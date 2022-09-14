ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton, MI

WLUC

Parade of Nations celebrates diversity in Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC)- Over the years Michigan Teach has attracted a lot of international students. To celebrate diversity, the community hosted an annual parade. Parade of Nations Coordinator Cyndy Lysne said this event started years ago. "This event actually started back in 1990 when it was the first parade," said...
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

MTU ROTC to host annual 5K run Oct. 1

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University's Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) is hosting the annual POW/MIA Memorial Run on Oct. 1. The Arnold Air Society's Technical Sergeant Robert E. Lamotte Squadron is putting on the event. Students, community members and anyone else who would like to...
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

47th annual Marquette Kennel Club Annual Dog Show coming to Marquette this weekend

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A dog show is coming to the U.P. The 47th annual Marquette Kennel Club Annual Dog Show will be held this weekend. Over 500 dogs from across the country will be judged at the Marquette County Fairgrounds. There will be four shows that include all-breed shows, junior sportsmanship competitions, obedience trials and rally trials.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Salvation Army of Marquette County celebrates volunteers with appreciation lunch

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette nonprofit celebrated its volunteers Friday. The Salvation Army of Marquette County threw a Volunteer Appreciation Lunch. Everyone who volunteered this year was invited to the Presque Isle Pavilion for Border Grill and desserts. There was also live music and a brief program to thank volunteers and update them on the organization's plans for the future.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

UP transit agencies honored for years of service

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Several Upper Peninsula transit authorities were recently awarded commemorative plaques honoring their decades of service to the region. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Michigan Public Transit Association (MPTA) presented the awards at a recent joint annual conference at Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville, Michigan. The...
THOMPSONVILLE, MI
WLUC

Republic gets groovy with ’60s-themed Retro Days

REPUBLIC, Mich. (WLUC) - Republic got groovy this weekend. The town hosted Retro Days of Republic, an event to highlight a decade of history every year the event is held. This year, the theme was the 1960s. The event started in August, but some activities were rescheduled due to the weather. All outdoor activities such as the fun run, parade, bounce houses, slide, classic car show, and Rainbow Flyte were Saturday.
REPUBLIC, MI
WLUC

Retro Days of Republic rescheduled, gets groovy this weekend instead

REPUBLIC, Mich. (WLUC) - Things are about to get groovy in Republic. The town is hosting Retro Days of Republic, an event to highlight a decade of history every year. This year, the theme is the 1960s. The event started in August, but some activities were rescheduled due to the weather. All outdoor activities such as the fun run, parade, bounce houses, slide, classic car show and Rainbow Flyte are now scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17.
REPUBLIC, MI
