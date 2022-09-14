2 Minute Drill: North Side’s Ben Johnson

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll blanked Bishop Dwenger in the “Game of the Week” as the Chargers tightened their grip on the lead in the SAC standings, Norwell blasted New Haven to stake their claim as the NE8’s best, and West Noble topped previously undefeated Fairfield to shake things up in the NECC in […]

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO