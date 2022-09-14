Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
City of Burlington prepares for Sunday's Pride parade, festival
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The city of Burlington is preparing for Sunday's Pride parade. Thousands of people are expected to pack the city's downtown for the annual event. The parade starts at noon with a new route that will start on King Street, go up Church Street, back down to Main Street and end at Waterfront Park where there will be a festival with performances, food and drink vendors and local businesses selling a wide-range of products.
mynbc5.com
Windsor eviscerates Milton 46-6 for namesake
MILTON, Vt. — In the 2022 Yellowjackets bowl, Windsor's Logan Worrall led the way with a multi-touchdown game on the way to a 46-6 win over Milton. Milton played Windsor tight to start, but in the second quarter the latter was able to pull away thanks to a Worrall long run for a score.
Middlebury Campus
Queer-owned, all-natural wine shop opens in downtown Middlebury
New Addison County residents Danielle Pattavina and Erika Dunyak recently opened an all-natural wine store in downtown Middlebury. Located at 48 Main Street, Schmetterling Wine Shop welcomed the public through its doors in early July. As a queer couple living down Route 22A in Shoreham, Vermont, Pattavina said their business is “a queer-owned natural wine shop spinning and selling vinyl.”
WCAX
What to do: Saturday, September 17
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday, September 17. Rutland’s Turning Point Center is hosting an event in Main Street Park today to raise awareness and celebrate the recovery community. From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. there will be a variety of activities, including live music, guest speakers, a pie eating contest, sumo wrestling, and free food provided by the ACF Church. Admission is free. Organizers hope this event will reduce the stigma around recovery, and express the community’s gratitude to their supporters who have helped along the way.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colchester Sun
Home tour of the week: this $569,900 house in Essex Junction has gleaming hardwood floors and lots of living space
This colonial style home in Essex Junction includes an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. The primary suite upstairs has two large walk in closets and a full bathroom. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 half) Price: $569,900. Square Feet: 3,008. HIGHLIGHTS: quartz countertops, modern kitchen,...
nshoremag.com
Vermont Views and Cozy Charm Make Edson Hill a Delightful Rustic Retreat
Located a short drive from the town of Stowe in Vermont’s breathtaking countryside, Edson Hill’s picturesque retreat is set on 38 acres with 22 exquisitely appointed guest rooms, flawless service, and delicious dining all set in an upscale rustic atmosphere—truly a hidden gem and place to get away from the world.
colchestersun.com
Here are 5 things to do this weekend in Chittenden County
Details: A chance for kids to touch and climb in really big trucks including fire trucks, tractors and tow trucks. When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17-10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Where: Champlain Valley Exposition, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction. Details: Interact with different historical reenactment groups at this...
New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com
It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Birdie
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a three-year-old dog named Birdie. Birdie came to the Humane Society of Chittenden County from Georgia with her nine puppies. Her puppies have found their new homes, and now it’s Birdie’s turn. The Humane Society says after...
VTDigger
Vermont Federal Credit Union announces the grand opening of its new corporate campus and retail branch at 275 Kennedy Drive in South Burlington
South Burlington, VT – Vermont Federal Credit Union announces the grand opening of its eighth branch location and new corporate campus at 275 Kennedy Drive in South Burlington, VT. “We are thrilled for this opportunity to expand our presence in South Burlington and support the many residents, businesses, and...
5 small towns in New England ranked among 15 best places for fall leaf peeping
Five small towns in New England have been ranked among the 15 best places in America for fall leaf peeping, according to a new list. Trips to Discover recently published its “15 Best Small Towns in the U.S. for Fall Foliage” ranking with the official start of autumn now just days away.
mychamplainvalley.com
‘I was blown away:’ Patagonia founder gives away company
Burlington, VT — Two outdoor retailers in Burlington are reacting to Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard‘s decision to give away the company to help fight the climate crisis. On Wednesday, Chouinard announced he is transferring ownership of the $3 billion company to the Patagonia Purpose Trust and the nonprofit Holdfast Collective.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
compassvermont.com
Three Cannabis Retail Locations Get the Green Light to Open
The Vermont Cannabis Control Board has issued licenses to three businesses that will allow them to open weed shops in the coming weeks. In unanimous votes, the board approved retail licenses for Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and FLŌRA Cannabis in Middlebury. Cannabis Control Board members also awarded an integrated license to Ceres Collaborative, an affiliate of the largest medical dispensary in the state.
WCAX
Greenride e-bike share program abandoned; cities take action
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An e-bike share program in Chittenden County has shut down, leaving hundreds of bikes abandoned with no access to use them. The Greenride e-bike share program shut down at the beginning of July, There are 30 bike dispensing hubs placed in populated including Burlington, South Burlington, and Winooski. Now, visitors see signs saying “out of service.”
Addison Independent
Mount Abe school renovations come into focus
Renovations are still under way at Mount Abraham Union Middle and High School, where construction crews are renovating the lobby entrance, bathrooms and other spaces throughout the Bristol school. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters...
mynbc5.com
Over 20 businesses are representing Vermont at this year's The Big E fair
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Friday kicks off The Big E, a three-week long fair in West Springfield, Massachusetts. The six-state fair highlights each state in New England. This year, the Vermont building will have everything from clothing to metalworking, and of course, some of our state's great food. Over 20...
Barton Chronicle
West Glover couple starts IV business
WEST GLOVER — Back in the day, prospectors in search of gold hoped to strike a vein of ore. Two Northeast Kingdom nurses have started a new business that is virtually guaranteed to strike a vein—a blood vein, that is—and, with it, a financial return. …the rest...
Vermont Issues First Three Licenses for Retail Cannabis Sales
The Vermont Cannabis Control Board issued licenses on Wednesday to businesses in Burlington, Rutland and Middlebury that will allow them to open weed shops in the coming weeks. The three businesses are the first in Vermont to get the green light for retail sales. “Today’s license approvals mark a historic...
mychamplainvalley.com
Pet adoption center reopens doors to the public
Morristown, VT — For the first time since the pandemic, the North Country Animal League is opening its pet adoption center to the public. “It’s been a long road for us and our adoptions so we are excited to have people in here seeing the animals interacting with them and we know that is how they will find homes faster,” said Executive Director, Tracy Goldine. “We have about 15 cats at this time ready to find their new homes and we have a full kennel of dogs as well, so probably about 15-17 dogs right now looking for a home, dogs, and puppies”
willistonobserver.com
First retail cannabis outlets licensed
The Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved its first batch of retail establishment licenses Wednesday to three applicants: Mountain Girl Cannabis of Rutland, FLŌRA Cannabis of Middlebury and Champlain Valley Dispensary, Inc., CeresMED, Ceres of Burlington (integrated license). Integrated licenses may engage in the activities allowed under all current adult-use...
Comments / 0