One dead after crash in Waterloo
Waterloo — Police are currently investigating a car crash that killed one person on September 17. Waterloo police say it happened in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Drive just after 12:30 p.m. First responders found that single car with the only person inside dead. Iowa's News now...
BLOCKtoberfest celebrates the Cedar Rapids community
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — BLOCKtoberfest took downtown Cedar Rapids by storm Friday night for the first time. The fest was held at the intersection of 2nd Ave. and 3rd St. SE. It started at 5:00 p.m. and finished at 10:00 p.m, and was filled with live music, food and fun.
Residents come together for the Third Annual Health Matters 5K
Hiawatha — Sunday morning, Hiawatha residents gathered to participate in the Third Annual Health Matters 5K run. The run kicked off at 8 a.m. at the intersection of North 18th Avenue and Progress Drive. The event featured opening remarks from the run organizers and Foundation Two representatives. Iowa's News...
Downtown Cedar Rapids Public Library to close for three days for final cleaning after fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Downtown Cedar Rapids Public Library will close for one last cleaning following a fire that broke out in late July. The library will close September 28, 29, and 30 for cleaning and restoration work. The library will no longer be closed Nov. 11 for an all-staff training day that had been planned.
Keystone dog owners prepare for appeal, now have attorney in fight against breed ban
KEYSTONE, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Several dog owners in Keystone are preparing to meet with city council to appeal orders to remove their dogs. The orders came down the Friday of Labor Day weekend, more than a month after the dog owners were warned they were violating separate city and Benton County ordinances banning dogs that appear to be pit bulls.
Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office responds to accident
Black Hawk County — Friday afternoon, The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office released an update about Friday morning's motor vehicle accident. At approximately 10:45 a.m., deputies and Jesup EMS/Fire were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of Dubuque Road and South Canfield Road.
Over 20 year old playground to be replaced at Bever Park in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An outdated playground will be removed and replaced in Cedar Rapids this fall. The city of Cedar Rapids says the playground at Bever Park is popular and over 20 years old. They say a replacement is necessary to maintain compliance with current...
Bever Park bike parade returns September 18
The Bever Park Neighborhood Association will be holding the Second Annual BPNA Bike Parade on Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be fun for all ages, face painting, tacos, juggling, acoustic music, and more. The the event starts at 3pm, the parade will begin...
BLOCKtoberfest celebrating the end of summer with outdoor concert in downtown Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Pork Tornadoes will be performing in downtown Cedar Rapids on Friday, September 16 for the first ever Downtown BLOCKtoberfest end of summer concert. The event starts at 6:00pm at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and 3rd Street SE and ends promptly...
Oktoberfest brings beer and new traditions to Marion
MARION, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Marion Chamber of Commerce held its inaugural Oktoberfest in Uptown Marion Saturday, calling it a "new signature event" for the city. The event featured a wide range of activities, including live music, food and beer vendors and some traditional competitions like stein holding.
Trial date scheduled for one of the Taboo Nightclub shooting suspects
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The second man arrested and charged in the Taboo Nightclub shooting now has a trial date. Dimione Walker's murder trial is now scheduled to begin on November 8, 2022. On Wednesday, Walker pleaded not guilty to all his charges in connection to the April 10 shooting at the downtown Cedar Rapids nightclub.
While battling cancer, CRCSD Superintendent Noreen Bush takes medical leave
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The head of the Cedar Rapids Community School District is taking medical leave starting on Monday, the school district confirmed. Superintendent Noreen Bush has been battling cancer for the past 2 and a half years while leading the district. CRCSD said Thursday she will continue...
Inside a B-25 Bomber: A piece of WWII history lands in Eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA — A piece of WWII history is flying into the Eastern Iowa Airport for the weekend. The Experimental Aircraft Association is going on tour with the B-25 Mitchell. Iowa's News Now Photojournalist Logan Schroeder takes us on board and along for the ride in the video...
Cedar Rapids man convicted after 7 years on the run
A Cedar Rapids man who was extradited from brazil in January was convicted Monday. Mohammad Al Sharairei was convicted by a jury following a four day trial of one count of maintaining a premises for the distribution of controlled substance analogues and one count of conspiring to distribute controlled substance analogues.
One dead after car crashes into house in Dubuque
DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after a single vehicle accident at 10810 Highway 3 in Dubuque. The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office say the vehicle struck a house before colliding with a retaining wall and coming to rest around 3:16 p.m. on Thursday. The driver,...
Marion plans to discuss public library at meeting
Marion — Friday afternoon, the City of Marion announced they will be hosting a meeting to discuss Marion Public Library's construction. The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers of Marion City Hall. City officials plan to hold a discussion about the new library building's construction. Officials will...
Local bar and restaurant rallies to stay open, hosting free concert Sunday
CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA — A Cedar Rapids bar and restaurant is trying to survive the latest round of road construction in the city by hosting a free concert to drum up business. Checkers is a southwest side staple. The tavern and eatery has been at its location on 6th...
"Our pumpkins are looking pretty good": Bart's Farm opens for the season
MARION, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — With the first day of fall next week comes the tradition of pumpkin picking. Whether you're carving a jack-o'-lantern or making a pie for the holidays, harvest season is just beginning. Bart's Farm welcomed families back to the pumpkin patch Saturday afternoon.
Foundation 2 Crisis Services builds new headquarters with Iowa Nonprofit Innovation grant
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Foundation 2 Crisis Services announced Thursday that it has been awarded the Iowa Nonprofit Innovation grant. The organization is one of two Cedar Rapids nonprofits to receive funding out of the 24 statewide recipients. The grant is $500,000 and will go toward the renovation of...
Cedar Rapids Church Begins Organ, Fine Arts Series
First Lutheran Church in downtown Cedar Rapids presents its inaugural concert in a newly-developed series of organ and fine arts events on Sunday, September 25th at 3PM. First Lutheran Church is located at 1000 3rd Ave. SE in Cedar Rapids at the corner of 3rd Avenue and 10th St. SE.
