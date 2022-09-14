ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KFDM-TV

Remembering Sgt. Mike Lane

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police and law enforcement across the area remembering an officer who died in the line of duty 18 years ago. Sergeant Mike Lane and the pilot, a deputy in the sheriff's office, were investigating reports of a fire near Sabine Lake on the night of September 16, 2004.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont Police arrest three suspects charged with evading detention

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police have arrested three suspects charged with evading detention following a shots fired call. Jarret Theus, 18, Shawn Simpson Jr., 19, and Daquan Franklin, 20, are charged with evading. A judge set bond at $2,000 each. Police arrested them after officers responded to a shots fired...
BEAUMONT, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson County, TX
Jefferson County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Port Arthur, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
Port Arthur, TX
Crime & Safety
KFDM-TV

Injuries reported after car crashes into ice cream shop in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR — PAPD received a call of a car into a building around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4700 block of Gulfway Drive. According to a first responder at the scene, one employee at the ice cream shop La Michoacana was hit and transported to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas, and one customer was treated at the scene.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

UPDATE: All clear given after bomb threat leads to West Brook lockdown

BEAUMONT — West Brook High School has received an all-clear and the shelter in place has been lifted. Earlier this morning, administrators received a fax that included a threat of an explosive device on school grounds. Campus administrators and the BISD Police Department immediately responded by initiating a shelter in place while BISD police, Beaumont Police, the ATF and other law enforcement agencies searched in and around the campus, using a K-9 as part of the search.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont Police Department working to fill dispatcher positions

BEAUMONT — The job of emergency dispatchers is one of the most stressful jobs anyone can hold. Their response is crucial in saving lives. Beaumont Police Department is dealing with a demand for 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers know filling the vacancies won't happen overnight. However, in the meantime, many of...
BEAUMONT, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patricia Jacobs
KFDM-TV

Man pleads guilty to federal charge in Lumberton's first bank robbery

LUMBERTON — A Kountze man has pleaded guilty to robbing a bank in the Eastern District of Texas, according to U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. Timothy Shane Mitchell, 38, pleaded guilty today to bank robbery before District Judge Marcia Crone. According to information presented in court, on June 6, 2022,...
LUMBERTON, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont ISD school bus involved in crash

BEAUMONT — A late breaking news alert, a Beaumont ISD school bus was involved in an accident. The crash included the school bus and another car, it happened around 5 p.m. on MLK near College St. Beaumont ISD and Beaumont police tell us a bus driver and bus aide...
BEAUMONT, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Rainbow Bridge#Neches River#The Rainbow#Violent Crime#Macginnis
KFDM-TV

Orange County Sheriff's Office makes two major drug busts

ORANGE COUNTY — Two major drug busts took place in Orange County. An Alfa Romeo packed with marijuana -- almost 100 pounds of it in plain view. The driver was stopped along the I-10 corridor. And another case involved a man arrested on federal heroin charges. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

See what the city of Beaumont is preparing to take action on

Below is the city of Beaumont's council meeting agenda for Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022:. * Public Comment: Persons may speak on the Consent Agenda and Items 1-3 (Items placed on the Consent Agenda are considered routine in nature and are considered non-controversial. The Consent Agenda can be acted upon in...
BEAUMONT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy