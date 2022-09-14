ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

2 Minute Drill: North Side’s Ben Johnson

By Glenn Marini
 3 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ben Johnson is building the North Side football program into something special at Chambers Field, as WANE-TV went behind the scenes with the Legends for your latest Highlight Zone “2 Minute Drill” to bring you the best sights and sounds of week four!

