Duluth, MN

B105

Northland Haunted House Holding Open Auditons

The haunted attractions across the Northland are starting to gear up for next month, when Halloween season gets into full swing. Many of them are also looking for people to work at the haunts, including a newer attraction in the area. Recently, organizers putting together the Haunted Ship put out...
CANYON, MN
B105

Duluth Plans Vigil For Sheila St. Clair At City Hall, Missing Since 2015

The Duluth community is planning a show of support for Sheila St. Clair - who has been missing since 2015 - with a public event this week. Officials with the City of Duluth are inviting the general public to join them Thursday, September 15 at 12:30 PM on the steps of the City Hall for a vigil for the 55-year old Native American woman.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Cirque Italia Water Circus Returning To Duluth This Month

Making its third appearance in Duluth, the Cirque Italia Water Circus will be back in town before the month is done. The Cirque Italia Water Circus first set up its giant tent in Duluth in 2019, they returned in 2021 and are returning to the Miller Hill Mall parking lot for another weekend of thrilling shows on a stage that holds 35,000 gallons of water.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Grandmother Cycling Across America Makes A Stop In Duluth

At 67 years old Cindy Norris is no ordinary grandmother. She is on a quest to ride her bike coast to coast to raise awareness and funds for the Children of Fallen Special Operations Warriors foundation. This amazing foundation provides Educational Programs for children of Fallen Officers, Family Outreach Programs, and immediate financial assistance to families of severely wounded warriors.
DULUTH, MN
B105

SWLP Breaks Ground On Superior Solar Garden, Still Looking To Fill Spaces

A project that had its start before the pandemic has finally seen the 'sunshine'. Officials with Superior Water Light and Power - along with City of Superior and other community leaders - broke ground on the 470-kilowatt solar garden they're building in Superior along 28th Street near Heritage Park on September 8. The ceremony marked the start of visible progress on the project that's expected to be online and producing electricity by the middle of next year.
SUPERIOR, WI
B105

Employers + Potential Employees Welcome at Cloquet’s Fall Harvest Job Fair

It's likely no secret that a lot of Northland businesses are hiring, with many facing staffing shortages that is causing them to alter their hours of operation. There are also a lot of area residents looking for a job that matches what they really want to do. The key, of course, is getting these employees in front of the businesses who are hiring. An upcoming event in Cloquet will do just that.
CLOQUET, MN
B105

Waterspout Spotted On Lake Superior’s North Shore Tuesday Evening

A rare Lake Superior weather phenomenon was spotted just off the Minnesota North Shore of Lake Superior on Tuesday night. A Minnesota-based storm chaser shared a photo on Twitter Tuesday night, depicting a waterspout sighting over Lake Superior, not far from Schroeder, Minnesota, between Silver Bay and Grand Marais along the North Shore.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Superior Mayor Jim Paine Makes Announcement About His Future

Superior Mayor Jim Paine made an announcement yesterday about his political plans. Jim Paine became Mayor of Superior in 2017, before that he was the Vice Chair of the Douglas County Board, and now he's looking ahead to the future and making plans for his next move, and he announced those plans yesterday in a social media post and at a gathering of media and supporters at Bucktales in Superior.
SUPERIOR, WI
B105

WATCH: Lightning Strikes Near Ship Departing Duluth Harbor

A scary incident as lightning strikes near the ocean freighter Jamno while it departs the Duluth Harbor during an approaching thunderstorm. I've always been fascinated with ships; it all started at a young age. My grandpa built a house on park point and would spend many days telling about ships, especially the ones we watched while coming into the harbor.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Long-Term Detour Begins September 14 on Garfield Avenue in Duluth

As the massive Twin Ports Interchange project moves forward, more and more smaller, yet related projects pop up that impact traffic in the area. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, one such supporting project will get underway on September 14 in Duluth. Beginning Wednesday, traffic from Port Terminal to Garfield Avenue will be detoured onto Helberg Drive in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Duluth Drivers Take Notice: It’s National Roundabout Week!

Duluth drivers take notice: It's National Roundabout Week - a reason to celebrate an increasingly common part of our Northland roadways. And even as it seems like drivers in our area grumble at them (and, have trouble navigating them), they are doing the job they were designed to do: improve traffic flow and provide increased safety measures.
DULUTH, MN
