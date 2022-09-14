ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RB Index, Week 2: Saquon Barkley is BACK! Plus, my top 15 running backs after Week 1

It was a chaotic Week 1, no doubt, but it felt real good to watch real football. And while it wasn't the best week for running backs -- with injuries and costly fumbles here and there -- it was great to see a select few individuals turn back the clock. For instance, we saw a finally healthy Saquon Barkley run the Giants to a comeback win over the favored Titans.
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 2 sleepers

Week 1. The week we're reminded that we don't really know much. Plowing through the preseason, we're relying on our projections based heavily on what happened the year before. We know it's a faulty ideal. Most teams don't remain the same year to year. But it's the best system we have. However, it also leads to a lot of freakouts and overreactions. Once we stop hyperventilating over things we didn't expect, we can start to sift through the data and make calm, level-headed decisions about who to start and who has sleeper potential heading into Week 2.
NFL Por La Cultura Initiative Celebrates Latino Heritage All Season

The NFL is celebrating Latino Heritage Month with the season-long campaign "Por La Cultura" (For the Culture), which highlights Latino players, coaches and staff, celebrates Latino excellence and tells authentic stories of the community. The initiative features a variety of cultural and community-driven activities at both the national and local levels, and this season, the league is introducing new partnerships and activations that are designed to celebrate "la cultura Latina."
James Robinson, Travis Etienne to split carries for Jaguars vs. Colts

With rain in the forecast in Duval, expect a balanced ground attack from the Jaguars. Jacksonville is slated to split carries between top tailbacks James Robinson and Travis Etienne against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Morning. Robinson and Etienne each logged...
Chargers CB J.C. Jackson (ankle) to play Thursday night vs. Chiefs

Cornerback J.C. Jackson's much-anticipated Los Angeles Chargers debut will take place in prime time. Jackson will be active for Thursday night's AFC West showdown between the Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field Arrowhead Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. Coming...
Colts WR Michael Pittman (quad) downgraded to out vs. Jaguars

Matt Ryan will be without his top target in Week 2. The Colts on Saturday announced wide receiver Michael Pittman (quad) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's road game in Jacksonville. Pittman was initially listed as questionable. Pittman did not practice on Thursday and Friday due to a quad...
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 16

WR Andy Isabella (back) is out Sunday against the Raiders, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury. WR Rondale Moore (hamstring) is out, per Kingsbury. S Jalen Thompson (toe) is a game-time decision, per Kingsbury. 0-1-0 INJURIES. RB Damien Williams (rib) is out Sunday against the Rams. INJURIES. RB J.K. Dobbins (knee)...
Will receivers in new situations continue to thrive? Plus, my favorite upset pick for Week 2

NFL franchises use contextualized data to create competitive advantages. In order to realize an edge, teams need to employ the right data in the right way at the right time. This means distilling, interpreting and applying only the most influential data in a framework that accounts for personnel, opponents and evolving game situations. My goal is to be YOUR analytics department. I want to work for you by providing a peek into which numbers flag in my models as the most impactful ... or the most misunderstood.
NFL Week 2 bold predictions: Tua Tagovailoa enjoys perfect outing; revenge for Jalen Reagor!

Throughout the 2022 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 2 schedule). Tua Tagovailoa logged his eighth career game with a 100-plus passer rating last week in a win over the Patriots. His highest passer rating ever, 122.3, came in a Week 9 win at Arizona back in his rookie campaign of 2020. Well, he tops that mark this week -- comfortably. With this year's upgraded supporting cast, Tua records a perfect passer rating Sunday against a Ravens defense that gave up nearly 400 yards of offense to the Jets in Week 1.
Brandon Staley on 4th-down calls in Chargers' loss: 'Wanted to give our defense a chance to compete'

Last season, Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley was aggressive on fourth downs, often rattling football traditionalists with his decisions. But early in Thursday night's 27-24 loss in Kansas City, Staley backed off that approach, eschewing several chances to go for it on fourth down. Asked after the game about punting twice on the Chiefs' side of the field in the second quarter, Staley cited his defense's play.
