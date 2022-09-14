Fordham Cross Country/Track & Field Receives a Tara VanDerveer Fund for the Advancement of Women in Coaching Grant from the Women’s Sports Foundation

Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham softball has unveiled its 2022 Fall schedule, complete with eight contests, five coming at Bahoshy Field, and the annual Alumni game. The Rams will kick things off this coming weekend in the Bronx against nearby Division II schools Molloy and Georgian Court, the doubleheader starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Fordham will wrap up the month on the road at Fairfield the following Saturday, starting a doubleheader with Bridgeport at 12:30 p.m. then playing the Stags immediately after.

