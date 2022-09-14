Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
ACC, Emmaus girls soccer battle through a scoreless tie
EMMAUS, Pa. - Defending PIAA girls soccer champion Central Catholic headed to Memorial Field to take on unbeaten Emmaus in a showdown of EPC powers. After a scoreless first half, each team showcased a couple of scoring threats in the final 40 minutes but a long-distance shot from the Vikings Ashley Fanger sailed wide and Central Catholic keeper Ananya Roy deflected a Green Hornets attempt over the crossbar.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pittsburgh bus ridership still down 46% from prepandemic levels
(The Center Square) – Pittsburgh’s public transit system is still hurting, and high costs could force hard decisions, like service cuts, in the future. So argues a new policy brief from the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy, which analyzed ridership and cost trends of the newly renamed Pittsburgh Regional Transit.
