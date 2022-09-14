Fordham Cross Country/Track & Field Receives a Tara VanDerveer Fund for the Advancement of Women in Coaching Grant from the Women’s Sports Foundation

Read full article on original website
Cross Country Places Third at Jasper Fall XC Invite
Montgomery, N.Y. – (September 17, 2022) – In the team's final tune-up before the Championship part of the schedule begins, the Fordham cross country team finished third in both the men's and women's team competitions at the Jasper Fall XC Invite, hosted at Twin Ponds on the Farm in Montgomery, N.Y.
Men’s Soccer Begins A-10 Slate with URI on Homecoming Saturday
Bronx, N.Y. – (September 16, 2022) – The Fordham men's soccer team looks to keep their unbeaten streak alive on Homecoming Saturday night, when the team hosts Rhode Island to open Atlantic 10 Conference play at Jack Coffey Field. Fordham (2-1-3) is unbeaten in its last five matches,...
#17 Water Polo Opens League Play with Pair of Wins
Lewisburg, Pa. – (September 17, 2022) – The 17th-ranked Fordham water polo team opened the Bison Invitational, hosted by Bucknell, with a pair of league wins on Saturday. The Rams opened the day with a 17-13 win over Mt. St. Mary's. With Fordham leading 12-11 after three quarters...
Volleyball Falls to Yale, Villanova Saturday
New Haven, Conn. – Fordham volleyball won the first set of each of its two matches on day two of the Yale Invitational but ultimately fell in four sets in both, finishing nonconference play with a 6-5 record. The Rams took on the host Bulldogs in the opening match...
Volleyball Competes in Yale Invitational this Weekend
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham volleyball (6-2) returns to action this weekend at the Yale Invitational. The Ram will open things up against Sacred Heart tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. and then take on the hosts at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Villanova at 5 p.m. All matches will be streamed...
Women’s Soccer Takes A-10 Opener at St. Bonaventure
St. Bonaventure, N.Y. – (September 15, 2022) – Fordham's Kristen Cocozza netted the lone goal of the contest, while Serena Mensah made six saves in net, as the Rams opened Atlantic 10 Conference play with a 1-0 women's soccer victory over the St. Bonaventure Bonnies at the Marra Athletic Complex.
Softball Reveals Fall Schedule
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham softball has unveiled its 2022 Fall schedule, complete with eight contests, five coming at Bahoshy Field, and the annual Alumni game. The Rams will kick things off this coming weekend in the Bronx against nearby Division II schools Molloy and Georgian Court, the doubleheader starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Fordham will wrap up the month on the road at Fairfield the following Saturday, starting a doubleheader with Bridgeport at 12:30 p.m. then playing the Stags immediately after.
