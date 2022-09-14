ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Comments / 0

Related
cbs2iowa.com

One dead after crash in Waterloo

Waterloo — Police are currently investigating a car crash that killed one person on September 17. Waterloo police say it happened in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Drive just after 12:30 p.m. First responders found that single car with the only person inside dead. Iowa's News now...
WATERLOO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

BLOCKtoberfest celebrates the Cedar Rapids community

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — BLOCKtoberfest took downtown Cedar Rapids by storm Friday night for the first time. The fest was held at the intersection of 2nd Ave. and 3rd St. SE. It started at 5:00 p.m. and finished at 10:00 p.m, and was filled with live music, food and fun.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Residents come together for the Third Annual Health Matters 5K

Hiawatha — Sunday morning, Hiawatha residents gathered to participate in the Third Annual Health Matters 5K run. The run kicked off at 8 a.m. at the intersection of North 18th Avenue and Progress Drive. The event featured opening remarks from the run organizers and Foundation Two representatives. Iowa's News...
HIAWATHA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Cedar Rapids, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Keystone dog owners prepare for appeal, now have attorney in fight against breed ban

KEYSTONE, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Several dog owners in Keystone are preparing to meet with city council to appeal orders to remove their dogs. The orders came down the Friday of Labor Day weekend, more than a month after the dog owners were warned they were violating separate city and Benton County ordinances banning dogs that appear to be pit bulls.
KEYSTONE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office responds to accident

Black Hawk County — Friday afternoon, The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office released an update about Friday morning's motor vehicle accident. At approximately 10:45 a.m., deputies and Jesup EMS/Fire were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of Dubuque Road and South Canfield Road.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Bever Park bike parade returns September 18

The Bever Park Neighborhood Association will be holding the Second Annual BPNA Bike Parade on Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be fun for all ages, face painting, tacos, juggling, acoustic music, and more. The the event starts at 3pm, the parade will begin...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs2iowa.com

Oktoberfest brings beer and new traditions to Marion

MARION, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Marion Chamber of Commerce held its inaugural Oktoberfest in Uptown Marion Saturday, calling it a "new signature event" for the city. The event featured a wide range of activities, including live music, food and beer vendors and some traditional competitions like stein holding.
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Trial date scheduled for one of the Taboo Nightclub shooting suspects

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The second man arrested and charged in the Taboo Nightclub shooting now has a trial date. Dimione Walker's murder trial is now scheduled to begin on November 8, 2022. On Wednesday, Walker pleaded not guilty to all his charges in connection to the April 10 shooting at the downtown Cedar Rapids nightclub.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids man convicted after 7 years on the run

A Cedar Rapids man who was extradited from brazil in January was convicted Monday. Mohammad Al Sharairei was convicted by a jury following a four day trial of one count of maintaining a premises for the distribution of controlled substance analogues and one count of conspiring to distribute controlled substance analogues.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

One dead after car crashes into house in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after a single vehicle accident at 10810 Highway 3 in Dubuque. The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office say the vehicle struck a house before colliding with a retaining wall and coming to rest around 3:16 p.m. on Thursday. The driver,...
DUBUQUE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Marion plans to discuss public library at meeting

Marion — Friday afternoon, the City of Marion announced they will be hosting a meeting to discuss Marion Public Library's construction. The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers of Marion City Hall. City officials plan to hold a discussion about the new library building's construction. Officials will...
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

"Our pumpkins are looking pretty good": Bart's Farm opens for the season

MARION, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — With the first day of fall next week comes the tradition of pumpkin picking. Whether you're carving a jack-o'-lantern or making a pie for the holidays, harvest season is just beginning. Bart's Farm welcomed families back to the pumpkin patch Saturday afternoon.
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids Church Begins Organ, Fine Arts Series

First Lutheran Church in downtown Cedar Rapids presents its inaugural concert in a newly-developed series of organ and fine arts events on Sunday, September 25th at 3PM. First Lutheran Church is located at 1000 3rd Ave. SE in Cedar Rapids at the corner of 3rd Avenue and 10th St. SE.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy