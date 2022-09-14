Read full article on original website
The Newest 'Call of Duty' Game Gets a Price Hike
A remastered and upgraded version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is already set as the next game in the famed first-person shooter franchise. While this game will be the last we'll see from Activision Blizzard for the next two years, it's expected to bring an exciting experience as the sequel to the 2019 Modern Warfare.
