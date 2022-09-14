Read full article on original website
House passes bill to protect employment for civil service workers
House lawmakers on Thursday passed legislation that attempts to shore up protections for federal civil service employees. Why it matters: The bill comes after Axios' Jonathan Swan reported on plans by top allies of former President Trump to implement "Schedule F" if elected in 2024, allowing him to replace tens of thousands of civil servant positions and career posts with loyalists.
Same-sex marriage vote pushed until after election
The Senate is bumping a vote on legislation to codify the right to marriage equality until after the midterm elections, senators announced on Thursday. Why it matters: The development highlights the challenge senators whipping support for the bill have had wrangling 10 Republican votes on such a sensitive social issue in the run-up to the Nov. 8 election.
This is not your normal midterm election
In all other midterms, the president’s job approval rating has been the main determinant — not this year.
Voters split on which party should control Congress: poll
Voters are equally split on which party they believe should control Congress after the November midterm elections, according to a new NBC News poll released Sunday. The survey found that 46 percent of registered voters want Republicans in charge of the House and Senate with the same percentage of those polled saying they want Democrats to control both chambers.
Jan. 6 committee's October surprise
The House Jan. 6 committee is on a potential collision course with the Nov. 8 election. Why it matters: The committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol plans to hold at least one more hearing late this month and release early findings and recommendations before the election.
California Gov. Newsom signs children's online protection bill
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Thursday signed bipartisan legislation that in part requires online platforms and services, including social media companies, to implement digital safeguards to protect users under 18. Why it matters: California is the first state to pass such legislation, which is sure to be used as...
Jan. 6 committee eyes referrals to FEC
The chair of the Jan. 6 select committee on Thursday said the panel may make referrals to agencies other than the Justice Department, citing the Federal Election Commission as a potential recipient. Why it matters: In the panel's second public hearing, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) highlighted Trump campaign fundraising emails...
Trump's Former Accounting Firm Now Turning Over His Financial Records To Congress: Report
The House Oversight Committee will use the information in its investigation of allegations of conflict of interest when Trump was in office, and any possible violations of the Constitution’s emoluments clause.
Focus groups: Biden's North Carolina bounceback
Some North Carolina swing voters who'd lost faith in President Biden are expressing a renewed affinity for his leadership, according to our latest Engagious/Schlesinger focus groups. Why it matters: If that trend holds, it could benefit Democrats in the November midterms. The big picture: Democrats' passage of the Inflation Reduction...
This Congressional Bill Aims to Boost Social Security Benefits by $2,400 Annually
A group of politicians is proposing to shake up Social Security in a big way.
Biden's approval rating rebounds ahead of midterms
President Biden's approval rating has recently recovered from its summer low, with 45% of Americans approving of his job performance in the latest AP-NORC Center for Public Research poll released Thursday. Why it matters: His new rating, based on a survey of 1,054 people this month, signals momentum for Democrats...
Biden declares tentative rail agreement a "win"
Speaking in the Rose Garden on Thursday, President Biden thanked the negotiators who brokered a last-minute deal averting a railroad strike that would have crippled the nation's still recovering supply chains. Why it matters: Biden's handling of the negotiations between the rail companies and their unions marked a pivotal moment...
Political Pulse: Lauren Boebert's rhetoric under scrutiny and more
Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert's frequent use of Christian nationalist language in her public remarks is drawing concerns from religious and political scholars who suggest it promotes a violent overthrow of the government. What she's saying: The first-term representative from Colorado's Western Slope amplified her call for a Christian takeover last week in a speech in Woodland Park, the Denver Post reports."It's time for us to position ourselves and rise up and take our place in Christ and influence this nation as we were called to do," she said."We know that we are in the last of the last days....
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slams Republicans for "trafficking" migrants
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) criticized Republicans on Friday for their "crimes against humanity on refugees" after governors in Arizona, Florida and Texas transported migrants to Democratic states. The big picture: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) flew nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts earlier this week.
Newsom challenges DeSantis to debate after migrants sent to Massachusetts
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) challenged Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to a debate amid the latter's decision to send nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, a wealthy enclave outside of Boston. The big picture: It's the latest in a clash between Republican politicians, who oppose President Biden's...
Leader of ballot box surveillance effort in King County sues election officials
A Republican activist who posted printed signs this summer warning that King County ballot boxes were under surveillance is suing the public officials who said those signs were unacceptable.Driving the news: Amber Krabach filed a lawsuit this month alleging that King County Elections Director Julie Wise trampled Krabach’s free speech rights by calling Krabach’s signs a form of voter intimidation and ordering them removed.The lawsuit also targets Gov. Jay Inslee and Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, who similarly criticized the signs.Why it matters: Krabach, who has raised unsubstantiated concerns about voter fraud, says she wants to continue posting similar signs...
Border Dem slams "soulless" DeSantis over Martha's Vineyard stunt
Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), whose district is seeing a large number of migrants cross the U.S. border, excoriated Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a "soulless human being" on Thursday for flying migrants, reportedly without sharing the destination, to Martha's Vineyard. Why it matters: Escobar's reaction reflects how many Democrats and...
Blue states receptive to (non-MAGA) Republican governors
Republicans are competitive in several governors' races in blue states, even as they struggle in some of the typical battleground contests like Michigan and Pennsylvania. The big picture: If Republicans make inroads on Biden-friendly turf in November, it would be a sign that moderation still sells. Driving the news: Republicans...
