Governor Murphy Signs 7 New Bills Into Law
Governor Murphy signs 7 new bills into law, vetoes 5 (Sept. 15, 2022).Morristown Minute. Yesterday, September 15, Governor Murphy acted on several pieces of legislation, signing 7 new bills into law, and vetoing 5.
New Jersey mayors, housing advocates clash on affordable housing solutions
Mayors and activists clashed on how to move forward with addressing the shortage of affordable housing in New Jersey. The post New Jersey mayors, housing advocates clash on affordable housing solutions appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs bill to increase annual payments from state to certain New Jersey veterans with disabilities
NEW JERSEY – In recognition of increases to the cost of living over the past few decades and in honor of New Jersey’s veterans, Governor Phil Murphy Friday signed bill A-1477 to increase annual payments from the State to veterans with certain disabilities resulting from their wartime service.
Legal experts: Data shows that New Jersey’s bail reform works | Opinion
At its core is the basic idea that people should only be held in jail before trial if they pose a risk of flight or to public safety. This concept stands in contrast to cash bail, which literally ties peoples’ freedom to their bank accounts. Under that wealth-based detention system, hard-working Americans suffer behind bars long before they’re ever found guilty simply because they don’t have enough money.
New Jersey Globe
DePhillips, Dunn call for adding county, local representatives to State Health Benefits Commission
On the heels of a controversial State Health Benefits Commission (SHBC) vote to alter and approve a significant State Health Benefits Plan (SHBP) rate hike, Assemblymembers Christopher DePhillips (R-Wyckoff) and Aura Dunn (R-Mendham) called today for a reconfiguration of the commission’s membership. After months of warnings from unions that...
Many New Jersey residents to receive $500
photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you having a challenging time as the cost of basically everything has risen dramatically? If so, you're not alone. But here's some good news. If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate.
New Jersey Globe
Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee was registered to vote in N.J. until 2021
New Jersey is serving as an incubator for Republican candidates in Pennsylvania, with two statewide candidates being New Jersey natives and longtime residents. Gubernatorial candidate Douglas Mastriano was a registered voter in New Jersey for 28 years until July 2021 when election officials changed his status to inactive. Records show...
Democratic NJ Gov. Murphy will nominate Republican Douglas Fasciale to state Supreme Court
Douglas Fasciale speaks after Gov. Phil Murphy announces his nomination to the New Jersey Supreme Court. Fasciale, a Republican, was nominated as part of a deal to end a fight over the partisan makeup of the court. Three seats have been open on the court since July. The move comes amid a deal with a Republican lawmaker to end a dispute that held another seat open for 18 months. [ more › ]
Fetterman trolls Oz, Mastriano with ‘Jersey Boys’ meme following reports of voter registration in NJ
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman mocked Republican opponent Mehmet Oz and Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano on Friday using a “Jersey Boys” meme following reports that the latter candidate was registered to vote in New Jersey until last year. Fetterman, the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, responded...
New Jersey Globe
Firefighters union switches from Kean to Malinowski in NJ-7
An influential public employee union that backed Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes) for Congress in 2018 and then Republican Tom Kean, Jr. in 2020 has now flipped back to Malinowski. The New Jersey State Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association has decided to support Malinowski’s re-election bid in New Jersey’s 7th district....
New Jersey Globe
New Jersey has become an exporter of candidates
New Jersey makes and the world takes, at least when it comes to raising candidates and then exporting them to other states. This year in Pennsylvania, two Republican statewide candidates are Jersey Boys: Dr. Mehmet Oz grew up in New Jersey and despite moving to run for the U.S. Senate last year, remains a registered voter at his family home in Cliffside Park; and gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano grew up in Hightstown – his mother and grandmother both held local public office – and he voted in New Jersey through 2010.
buckscountyherald.com
Press conference on Mastriano education plan turns ugly
A press conference called for education union officials and Democratic state lawmakers to blast Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s education plan became anything but ordinary Thursday, Sept. 15, when many Mastriano supporters turned up to shout, heckle and interrupt the proceedings. At the event held just outside the Chancellor...
Forget the plastic bag ban: Be glad NJ doesn’t also have this ridiculous ban
New Jersey is no stranger when it comes to dealing with bans. Earlier in 2022, New Jersey's plastic bag ban went into place, effectively ending the usage of single-use plastic bags. This, in turn, has increased the use of reusable shopping bags. For the most part, New Jersians seem to...
People in New Jersey are losing their homes, and they can’t afford rent. They need relief. | Opinion
Assembly representatives Britnee Timberlake and Verlina Reynolds-Jackson have co-authored the “Community Wealth Preservation Program Bill” (A793/S1427) to expand access for certain buyers – people who can prove they’ve experienced hardship – to purchase property from sheriff’s sales. Despite wide support from the community, the bill is in jeopardy of a conditional veto by Gov. Murphy.
allaccess.com
Child Psychologist Sues WKXW (New Jersey 101.5)/Trenton And Host Bill Spadea For Defamation
A psychologist who has served as a guest expert on TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON has filed a defamation suit against TOWNSQUARE, the station, and morning host BILL SPADEA. The BERGEN RECORD/NORTHJERSEY.COM reports that child psychologist STEVEN TOBIAS of the CENTER FOR CHILD AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT, who has...
NJ residents just lost even more newspapers covering their towns
The Current newspaper is no more. The free, weekly newspaper that was delivered to communities around South Jersey every Thursday published its last edition today. News of the final paper appeared in a short article printed on page six of today's editions of the newspaper. The Current and the Gazette...
NJ state workers will pay higher health costs. Here’s how much
TRENTON – Health-care premiums for people in the state’s insurance plan will jump by more than 20% in 2023 for local public workers and the municipalities and counties that employ them, though concessions and a last-minute deal have spared state workers similarly high increases. The rate hikes approved...
Desperate NJ school district offers major signing bonus to new teachers
PATERSON – In an effort to fill its teacher gap, one of the largest districts in the state will offer a signing bonus to new teachers. The Paterson school district ended the 2021-22 school year with 240 vacancies but filled 72 positions over the summer by holding five teacher job fairs.
Nine NJ schools get U.S. ‘Blue Ribbon’ recognition for 2022
With the new academic year underway, the U.S. Department of Education on Friday announced its National Blue Ribbon School selections for 2022. Of the 297 schools chosen nationwide from a pool of up to 420 applicants, nine New Jersey schools in eight different counties in the Garden State were recognized as "exemplary high-performing schools." A second category is reserved for schools that are considered "exemplary" in closing their achievement gaps.
Krasner supporters pack Philly church after Pa. House contempt vote: ‘We are supporting democracy’
Philadelphia political and religious leaders gathered Wednesday night at Mother Bethel AME Church in a show of support for District Attorney Larry Krasner. The rally came a day after the Pennsylvania state House voted to hold him in contempt for failing to comply with the subpoena of the House Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The committee is operating in tandem with a Republican-led effort to impeach Krasner.
