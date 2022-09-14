ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloversville, NY

Gloversville changes time of football game after incidents at last week

By Paul Wager
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nA97N_0hvVHAtF00
PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller Gloversville’s Nicholas Bradt carries the ball down field against Green Tech’s Naquan Hardnett and Isaac Sylvain during last Friday's high school football game at Park Terrace Elementary in Gloversville.

GLOVERSVILLE — After several off-the-field incidents during and following Gloversville’s varsity football game against Green Tech at Husky Field last Friday, this week’s home game with Lansingburgh will be played at 5 p.m. Friday.

“The incidents at the game last week have led us to reassess our policies and practices. We needed to take a second look at protocols for site coordinators and our coordination with the Gloversville Police Department,” Gloversville Superintendent David Halloran said. “We’re looking at things like reentry and lighting. Things aren’t as well-lit as they should be around Husky Field and at Park Terrace Elementary School. That’s something we are now addressing. Our objective is to keep everybody safe.”

Following last week’s game, additional Gloversville police officers were called to the school and to Husky Field. According to Gloversville Police Department Lieutenant Bradley Schaffer, an arrest was made as a result.

“Husky Field is a big stadium, and the parking isn’t too close to the field. There are also multiple entry points because it’s outdoors,” Halloran said. “It’s much easier to control things at [an] indoor site because there’s much less space to deal with.”

The school administrator said there will be changes to school event policies going forward and that they will be announced soon.

“It’s up to us to enforce our policies and to conduct activities safely,” he said. “We’re going to make some changes as a result of what happened. Any time you have incidents, it makes you pause and reflect on things that can be corrected.”

As a result of the issues last Friday, Gloversville moved the start time of this week’s varsity game up from 7 p.m. The boys’ varsity soccer home game Wednesday against Broadalbin-Perth at Gloversville High School was also moved up, from a 7 p.m. to 4:30 p.m..

“We moved all our games this week to daylight time to give ourselves [a] chance to regroup and reassess things,” Halloran said. “We just changed the times of this week’s games to get our ducks in a row.”

The times will return to normal starting next week, Halloran said. He added that safety is the district’s priority at all times.

“Whether you’re from the district or from out of the area, you are on school property when you attend events here,” he said. “We’re looking at everything we can do to ensure a safe environment for everyone.”

Categories: High School Sports, Sports, Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdS8a_0hvVHAtF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27x6g7_0hvVHAtF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XvWwy_0hvVHAtF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zk7gB_0hvVHAtF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=336BAP_0hvVHAtF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fuUbB_0hvVHAtF00

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theupstater.com

Indians take first loss on the season

RAVENA-COEYMANS-SELKIRK — After a high-flying first two games with big scoring victories, the Indians took their first loss of the season Friday night to Glens Falls. Also named the “Indians,” Glens Falls won on RCS’s home turf by a score of 21-13. The stands were packed...
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

New safety protocols implemented in Gloversville

Meanwhile, the Gloversville school district also will be tightening up security. In a letter to parents, the superintendent notified parents of some of the changes. The move comes after several disruptive incidents at varsity football games, as well as a series of escalating incidents which took place during extracurricular activities in recent years.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gloversville, NY
Sports
City
Gloversville, NY
Gloversville, NY
Football
WNYT

Catholic Central School opens for first year as two schools merge

St. Ambrose School in Latham and Catholic Central High School in Lansingburgh have consolidated to form a Pre-K through 12th grade school. The new Catholic Central School is located on the former st. Ambrose location. There are 385 students enrolled. The school will hold a ribbon cutting and formal blessing...
LATHAM, NY
WNYT

Man, 58, drowns in Mohawk River

A man is dead after his boat capsized on the Mohawk River. The Schenectady County Sheriff tells us the man was in a sculling boat when it capsized near Schenectady County Community College. This occurred on the morning of September 17. He was reportedly not wearing a life jacket and...
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Why was Glens Falls’ parking coned off this week?

If you work, live or spend time in and around downtown Glens Falls, you may have noticed it was harder than usual to find parking this week. Parking spots were blocked off by traffic cones daily, from Monday to early Friday. You can park there again as of late Friday, and don't worry - the spots are still free for at least two hours at a time.
GLENS FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Home Game#American Football#Green Tech#Lansingburgh
WNYT

High-speed chase leads to list of charges for Gloversville man

A man from Gloversville is accused of leading police on a multi-city chase. It all began just before 1:30 in the morning last Friday in the village of Fonda. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department says Steven Horton tried to rear-end a sheriff’s patrol vehicle. When police tried to...
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Hot 99.1

Albany Abandons Popular Lark Street Festival After 40 Years

Things might be quieter near Washington Park in Albany later this month as a popular street festival that normally attracts 10s of thousands of people won't be happening. Strangely, for an event that had been a staple for decades, there wasn't much fanfare about the change. Instead, the City announced a different event that will be taking its place.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls schools spend morning in lockdown

On Wednesday morning, Glens Falls Middle School and Glens Falls High School entered lockdown after a student reported seeing what was believed to be a weapon in a fellow student's possession at the middle school, located at 10 Quade St. Glens Falls City School District announced the lockdown's end on Facebook around 11 a.m., after the student has been removed from the building.
GLENS FALLS, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
3K+
Followers
258
Post
786K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy