobility platform by 2040, the company launched Uber Comfort Electric four months ago. However, the option to ride an electric vehicle (EV) was limited to Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego and Dubai. Today, Uber announced its expansion of Comfort Electric to 24 cities nationally.
