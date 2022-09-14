ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westhampton Beach, NY

danspapers.com

Food Seen: Apple Picking, Rowdy Hall Oktoberfest, Kosherkart & More

Local apple picking abounds, Rowdy Hall hosts an Oktoberfest celebration, East Hampton Trustees clam contest returns, kosher delivery via Kosherkart and more bites and sips from the East End "Food Seen."
EAST HAMPTON, NY
danspapers.com

Out East End Buzz: Robert Zimmerman, David Sedaris at WHBPAC, NPH & David Burtka Celebrate 8 Years

Great Neck and Southampton resident Robert Zimmerman's win in the recent 3rd Congressional District primary race put him one step closer to making history. Zimmerman, an openly gay Democratic Congressional candidate, will face another openly gay Congressional candidate, Republican George Santos. No matter who wins on Election Day in November, the race means Long Island will have its first-ever openly gay member of the U.S. House of Representatives.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
danspapers.com

Things to Do on the North Fork This Weekend, September 16–18, 2022

The North Fork has has all sorts of fun events and activities for you to enjoy this weekend, September 16–18, 2022. NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS. Haig Mathosian at Pindar Vineyards. Friday, September 16, 4–8 p.m. Enjoy live music while...
CUTCHOGUE, NY
Westhampton Beach, NY
Entertainment
danspapers.com

Plan a Fall Family Day of Pumpkin Picking at an East End Patch

Pumpkin picking is the quintessential fall family activity, and the East End a long list of bucolic and exciting places to enjoy it. HAMPTONS PUMPKIN PICKING. Fairview Farm at Mecox: While Fairview Farm's main attraction is undoubtedly their annual Maize corn...
BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY
danspapers.com

Riverhead to Hold Public Hearing on Pot Sales Rules

The Town of Riverhead has scheduled a public hearing to debate proposed legislation regulating pot shops and cannabis cafes that will soon be allowed to sell newly legalized recreational marijuana. The hearing scheduled for 6 p.m. on October 18 will allow...
RIVERHEAD, NY

