MN Nurses Association says nothing has changed

By Joe Hiti
 3 days ago

Mary Turner, the president of the Minnesota Nurses Association, says that conversations around a new contract have stalled, with not much changing since nurses began their strike on Monday.

“We are the tip of the spear for all workers, all across the nation,” Turner said.

Nurses will be back to work Wednesday night and Thursday morning, but they say the fight for better pay, safe staffing, and better benefits to help retain nurses continues.

The strike began on Monday after both sides failed to reach an agreement on a new contract. The walkout is considered the largest private-sector nursing strike in U.S. history.

Turner shared last week that while they are calling for more money, it isn’t the only issue they are looking to address.

“If you can’t convince 50% of your nurses to a staffing change, then maybe you shouldn’t make it,” Turner said.

Erika Helling, who works at M Health Fairview Southdale, spoke at a press conference outside the hospital in Edina on Wednesday afternoon.

“When we have a say in how it is we practice, we get it done,” Helling said. “But if we don’t have a say, everyone is at risk.”

Turner said nurses are ready for “round two” but would not elaborate. She also said hospital owners had not returned to the negotiating table this week.

