weareiowa.com
"Veleak" is a one-year old Husky looking for a new home during "Fall in Love" Weekend at ARL
You will "Fall in Love" when you meet "Veleak" a one-year old Siberian Husky available right now at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. Jessie Phillips and Josh Fiala visit the studio to give us the details on Veleak during "Fall in Love" Weekend, where NOW through Sunday, you NAME YOUR PRICE on adoptions of animals 6 months and older. Josh also informs us on Pet Vaccine Clinics going on this weekend to especially assist Veterans and their pets. Pet Vaccine Clinics will be held at the Homeless Veteran’s Stand Down Event September 16-18, 2022. Friday 5-8pm, Saturday 8-8, Sunday 8-12 ...Located NE of the Capitol Building on the corner of E 12 and Des Moines Street. Walk ins available. Don't forget about the BIGGEST DOG PARTY IN IOWA this Sunday from 9-Noon at Horizon Event Center...The IOWA DOG JOG! And, we are adding a new Yappy Hour to the mix in a couple weeks...Get all the details at www.arl-iowa.org.
weareiowa.com
Exile Brewing Co. responds to comments made at Des Moines City Council
Amy Tursi, owner of Exile Brewing Co., has been the subject of online criticism. They say she cares more about her business than those who are without a home.
Des Moines restaurant welcomes new team member Rosie the robot
DES MOINES, Iowa — A restaurant in the East Village has expanded their team with a new worker – Rosie the robot. Barrel House opened their Court Ave. location in August and about two weeks ago they welcomed Rosie to their team. Sydney, a server at Barrel House, said Rosie has been a helpful new […]
kniakrls.com
Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Two Lane Cruisers of Iowa Hosting Trunk or Treat
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Two Lane Cruisers of Iowa are hosting a Trunk or Treat event in October, inviting the public to receive candy from sheriff’s deputies. The event will include candy in addition to a classic car and truck show. The Trunk or Treat will take place at the Warren County Administration Building, at 301 N Buxton Ave, from 4-6pm on October 16th.
iheart.com
Des Moines Police Release Photos of Pappajohn Sculpture Park Vandals
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Police are asking the public's help to identify the suspects of an August act of vandalism. Police are releasing the following surveillance photos of people they want to identify in the Pappajohn Sculpture Park vandalism on August 17. Several glass panels were damaged on...
KCCI.com
Street closure in Webster City due to risk of a building collapsing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of 1st Street and Des Moines Street in Webster City are closed until further notice. The city says it's out of an abundance of caution, as a nearby building is at risk of collapsing. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.
Police investigating shooting in Des Moines’ Drake neighborhood
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating after there was an exchange of gunfire in Des Moines’ Drake neighborhood Thursday morning. It happened around 11:35 a.m. in the 1300 block of 22nd Street. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said a person called 911 and claimed several juveniles shot at him. He […]
Police: Baby was feet away when woman shot the father of her child
DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines woman is facing charges after police say she shot the father of her eight-month-old baby last week, while the child was just feet away. Zakiya Muhammad, 25, is charged with willful injury-causing serious injury, domestic abuse assault with a weapon, and child endangerment. According to online court records, […]
weareiowa.com
Police ask for help locating possible suspects in Pappajohn Sculpture Park vandalism
The cost to repair the sculpture is looking to be around $300,000. If you have any information, you are asked to contact property crime detectives at (515) 237-1495.
One person died in Dallas County crash
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Monday evening. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Jason Lee Johnson, 39, was traveling eastbound on 150th Street from S Ave in Woodward. Johnson left the roadway and hit a field driveway, resulting in his vehicle to overturn. Johnson was the […]
983vibe.com
The Death Chair of Riverside Cemetery in Marshalltown, Iowa [VIDEO]
Halloween is just around the corner. That said, in Marshalltown, Iowa sits an old cursed chair that is said to cause death or bad luck to anyone foolish enough to sit in it. Take the challenge if you dare…
iheart.com
Fifteen Animals Removed From Trash-Filled Des Moines Mobile Home
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is caring for 15-animals, taken from a small mobile home in southwest Des Moines. The A-R-L says eight cats, six rabbits, and a dog were in a trailer, filled with trash, feces, and the strong odor of urine. The ARL says the trailer had been soaked with urine for so long that the flooring had started to warp.
KCCI.com
ARL of Iowa sees significant increase in animals brought to its facilities
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some animal shelters across the country are taking in more this year than in years previous and here in Iowa, it's no exception. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says its shelters are taking in more animals, with around 1,100 in its care right now. Some are being rescued, while are others being dropped off by owners who say they can't take care of them anymore.
Man critically hurt after van vs. motorcycle crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in the hospital with critical injuries, following a crash Tuesday night involving a crash between a motorcycle and a van in Des Moines. First responders with the Des Moines Police and Fire Departments were called to Indianola and Evergreen Avenues just before 9:00 p.m.
KCJJ
21-year-old convicted robber dies at UIHC
A 21-year-old convicted robber has died at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, prison inmate Keyote Dean Smith was pronounced dead at 6:20 Wednesday night after being admitted to the UIHC earlier in the week for an acute illness related to a chronic medical condition. An autopsy will be performed by the Johnson County Medical Examiner.
Motorcycle crash in Des Moines results in one death
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle accident on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one person. At approximately 10:26 a.m. the Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a motorcycle crash in the 1400 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. When first responders arrived […]
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man allegedly shoots at car with woman, child
A West Des Moines man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Friday in connection with a January incident in which he allegedly confronted a Des Moines man, woman and child with a handgun and discharged the weapon at their car. Frederick Charles Barr II, 41, of 625 87th St.,...
Des Moines Girl Given Probation After Killing Her Alleged Rapist
(Des Moines, IA) — A teenage girl from Des Moines has been sentenced to five years of probation and deferred judgment for killing a 37-year-old man who allegedly raped her multiple times. Pieper Lewis was 15 when she fatally stabbed Zachary Brooks after she says he assaulted her again. She pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and willful injury. Because Lewis was convicted of a felony, she was also ordered to pay 150-thousand dollars in restitution to Brooks’ family. Her attorney protested forcing her to pay the family of her alleged rapist, but Judge David Porter said state law makes no exceptions.
weareiowa.com
Des Moines Police ask for help identifying suspects in recent vandalism
Last month, a popular piece of artwork at the Pappajohn Sculpture Park was vandalized. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 515-237-1495.
Des Moines Man Sentenced To 60 Years In Prison
(Des Moines, IA) — A Des Moines man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter. Columbus Plum Lewis the Third will have to serve a minimum of 21 years before he would be eligible for parole. The 52-year-old Lewis admitted he shot Darrell Merriwether to death last year. He left the scene after the shooting but witnesses told police about his involvement and he was arrested two days later. Lewis told the court he never intended to kill the victim. He apologized to Merriwether’s family.
