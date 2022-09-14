See the latest happenings and what’s coming up in the Hamptons and North Fork LGBTQ community this week…. Great Neck and Southampton resident Robert Zimmerman’s win in the recent 3rd Congressional District primary race put him one step closer to making history. Zimmerman, an openly gay Democratic Congressional candidate, will face another openly gay Congressional candidate, Republican George Santos. No matter who wins on Election Day in November, the race means Long Island will have its first-ever openly gay member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

EAST HAMPTON, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO