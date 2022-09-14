Read full article on original website
Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Stacey Abrams' campaign against GOP Gov. Brian Kemp: report
Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Abrams' campaign against Kemp, per The NYT. The 2022 gubernatorial race is a rematch of the 2018 contest between Abrams and the now-governor. While Warnock has connected well with some moderate Republicans, Abrams has trailed his numbers. Georgia Democrats have become increasingly concerned about...
Kamala Harris says she 'cannot wait to cast the deciding vote to break the filibuster on voting rights and reproductive rights'
"In our first year in office ... I actually broke John Adams's record of casting the most tiebreaking votes in a single term," Harris said.
Mitch McConnell says efforts to overturn the 2020 election were 'not good' but American democracy is 'very solid'
"I wouldn't be worried about that one," McConnell said of American democracy, according to NBC News.
Sarah Palin adopts Trumpworld strategy of claiming possible election fraud after losing her House race in Alaska
Palin called ranked-choice voting a "cockamamie system," baselessly claiming that it was "potentially fraught with fraud."
Colo. Senator Says He 'Cannot Continue' to Be a Republican Due to Party's Jan. 6, Stolen Election Claims
Colorado state Sen. Kevin Priola says he is switching his party registration from Republican to Democratic, citing the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and the continued claims by Donald Trump and his supporters that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen." In a statement released Monday and shared...
Dems notch major special election win, 2 incumbents fall in big primary night
Democrat Pat Ryan has won a closely-watched special election in upstate New York, a promising sign for the Democratic Party looking to try to cling to power in Washington in November. With over 95 percent of the expected vote counted, Ryan beat Republican Marc Molinaro in a swing district that...
Arizona's Latino voters and political independents could spell midterm defeats for MAGA candidates
Two years after the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump’s resentment over losing continues to energize his supporters in Arizona. That resentment played out during the Aug. 13, 2022, Republican primaries that saw Trump-endorsed candidates for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state and state attorney general sweep the GOP ticket. While each of the candidates made Trump’s false claims that he won the presidential contest a central part of their campaigns, it’s unclear whether that message will resonate among Arizona’s increasingly diverse registered voters in the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. Trump-endorsed Blake Masters beat his Republican challengers and...
Supreme Court strikes out its own team ahead of 2022 elections
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Just as the bases were getting loaded for a grand slam home run for the Republican team in the 2022 general election, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) managed to strike out its own team. Instead of taking control of both Houses of Congress, the GOP will likely end the election cycle with roughly 48 senators and a razor-thin margin, either way, in the House.
‘Rigged elections,’ ‘voter fraud’ — words for Democrats, not just for ‘MAGA Republicans’
I suspect we’ll hear a lot about “MAGA Republicans” between now and Nov. 8, about how they’re “a threat to our democracy,” or as President Biden has put it, how they “represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”. Joe...
Latest Polls Show Kemp and Walker Gaining Separation from Abrams and Warnock
All of the latest polls show Republicans Kemp and Walker opening up their leads over 2-time challenger Stacey Abrams, and incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article, was written by Investigative JournalistBrooklyn Lassiter. It is comprised of information gleaned from the following sources:Real Clear Politics, The Associated Press, FiveThirtyEight Polling, and Insider Advantage/Fox 5 Atlanta.
What's at stake in the 2022 midterm election? Here's everything to watch before Election Day.
There's a lot at stake in the 2022 midterm election, certainly more than just control of Congress. These are the candidates, races and issues to know.
Essence
Kamala Harris Says Domestic Threats To Democracy Make Nation “Weaker”
The Vice President shared her concerns that election deniers and elected officials who back rioters from the Jan. 6 insurrection are tarnishing the United States’ reputation on the world stage. Vice President Kamala Harris says anti-democratic forces in American politics have become a serious threat that has damaged the...
Durbin calls GOP governors ‘pathetic’ over migrant busing
Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) on Sunday called GOP governors busing and flying migrants to Democratic-led cities outside of their states “pathetic.”. “It is pathetic that these governors are taking advantage of these helpless people, making promises to them to get on the bus and life is just gonna be fine,” Durbin told moderator Chuck Todd during an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
Two Trump officials subpoenaed for fundraising to undermine elections
Stephen Miller and Brian Jack were summoned as authorities investigate funds related to the Save America Pac, currently sitting at $100m
Alyssa Farah Griffin thanks Stacey Abrams for ‘admitting’ she lost to Kemp in 2018
Former Trump White House communications director and newly hired co-host of “The View” Alyssa Farah Griffin heaped praise on Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams for conceding defeat at the hands of Brian Kemp during her last bid for the state’s top executive office. “May I just say,...
Factbox-These U.S. election deniers want to run the 2024 elections in battleground states
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Republicans who back former President Donald Trump's false claim the 2020 election was stolen have become their party's nominees for secretary of state in battleground states where they can play a decisive role in choosing a U.S. president.
‘The environment is upside down’: Why Dems are winning the culture wars
Changes in public opinion may have reversed the political landscape for the culture wars.
What’s At Stake In The Midterms: 7 Reasons Why Democrats Can Win
The conventional wisdom is that Republicans will win in the 2022 midterm elections in November and take control of Congress, but that is not inevitable. The post What’s At Stake In The Midterms: 7 Reasons Why Democrats Can Win appeared first on NewsOne.
Michelle Obama partners with climate organizations to mobilize young voters ahead of the midterms
Former first lady Michelle Obama announced a new voting initiative Wednesday in partnership with climate and community organizations to bolster youth voter participation in the 2022 midterm elections. When We All Vote is coined as "a national, nonpartisan voting initiative" founded by Obama and led by Climate Power, according to...
