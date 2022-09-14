ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

California’s smallest Sequoia grove threatened by Mosquito Fire

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County shared on Friday that fire crews are working to protect California’s most northern, isolated and smallest sequoia grove. The Big Tree Grove in remote Placer County is being protected by members of the Angeles National Forest Valyermo Hotshots, according to Placer County. The county said that first responders […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

In emotional return, Mosquito Fire evacuee finds home still standing

FORESTHILL (KPIX) -- The Mosquito Fire, California's largest wildfire of the year, is still raging in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Since it flared to life on Sept. 6, it is only 20% contained and has forced more than 11,000 people to flee their homes.Leaving her family's temporary lodging in Roseville, Jamie Knutsen heads back to her home in Foresthill, Placer County for the first time in 10 days.Knutsen and her family were forced to evacuate when the Mosquito Fire overran the canyon by their property.  As Knutsen made the 45-minute drive, she mentally prepared for the worst."It's like I have...
FORESTHILL, CA
Outsider.com

Selfless Wildfire Survivors Help Those Affected by Devastating Mosquito Fire

The Mosquito Fire has officially been declared California’s largest wildfire of 2022, now spanning more than 70,000 acres. Since the blaze broke out on September 6th, thousands of residents of Placer and El Dorado counties have evacuated. And considering its rapid growth, many left home with just the clothes on their backs. Now, survivors of the devasting 2018 Camp Fire—which killed 85 people, destroyed 19,000 residential and commercial structures, and just about leveled the town of Paradise—have stepped forward to aid evacuees of the Mosquito Fire. Many of this year’s evacuees are experiencing the same grief and tragedy Camp Fire survivors experienced several years ago.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Mosquito Fire crews strengthen lines, brace for arrival of gusty winds

FORESTHILL, Placer County -- Firefighters battling the Mosquito Fire in the Sierra foothills were taking advantage of favorable conditions to secure control lines around the fire ahead of the arrival of a storm system and gusty winds on Saturday.Cal Fire reported moderated fire behavior Friday because of a smoke inversion, and crews continued to build control lines to the north and east of the fire perimeter. Evacuation orders were also lifted for portions of the community of Georgetown Friday afternoon.Mosquito Fire: Placer County evacuation map | El Dorado County evacuation map | Cal Fire incident pageHowever, the weather was expected to be the biggest challenge...
FORESTHILL, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
Foresthill, CA
Government
State
California State
City
Georgetown, CA
City
Foresthill, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
outsidemagazine

California’s Largest Wildfire of 2022 Is Burning the Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run Course

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. California’s largest fire this year is currently burning on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada mountains, east of Sacramento, threatening several foothill communities known for their proximity to one of the most iconic ultrarunning races on Earth—The Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run.
FORESTHILL, CA
UPI News

More than 6,000 people lose power in Sacramento area

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- More than 6,000 homes and businesses were affected by a sudden power outage in Sacramento on Thursday afternoon. A representative from the Sacramento Municipal Utility District told KCRA 3 that it was dealing with a "bad cable issue." Power was expected to be restored during the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sierra Nevada#Wildfire
CBS San Francisco

Mosquito Fire grows to state's largest; weekend storm could complicate firefight

FORESTHILL, Placer County — A weekend weather system could hamper firefighters' efforts battling the week-old Mosquito Fire that's burned more than 66,000 acres, becoming the largest in the state so far this year.The system is forecasted to bring colder temperatures and precipitation — from 1/4 inch (0.63 centimeters) to more than 1 inch (2.54 centimeters) of rainfall over several days — to the fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties in the Sierra foothills about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.But stronger winds are also expected to arrive in the area beginning Saturday and the winds could...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
WSB Radio

California wildfire 'looking a whole heck of a lot better'

FORESTHILL, Calif. — (AP) — Firefighters again prevented flames from entering a Northern California mountain town and reported major progress Thursday against the week-old blaze that's become the largest in the state so far this year. Conditions at the Mosquito Fire about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC10

PG&E customers report soaring prices after record breaking heatwave

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Turning on the air conditioning during the high summer heat has some has some Pacific Gas and Electric customers paying a hefty price. “We have folks that are paying for more for heat than they're almost paying in their rent or their mortgage,” said Rep. Josh Harder. “When it's 115 degrees outside, people need to be running their air conditioners.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Nearly 6,000 Natomas homes without power

NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) outage map is showing that 6,264 homes in South Natomas are without power. The outage map shows the outage area to be west of Interstate 5 and east of El Centro Road.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Guest editorial: Mosquito Fire a hard-hitting reminder for home hardening

Auburn City Fire Department: https://www.auburn.ca.gov/159/Fire CAL FIRE: Fire.ca.gov. For low-cost retrofits from CAL FIRE, go to osfm.fire.ca.gov. Greater Auburn Area Fire Safe Council: https://www.auburn.ca.gov/212/Greater-Auburn-Area-Fire-Safe-Council Greater Auburn Area Firewise Community Forum: https://www.facebook.com/groups/608900356594093 Auburnfiresafecouncil@gmail.com Placer County Resources: Contact the regional coordinator for the Firewise USA® program in Placer County by email at FireReady@placer.ca.gov or by phone at 530-886-FIRE (3473). National Fire Protection Association: NFPA.org For more about home hardening, go to ReadyForWildFire.org. For more about readying for a Red Flag Warning, go to iafc.org. To make a donation to the Mosquito Fire Relief Fund, go to Placer Community Foundations direct link at PlacerCF.org/relief. For previous columns in this series, go to GoldCountryMedia.com.
AUBURN, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy