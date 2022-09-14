Read full article on original website
Arbor Day Event Announced to Celebrate Duluth Tree City USA Designation
The City of Duluth has once again earned Tree City USA status and it's time to not only celebrate, but to share with the community how trees are truly beneficial to the city and have some quality time outside.. The Arbor Day Celebration is scheduled for Tuesday, September 20, 2022...
Duluth Entertainment Convention Center Reaches Decision On Cashless System Option
Recently, the Executive Director of the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center reached out to the public asking for input on whether the venue should go to a cashless system at their concessions and beer stands. After posing that question through the DECC Facebook account, the many people did voice their opinion....
Northland Haunted House Holding Open Auditons
The haunted attractions across the Northland are starting to gear up for next month, when Halloween season gets into full swing. Many of them are also looking for people to work at the haunts, including a newer attraction in the area. Recently, organizers putting together the Haunted Ship put out...
Duluth Plans Vigil For Sheila St. Clair At City Hall, Missing Since 2015
The Duluth community is planning a show of support for Sheila St. Clair - who has been missing since 2015 - with a public event this week. Officials with the City of Duluth are inviting the general public to join them Thursday, September 15 at 12:30 PM on the steps of the City Hall for a vigil for the 55-year old Native American woman.
Cirque Italia Water Circus Returning To Duluth This Month
Making its third appearance in Duluth, the Cirque Italia Water Circus will be back in town before the month is done. The Cirque Italia Water Circus first set up its giant tent in Duluth in 2019, they returned in 2021 and are returning to the Miller Hill Mall parking lot for another weekend of thrilling shows on a stage that holds 35,000 gallons of water.
Grandmother Cycling Across America Makes A Stop In Duluth
At 67 years old Cindy Norris is no ordinary grandmother. She is on a quest to ride her bike coast to coast to raise awareness and funds for the Children of Fallen Special Operations Warriors foundation. This amazing foundation provides Educational Programs for children of Fallen Officers, Family Outreach Programs, and immediate financial assistance to families of severely wounded warriors.
SWLP Breaks Ground On Superior Solar Garden, Still Looking To Fill Spaces
A project that had its start before the pandemic has finally seen the 'sunshine'. Officials with Superior Water Light and Power - along with City of Superior and other community leaders - broke ground on the 470-kilowatt solar garden they're building in Superior along 28th Street near Heritage Park on September 8. The ceremony marked the start of visible progress on the project that's expected to be online and producing electricity by the middle of next year.
Employers + Potential Employees Welcome at Cloquet’s Fall Harvest Job Fair
It's likely no secret that a lot of Northland businesses are hiring, with many facing staffing shortages that is causing them to alter their hours of operation. There are also a lot of area residents looking for a job that matches what they really want to do. The key, of course, is getting these employees in front of the businesses who are hiring. An upcoming event in Cloquet will do just that.
Waterspout Spotted On Lake Superior’s North Shore Tuesday Evening
A rare Lake Superior weather phenomenon was spotted just off the Minnesota North Shore of Lake Superior on Tuesday night. A Minnesota-based storm chaser shared a photo on Twitter Tuesday night, depicting a waterspout sighting over Lake Superior, not far from Schroeder, Minnesota, between Silver Bay and Grand Marais along the North Shore.
Duluth Officials Provide Updates on 21 Avenue E, Glenwood Roundabout Projects
Have you heard the exciting news? It's National Roundabout Week! While that may be a "reason to celebrate an increasingly common part of our Northland roadways", we do have a couple of roundabout construction projects underway in Duluth that are having significant traffic impacts, especially now that school has started.
Traffic Advisory Issued For North Shore Inline Skate Marathon Weekend
It is going to be a busy weekend ahead for the Duluth area, with a handful of different events taking over the city! One of those is the North Shore Inline Skate Marathon, which kicks off on Friday (September 16th). Duluth Oktoberfestival will also be taking place in Duluth this...
Superior Mayor Jim Paine Makes Announcement About His Future
Superior Mayor Jim Paine made an announcement yesterday about his political plans. Jim Paine became Mayor of Superior in 2017, before that he was the Vice Chair of the Douglas County Board, and now he's looking ahead to the future and making plans for his next move, and he announced those plans yesterday in a social media post and at a gathering of media and supporters at Bucktales in Superior.
WATCH: Lightning Strikes Near Ship Departing Duluth Harbor
A scary incident as lightning strikes near the ocean freighter Jamno while it departs the Duluth Harbor during an approaching thunderstorm. I've always been fascinated with ships; it all started at a young age. My grandpa built a house on park point and would spend many days telling about ships, especially the ones we watched while coming into the harbor.
Long-Term Detour Begins September 14 on Garfield Avenue in Duluth
As the massive Twin Ports Interchange project moves forward, more and more smaller, yet related projects pop up that impact traffic in the area. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, one such supporting project will get underway on September 14 in Duluth. Beginning Wednesday, traffic from Port Terminal to Garfield Avenue will be detoured onto Helberg Drive in Duluth.
Day + Night Crack Sealing Impacts Traffic September 14 + 15 On West Superior Street In Duluth
The project will be temporary but it could have impacts on traffic in a busy part of Duluth. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to an overnight crack sealing project scheduled for Highway 194/West Superior Street; the work will start the evening of Wednesday, September 14 and continue until early morning on Thursday, September 15.
Duluth Drivers Take Notice: It’s National Roundabout Week!
Duluth drivers take notice: It's National Roundabout Week - a reason to celebrate an increasingly common part of our Northland roadways. And even as it seems like drivers in our area grumble at them (and, have trouble navigating them), they are doing the job they were designed to do: improve traffic flow and provide increased safety measures.
Cloquet Elementary School Makes National Blue Ribbon Schools List For 2022
A Northland school has made the grade when it comes to education. The annual National Blue Ribbon Schools list was released for 2022 and an elementary school in Cloquet has made the list. In fact, Churchill Elementary School in Cloquet was one of only eight Minnesota schools to make the...
IRS Charges Washburn County Business Owner With Tax Crimes, Failed To File Payroll Taxes For Three Years
The Internal Revenue Service doesn't mess around. The agency recently brought charges against a Washburn County business owner that failed to file payroll taxes during a three year period, totaling more than $239,000. According to the IRS Criminal Investigation - and the news story from KBJR-TV, Deborah Brown has been...
