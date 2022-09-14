ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Employers + Potential Employees Welcome at Cloquet’s Fall Harvest Job Fair

It's likely no secret that a lot of Northland businesses are hiring, with many facing staffing shortages that is causing them to alter their hours of operation. There are also a lot of area residents looking for a job that matches what they really want to do. The key, of course, is getting these employees in front of the businesses who are hiring. An upcoming event in Cloquet will do just that.
CLOQUET, MN
