NFL Week 2 Odds, Bets and Start/Sit Decisions
Sunday again already? How lucky are we! Week 1 brought on a lot of unexpected drama and now it’s time to see if the one-game overreactions are right. Do the Packers bounce back? What’s up with the Bengals? And how does Trey Lance fare in normal weather conditions? We’ll (hopefully) get some answers ...
NFL・
Patriots vs. Steelers: 3 to Watch
As the New England Patriots prepare to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 of the 2022 season, Patriots Country highlights three players on whom Pats fans might want to keep watch.
Amon-Ra St. Brown Can Make NFL History against Commanders
Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown should be an integral part of Detroit Lions' gameplan Week 2 against the Washington Commanders.
Ezekiel Elliott 'Missing, On Milk Carton,' ESPN Critic Says of Cowboys RB
"Where is he? Where is Zeke? He's on the back of a milk carton. He's supposed to be eating and doing all that stuff. Where's he eating at?" - Damien Woody on Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott.
