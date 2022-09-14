Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
Jury finds man not guilty of murder in Plymouth Village shooting death
BEAUMONT — A Jefferson County jury has found a man not guilty of murder in a shooting death at the Plymouth Village Apartments in Beaumont. The jury in Judge Raquel West's courtroom returned with the verdict at about 11:30 a.m. Friday in the murder trial of Davion Mason. Testimony...
KFDM-TV
Remembering Sgt. Mike Lane
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police and law enforcement across the area remembering an officer who died in the line of duty 18 years ago. Sergeant Mike Lane and the pilot, a deputy in the sheriff's office, were investigating reports of a fire near Sabine Lake on the night of September 16, 2004.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont Police arrest three suspects charged with evading detention
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police have arrested three suspects charged with evading detention following a shots fired call. Jarret Theus, 18, Shawn Simpson Jr., 19, and Daquan Franklin, 20, are charged with evading. A judge set bond at $2,000 each. Police arrested them after officers responded to a shots fired...
KFDM-TV
Gator Country owner in Jefferson County victim of identity theft
Sept. 15, 2022 — Identity theft can happen to anyone, anywhere, at anytime. One local business in Jefferson County is experiencing that firsthand. KFDM/Fox 4's Aaron Mack takes us to Gator Country to learn more.
KFDM-TV
Injuries reported after car crashes into ice cream shop in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR — PAPD received a call of a car into a building around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4700 block of Gulfway Drive. According to a first responder at the scene, one employee at the ice cream shop La Michoacana was hit and transported to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas, and one customer was treated at the scene.
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: All clear given after bomb threat leads to West Brook lockdown
BEAUMONT — West Brook High School has received an all-clear and the shelter in place has been lifted. Earlier this morning, administrators received a fax that included a threat of an explosive device on school grounds. Campus administrators and the BISD Police Department immediately responded by initiating a shelter in place while BISD police, Beaumont Police, the ATF and other law enforcement agencies searched in and around the campus, using a K-9 as part of the search.
KFDM-TV
Vidor man arrested on charge of possession of a controlled substance & unlawful firearm
ORANGE COUNTY — Orange County Sheriff's Office and Orange County Support Division made an arrest of a Vidor man on charges of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Orange County officials recovered two rifles from his residence. From The Orange County Sheriff's Office:
KFDM-TV
Beaumont Police Department working to fill dispatcher positions
BEAUMONT — The job of emergency dispatchers is one of the most stressful jobs anyone can hold. Their response is crucial in saving lives. Beaumont Police Department is dealing with a demand for 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers know filling the vacancies won't happen overnight. However, in the meantime, many of...
KFDM-TV
Man pleads guilty to federal charge in Lumberton's first bank robbery
LUMBERTON — A Kountze man has pleaded guilty to robbing a bank in the Eastern District of Texas, according to U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. Timothy Shane Mitchell, 38, pleaded guilty today to bank robbery before District Judge Marcia Crone. According to information presented in court, on June 6, 2022,...
KFDM-TV
Police arrest three after responding to shots fired, searching for fourth suspect
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police responded to a "shots fired" call in the 4600 block of Magnolia Street around 2:15 p.m., according to Sgt. Cody Guedry. When officers arrived, four males took off on foot. Officers set-up a perimeter in the neighborhood and arrested three people, who will be charged...
KFDM-TV
Detectives seize 99 pounds of marijuana after stopping Alfa Romeo driver on I-10
ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman on drug charges after finding about 99 pounds of marijuana in her Alfa Romeo when they stopped her on Interstate 10. On Thursday, September 15, detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Highway Interdiction Unit stopped the...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont ISD school bus involved in crash
BEAUMONT — A late breaking news alert, a Beaumont ISD school bus was involved in an accident. The crash included the school bus and another car, it happened around 5 p.m. on MLK near College St. Beaumont ISD and Beaumont police tell us a bus driver and bus aide...
KFDM-TV
Tailgate Party Word of the Week - The Backfield - Brought to you by Bridge City Bank
Port Arthur, Tx — Do you know what the "Backfield" is in Football? Check out is those at the Port Arthur Memorial game knew in our Word of the Week. Brought to you by Bridge City Bank.
KFDM-TV
City of West Orange trash collection rates increasing for residents and businesses
Effective October 1, 2022, the rates for trash collection in the City of West Orange will increase for residential and commercial customers. These rates were unanimously approved by the City Council at its Monday, September 12, 2022 meeting. In 2021, the City’s contractor raised the rates paid for these services....
KFDM-TV
Orange County Sheriff's Office makes two major drug busts
ORANGE COUNTY — Two major drug busts took place in Orange County. An Alfa Romeo packed with marijuana -- almost 100 pounds of it in plain view. The driver was stopped along the I-10 corridor. And another case involved a man arrested on federal heroin charges. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya...
KFDM-TV
See what the city of Beaumont is preparing to take action on
Below is the city of Beaumont's council meeting agenda for Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022:. * Public Comment: Persons may speak on the Consent Agenda and Items 1-3 (Items placed on the Consent Agenda are considered routine in nature and are considered non-controversial. The Consent Agenda can be acted upon in...
KFDM-TV
Sgt. Cheri Griffith will become first female chief in SETX when she takes over at PNPD
PORT NECHES — Port Neches City Council has voted to accept the appointment of Sgt. Cheri Griffith as the town's next police chief, and when she takes over, she'll make history as the first female chief in Port Neches and in Southeast Texas. Mayor Glenn Johnson tells KFDM/Fox 4...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont ISD board meeting to give parents a chance to address bathroom attack
BEAUMONT — An investigation centering on an attack in a Beaumont ISD campus bathroom has gone far beyond the West Brook High School campus to make national headlines. Tonight, BISD parents will get a chance to speak at a school board meeting about the attack. KFDM/Fox 4's Skylar Williams...
KFDM-TV
Parents, students voice safety concerns following West Brook H.S. bathroom attack
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Independent School District board meeting Thursday night was the first since a student was attacked in a bathroom at West Brook High School. The meeting offered the first chance for Beaumont ISD trustees to hear from the superintendent and the public on the bathroom attack at the high school.
KFDM-TV
KFDM Reporter visits M&D Supply to find out best practices for planting as fall approaches
BEAUMONT — Reporter Aaron Mack visits with a manager at M&D Supply. He shares with us some useful tips for those preparing to spruce up their yards as fall rolls in. Weather has a substantial impact on planting, be sure to keep up with your local weather authority here on KFDM.
