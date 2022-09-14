Read full article on original website
California’s smallest Sequoia grove threatened by Mosquito Fire
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County shared on Friday that fire crews are working to protect California’s most northern, isolated and smallest sequoia grove. The Big Tree Grove in remote Placer County is being protected by members of the Angeles National Forest Valyermo Hotshots, according to Placer County. The county said that first responders […]
In emotional return, Mosquito Fire evacuee finds home still standing
FORESTHILL (KPIX) -- The Mosquito Fire, California's largest wildfire of the year, is still raging in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Since it flared to life on Sept. 6, it is only 20% contained and has forced more than 11,000 people to flee their homes.Leaving her family's temporary lodging in Roseville, Jamie Knutsen heads back to her home in Foresthill, Placer County for the first time in 10 days.Knutsen and her family were forced to evacuate when the Mosquito Fire overran the canyon by their property. As Knutsen made the 45-minute drive, she mentally prepared for the worst."It's like I have...
Selfless Wildfire Survivors Help Those Affected by Devastating Mosquito Fire
The Mosquito Fire has officially been declared California’s largest wildfire of 2022, now spanning more than 70,000 acres. Since the blaze broke out on September 6th, thousands of residents of Placer and El Dorado counties have evacuated. And considering its rapid growth, many left home with just the clothes on their backs. Now, survivors of the devasting 2018 Camp Fire—which killed 85 people, destroyed 19,000 residential and commercial structures, and just about leveled the town of Paradise—have stepped forward to aid evacuees of the Mosquito Fire. Many of this year’s evacuees are experiencing the same grief and tragedy Camp Fire survivors experienced several years ago.
Mosquito Fire crews strengthen lines, brace for arrival of gusty winds
FORESTHILL, Placer County -- Firefighters battling the Mosquito Fire in the Sierra foothills were taking advantage of favorable conditions to secure control lines around the fire ahead of the arrival of a storm system and gusty winds on Saturday.Cal Fire reported moderated fire behavior Friday because of a smoke inversion, and crews continued to build control lines to the north and east of the fire perimeter. Evacuation orders were also lifted for portions of the community of Georgetown Friday afternoon.Mosquito Fire: Placer County evacuation map | El Dorado County evacuation map | Cal Fire incident pageHowever, the weather was expected to be the biggest challenge...
California’s Largest Wildfire of 2022 Is Burning the Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run Course
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. California’s largest fire this year is currently burning on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada mountains, east of Sacramento, threatening several foothill communities known for their proximity to one of the most iconic ultrarunning races on Earth—The Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run.
Firefighters extinguish Placer County structure fire that spread to vegetation
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Saturday afternoon structure fire in Placer County spread to nearly 30 acres of vegetation, officials with Cal Fire's Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit said. At 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Cal Fire officials said they were responding to a structure fire with extension to nearby vegetation off of Garden Bar Road near Fowler Road in Placer County.
Sierra Nevada 'Mosquito Fire' is now California's largest fire of 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Mosquito Fire burning in the Sierra Nevada is now California's largest fire of 2022. The fire, burning northeast of Sacramento has burned more than 63,000 acres. And as of Thursday, containment is just 20%. New evacuation orders were issued on Tuesday and Wednesday in El Dorado...
Most significant storm in months for Northern California on the way with rain, mountain snow
AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the potential for a powerful storm to bring rain and what would be the season's first mountain snow to Northern California from Sunday through Monday. A sprawling area of low pressure in the eastern Pacific Ocean is expected to track southeast this weekend and remain...
Mosquito Fire grows to state's largest; weekend storm could complicate firefight
FORESTHILL, Placer County — A weekend weather system could hamper firefighters' efforts battling the week-old Mosquito Fire that's burned more than 66,000 acres, becoming the largest in the state so far this year.The system is forecasted to bring colder temperatures and precipitation — from 1/4 inch (0.63 centimeters) to more than 1 inch (2.54 centimeters) of rainfall over several days — to the fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties in the Sierra foothills about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.But stronger winds are also expected to arrive in the area beginning Saturday and the winds could...
California wildfire 'looking a whole heck of a lot better'
FORESTHILL, Calif. — (AP) — Firefighters again prevented flames from entering a Northern California mountain town and reported major progress Thursday against the week-old blaze that's become the largest in the state so far this year. Conditions at the Mosquito Fire about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of...
Mosquito Fire: Cooler temperatures and rain in the forecast, but crews brace for stronger winds
Some residents in the community of Georgetown in El Dorado County can begin returning home after firefighters have made progress in keeping the Mosquito Fire away, officials said. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office reduced the evacuation order, a lawful mandate to leave immediately, to an evacuation warning, which is...
WATCH: Smoke From Destructive California Fire Consumes Nevada City
The time-lapse shows a giant wall of smoke crash into Reno.
Map shows status of Placer County properties within Mosquito Fire perimeter
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office released a report showing which homes and structures have been destroyed or damaged by the Mosquito Fire. Residents in Placer County can check their addresses to see the status of their homes. When clicking on a home, a photo is also available to see the […]
Guest editorial: Mosquito Fire a hard-hitting reminder for home hardening
Auburn City Fire Department: https://www.auburn.ca.gov/159/Fire CAL FIRE: Fire.ca.gov. For low-cost retrofits from CAL FIRE, go to osfm.fire.ca.gov. Greater Auburn Area Fire Safe Council: https://www.auburn.ca.gov/212/Greater-Auburn-Area-Fire-Safe-Council Greater Auburn Area Firewise Community Forum: https://www.facebook.com/groups/608900356594093 Auburnfiresafecouncil@gmail.com Placer County Resources: Contact the regional coordinator for the Firewise USA® program in Placer County by email at FireReady@placer.ca.gov or by phone at 530-886-FIRE (3473). National Fire Protection Association: NFPA.org For more about home hardening, go to ReadyForWildFire.org. For more about readying for a Red Flag Warning, go to iafc.org. To make a donation to the Mosquito Fire Relief Fund, go to Placer Community Foundations direct link at PlacerCF.org/relief. For previous columns in this series, go to GoldCountryMedia.com.
