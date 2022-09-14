Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
danspapers.com
Food Seen: Apple Picking, Rowdy Hall Oktoberfest, Kosherkart & More
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Local apple picking abounds, Rowdy Hall hosts an Oktoberfest celebration, East Hampton Trustees clam contest returns, kosher delivery via Kosherkart and more bites and sips from the East End “Food Seen.”. The first step to apple picking is picking which...
danspapers.com
Out East End Buzz: Robert Zimmerman, David Sedaris at WHBPAC, NPH & David Burtka Celebrate 8 Years
See the latest happenings and what’s coming up in the Hamptons and North Fork LGBTQ community this week…. Great Neck and Southampton resident Robert Zimmerman’s win in the recent 3rd Congressional District primary race put him one step closer to making history. Zimmerman, an openly gay Democratic Congressional candidate, will face another openly gay Congressional candidate, Republican George Santos. No matter who wins on Election Day in November, the race means Long Island will have its first-ever openly gay member of the U.S. House of Representatives.
danspapers.com
Retired Southampton Nurse Judy Ruland Browngardt Remembered as Eternal Optimist
Judy Ruland Browngardt sadly died from dementia on September 3. She was born on April 11, 1944 to Stanley and Anne Ferme Ruland in Copiague and had two older siblings, Anthony and Grace Mirabella. Growing up on Grove Avenue in Patchogue, just blocks away from the Great South Bay, she...
danspapers.com
Things to Do on the North Fork This Weekend, September 16–18, 2022
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. The North Fork has has all sorts of fun events and activities for you to enjoy this weekend, September 16–18, 2022. NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS. Haig Mathosian at Pindar Vineyards. Friday, September 16, 4–8 p.m. Enjoy live music while...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
danspapers.com
Plan a Fall Family Day of Pumpkin Picking at an East End Patch
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Pumpkin picking is the quintessential fall family activity, and the East End a long list of bucolic and exciting places to enjoy it. HAMPTONS PUMPKIN PICKING. Fairview Farm at Mecox: While Fairview Farm’s main attraction is undoubtedly their annual Maize corn...
danspapers.com
Fall Wellness Checkup with Dr. Eric Lella of the Edie Windsor Healthcare Center
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Fall is such a beautiful season out east — warm, sunny skies, less traffic, more room at the beach, and plenty of apples and pumpkins for the picking. It’s also a good time for a wellness check-in — because once...
danspapers.com
Riverhead to Hold Public Hearing on Pot Sales Rules
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. The Town of Riverhead has scheduled a public hearing to debate proposed legislation regulating pot shops and cannabis cafes that will soon be allowed to sell newly legalized recreational marijuana. The hearing scheduled for 6 p.m. on October 18 will allow...
Comments / 0