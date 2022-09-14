Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL
RB Index, Week 2: Saquon Barkley is BACK! Plus, my top 15 running backs after Week 1
It was a chaotic Week 1, no doubt, but it felt real good to watch real football. And while it wasn't the best week for running backs -- with injuries and costly fumbles here and there -- it was great to see a select few individuals turn back the clock. For instance, we saw a finally healthy Saquon Barkley run the Giants to a comeback win over the favored Titans.
NFL
Top 10 rookie debuts of the 2022 NFL season: Drake London, Dominique Robinson stand out
Each week of the 2022 NFL season, the Next Gen Stats analytics team will present a different Position Power Ranking, meant to spotlight the top performances among a specific group of players. This week, we've assembled a list of the top 10 rookie debuts coming out of Week 1. Before...
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 2 sleepers
Week 1. The week we're reminded that we don't really know much. Plowing through the preseason, we're relying on our projections based heavily on what happened the year before. We know it's a faulty ideal. Most teams don't remain the same year to year. But it's the best system we have. However, it also leads to a lot of freakouts and overreactions. Once we stop hyperventilating over things we didn't expect, we can start to sift through the data and make calm, level-headed decisions about who to start and who has sleeper potential heading into Week 2.
NFL
Mac Jones (back, illness) removed from Patriots' injury report, will play on Sunday vs. Steelers
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is off the injury report and will start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jones dealt with back spasms stemming from last week's game and missed practice on Thursday due to a stomach bug. The starting quarterback returned to the practice field Friday and was...
NFL
NFL Por La Cultura Initiative Celebrates Latino Heritage All Season
The NFL is celebrating Latino Heritage Month with the season-long campaign "Por La Cultura" (For the Culture), which highlights Latino players, coaches and staff, celebrates Latino excellence and tells authentic stories of the community. The initiative features a variety of cultural and community-driven activities at both the national and local levels, and this season, the league is introducing new partnerships and activations that are designed to celebrate "la cultura Latina."
NFL
Jets QB Zach Wilson still on track for Week 4 return; Joe Flacco to start until then barring 'catastrophe'
The New York Jets opened the 2022 season without starting quarterback Zach Wilson, as he continues to recover from a preseason knee injury and surgery. The results -- an uninspiring 24-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens with Joe Flacco under center -- were not encouraging, but shouldn't remain Gang Green's reality for much longer.
NFL
2023 NFL Draft: Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects entering Week 3 of college football season
Last month, Reese's Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy and his experienced scouting staff released their watch list for next year's game, which included 485 prospects from more than 100 college football programs. Below, I rank my top 25 players from that list and provide the names of 25 others...
NFL
Seahawks to induct RB Shaun Alexander into Ring of Honor during Week 6 game vs. Cardinals
The only league MVP in Seattle Seahawks history will be the 15th member of their Ring of Honor. Shaun Alexander will be honored by the team during their Week 6 game against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 16 at Lumen Field. "The Seahawks are proud to recognize the incredible impact...
NFL
James Robinson, Travis Etienne to split carries for Jaguars vs. Colts
With rain in the forecast in Duval, expect a balanced ground attack from the Jaguars. Jacksonville is slated to split carries between top tailbacks James Robinson and Travis Etienne against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Morning. Robinson and Etienne each logged...
NFL
Chargers CB J.C. Jackson (ankle) to play Thursday night vs. Chiefs
Cornerback J.C. Jackson's much-anticipated Los Angeles Chargers debut will take place in prime time. Jackson will be active for Thursday night's AFC West showdown between the Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field Arrowhead Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. Coming...
NFL
Colts WR Michael Pittman (quad) downgraded to out vs. Jaguars
Matt Ryan will be without his top target in Week 2. The Colts on Saturday announced wide receiver Michael Pittman (quad) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's road game in Jacksonville. Pittman was initially listed as questionable. Pittman did not practice on Thursday and Friday due to a quad...
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 16
WR Andy Isabella (back) is out Sunday against the Raiders, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury. WR Rondale Moore (hamstring) is out, per Kingsbury. S Jalen Thompson (toe) is a game-time decision, per Kingsbury. 0-1-0 INJURIES. RB Damien Williams (rib) is out Sunday against the Rams. INJURIES. RB J.K. Dobbins (knee)...
NFL
Chargers' Brandon Staley says Justin Herbert 'OK,' will know more Friday after QB suffered apparent ribs injury
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said quarterback Justin Herbert is "OK" after the QB suffered an apparent injury to his abdomen in the late stages of the Chargers' 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Staley added that he would know more on Friday regarding the status of...
NFL
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) nearing return, questionable to play vs. Dolphins
After being a full participant in practice this week, Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is inching his way toward a return. The running back is officially listed as questionable to play Sunday versus the Miami Dolphins. Dobbins missed Week 1 as he continued to work his way back from...
NFL
49ers sign punter Mitch Wishnowsky to four-year extension worth up to $13 million
The San Francisco 49ers announced Friday that they have signed punter Mitch Wishnowsky to a four-year extension, keeping him under contract through the 2026 season. The deal gives Wishnowsky just under $3 million per year, with a total maximum value of $13 million in new money, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
NFL
Will receivers in new situations continue to thrive? Plus, my favorite upset pick for Week 2
NFL franchises use contextualized data to create competitive advantages. In order to realize an edge, teams need to employ the right data in the right way at the right time. This means distilling, interpreting and applying only the most influential data in a framework that accounts for personnel, opponents and evolving game situations. My goal is to be YOUR analytics department. I want to work for you by providing a peek into which numbers flag in my models as the most impactful ... or the most misunderstood.
NFL
NFL Week 2 bold predictions: Tua Tagovailoa enjoys perfect outing; revenge for Jalen Reagor!
Throughout the 2022 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 2 schedule). Tua Tagovailoa logged his eighth career game with a 100-plus passer rating last week in a win over the Patriots. His highest passer rating ever, 122.3, came in a Week 9 win at Arizona back in his rookie campaign of 2020. Well, he tops that mark this week -- comfortably. With this year's upgraded supporting cast, Tua records a perfect passer rating Sunday against a Ravens defense that gave up nearly 400 yards of offense to the Jets in Week 1.
NFL
Injury roundup: 49ers TE George Kittle a game-time decision; Cardinals' J.J. Watt to play on pitch count
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is dealing with a rib cartilage issue and will be held out against the Buccaneers today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Kamara's rib issue limited him in practice on Wednesday and held him out entirely on Thursday and Friday,...
NFL
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to wear headset, assist Cooper Rush during game vs. Bengals
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will miss today's game against the Bengals, but he will still have a presence Sunday against Cincinnati. The injured starter will be on the sidelines with a headset on, serving as valuable eyes and ears for now-starter Cooper Rush. Essentially, team sources say, Prescott will be...
NFL
Brandon Staley on 4th-down calls in Chargers' loss: 'Wanted to give our defense a chance to compete'
Last season, Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley was aggressive on fourth downs, often rattling football traditionalists with his decisions. But early in Thursday night's 27-24 loss in Kansas City, Staley backed off that approach, eschewing several chances to go for it on fourth down. Asked after the game about punting twice on the Chiefs' side of the field in the second quarter, Staley cited his defense's play.
