Legal experts: Data shows that New Jersey’s bail reform works | Opinion

At its core is the basic idea that people should only be held in jail before trial if they pose a risk of flight or to public safety. This concept stands in contrast to cash bail, which literally ties peoples’ freedom to their bank accounts. Under that wealth-based detention system, hard-working Americans suffer behind bars long before they’re ever found guilty simply because they don’t have enough money.
Phil Murphy
Many New Jersey residents to receive $500

photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you having a challenging time as the cost of basically everything has risen dramatically? If so, you're not alone. But here's some good news. If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate.
Gothamist

Democratic NJ Gov. Murphy will nominate Republican Douglas Fasciale to state Supreme Court

Douglas Fasciale speaks after Gov. Phil Murphy announces his nomination to the New Jersey Supreme Court. Fasciale, a Republican, was nominated as part of a deal to end a fight over the partisan makeup of the court. Three seats have been open on the court since July. The move comes amid a deal with a Republican lawmaker to end a dispute that held another seat open for 18 months. [ more › ]
The Hill

Fetterman trolls Oz, Mastriano with ‘Jersey Boys’ meme following reports of voter registration in NJ

Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman mocked Republican opponent Mehmet Oz and Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano on Friday using a “Jersey Boys” meme following reports that the latter candidate was registered to vote in New Jersey until last year. Fetterman, the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, responded...
New Jersey Globe

Firefighters union switches from Kean to Malinowski in NJ-7

An influential public employee union that backed Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes) for Congress in 2018 and then Republican Tom Kean, Jr. in 2020 has now flipped back to Malinowski. The New Jersey State Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association has decided to support Malinowski’s re-election bid in New Jersey’s 7th district....
New Jersey Globe

New Jersey has become an exporter of candidates

New Jersey makes and the world takes, at least when it comes to raising candidates and then exporting them to other states. This year in Pennsylvania, two Republican statewide candidates are Jersey Boys: Dr. Mehmet Oz grew up in New Jersey and despite moving to run for the U.S. Senate last year, remains a registered voter at his family home in Cliffside Park; and gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano grew up in Hightstown – his mother and grandmother both held local public office – and he voted in New Jersey through 2010.
buckscountyherald.com

Press conference on Mastriano education plan turns ugly

A press conference called for education union officials and Democratic state lawmakers to blast Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s education plan became anything but ordinary Thursday, Sept. 15, when many Mastriano supporters turned up to shout, heckle and interrupt the proceedings. At the event held just outside the Chancellor...
NJ.com

People in New Jersey are losing their homes, and they can’t afford rent. They need relief. | Opinion

Assembly representatives Britnee Timberlake and Verlina Reynolds-Jackson have co-authored the “Community Wealth Preservation Program Bill” (A793/S1427) to expand access for certain buyers – people who can prove they’ve experienced hardship – to purchase property from sheriff’s sales. Despite wide support from the community, the bill is in jeopardy of a conditional veto by Gov. Murphy.
New Jersey 101.5

Nine NJ schools get U.S. ‘Blue Ribbon’ recognition for 2022

With the new academic year underway, the U.S. Department of Education on Friday announced its National Blue Ribbon School selections for 2022. Of the 297 schools chosen nationwide from a pool of up to 420 applicants, nine New Jersey schools in eight different counties in the Garden State were recognized as "exemplary high-performing schools." A second category is reserved for schools that are considered "exemplary" in closing their achievement gaps.
WHYY

Krasner supporters pack Philly church after Pa. House contempt vote: ‘We are supporting democracy’

Philadelphia political and religious leaders gathered Wednesday night at Mother Bethel AME Church in a show of support for District Attorney Larry Krasner. The rally came a day after the Pennsylvania state House voted to hold him in contempt for failing to comply with the subpoena of the House Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The committee is operating in tandem with a Republican-led effort to impeach Krasner.
