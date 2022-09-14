REPUBLIC, Mich. (WLUC) - Things are about to get groovy in Republic. The town is hosting Retro Days of Republic, an event to highlight a decade of history every year. This year, the theme is the 1960s. The event started in August, but some activities were rescheduled due to the weather. All outdoor activities such as the fun run, parade, bounce houses, slide, classic car show and Rainbow Flyte are now scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17.

REPUBLIC, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO