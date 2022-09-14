Morristown, VT — For the first time since the pandemic, the North Country Animal League is opening its pet adoption center to the public. “It’s been a long road for us and our adoptions so we are excited to have people in here seeing the animals interacting with them and we know that is how they will find homes faster,” said Executive Director, Tracy Goldine. “We have about 15 cats at this time ready to find their new homes and we have a full kennel of dogs as well, so probably about 15-17 dogs right now looking for a home, dogs, and puppies”

MORRISTOWN, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO