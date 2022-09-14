Gloversville changes time of football game after incidents at last week

PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller Gloversville’s Nicholas Bradt carries the ball down field against Green Tech’s Naquan Hardnett and Isaac Sylvain during last Friday's high school football game at Park Terrace Elementary in Gloversville.

GLOVERSVILLE — After several off-the-field incidents during and following Gloversville’s varsity football game against Green Tech at Husky Field last Friday, this week’s home game with Lansingburgh will be played at 5 p.m. Friday.

“The incidents at the game last week have led us to reassess our policies and practices. We needed to take a second look at protocols for site coordinators and our coordination with the Gloversville Police Department,” Gloversville Superintendent David Halloran said. “We’re looking at things like reentry and lighting. Things aren’t as well-lit as they should be around Husky Field and at Park Terrace Elementary School. That’s something we are now addressing. Our objective is to keep everybody safe.”

Following last week’s game, additional Gloversville police officers were called to the school and to Husky Field. According to Gloversville Police Department Lieutenant Bradley Schaffer, an arrest was made as a result.

“Husky Field is a big stadium, and the parking isn’t too close to the field. There are also multiple entry points because it’s outdoors,” Halloran said. “It’s much easier to control things at [an] indoor site because there’s much less space to deal with.”

The school administrator said there will be changes to school event policies going forward and that they will be announced soon.

“It’s up to us to enforce our policies and to conduct activities safely,” he said. “We’re going to make some changes as a result of what happened. Any time you have incidents, it makes you pause and reflect on things that can be corrected.”

As a result of the issues last Friday, Gloversville moved the start time of this week’s varsity game up from 7 p.m. The boys’ varsity soccer home game Wednesday against Broadalbin-Perth at Gloversville High School was also moved up, from a 7 p.m. to 4:30 p.m..

“We moved all our games this week to daylight time to give ourselves [a] chance to regroup and reassess things,” Halloran said. “We just changed the times of this week’s games to get our ducks in a row.”

The times will return to normal starting next week, Halloran said. He added that safety is the district’s priority at all times.

“Whether you’re from the district or from out of the area, you are on school property when you attend events here,” he said. “We’re looking at everything we can do to ensure a safe environment for everyone.”

