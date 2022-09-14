Read full article on original website
Tony Graystone earns 100th win as Texas Tech’s volleyball coach
LUBBOCK, Texas – In an exciting match to close out the Red Raider Classic tournament, head coach Tony Graystone won his 100th career game in the Scarlet & Black with a reverse sweep of the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros, 23-25, 24-26, 25-22, 25-21, 15-13, on Saturday afternoon at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Lady Raiders announce Basketball 101 event
LUBBOCK, Texas – Head coach Krista Gerlich has announced the second annual Lady Raider Basketball 101 and Then Some event. Scheduled for Saturday, October 1, the event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will allow female fans to experience a day in the life of the Lady Raiders.
Texas Tech again named among Great Colleges to Work For®
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — For the second straight year, Texas Tech University has been recognized as one of the best destinations in the country for employees with its ranking in the 2022 Great Colleges to Work For® program, one of the largest and most respected programs in the country that measures workplace factors in higher education.
Texas Tech Cross Country to host TTU Open
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech cross country team competes in its second meet of the season hosting the TTU Open Saturday morning at the LCU Cross Country Course. Tech opened the 2022 season two weeks ago traveling down to Abilene for the ACU Naimadu Open. The men placed second scoring 51 points as the women placed fourth, scoring 85 points.
Texas Tech to host American Veterans Traveling Tribute’s Vietnam Wall
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Texas Tech University, in partnership with its Military & Veterans Programs (MVP) and Texas South Plains Honor Flight (TSPHF), will host the American Veterans Traveling Tribute‘s (AVTT) Vietnam Wall from Wednesday (Sept. 21) through Sunday (Sept. 25). There will be an opening ceremony...
Lubbock Christian University receives tenth consecutive recognition
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Lubbock Christian University (LCU) has been recognized for the tenth consecutive year as being a Great College to Work For by The Chronicle of Higher Education. The recognition is based on results from a random survey of LCU employees conducted in the spring by Modern Think.
Texas Tech’s Davis College names new dean
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Clint Krehbiel, a professor and administrator with decades of experience in animal science and ruminant nutrition at universities throughout the Southwest and Midwest, has been named the new Dean of the Gordon W. Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources at Texas Tech University.
WBU receives $592K+ grant for Virtual Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success
PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — A Virtual Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success will be established at Wayland Baptist University with a $592,217 U.S. Department of Education grant. The virtual center will serve Wayland’s military affiliated population, which is geographically dispersed across six states and territories — Texas,...
Lubbock business holds memorial run for Commander Willie C. McCool
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE)– The following is a press release from West Texas Endurance:. West Texas Endurance is pleased to host the 9th Willie McCool Memorial Half Marathon, 5K & 10K at the Silent Wings Museum. A donation will be made to the Willie McCool Scholarship Fund at Coronado High School. Race information is below:
Talking Points with Ryan Chandler (9/18/22)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick (R) rolled his way through Lubbock this past week to make the case he’s the better candidate to handle property taxes, public education and the power grid. We sat down with Mr. Patrick during his stop at the American Windmill Museum.
Texas Tech University celebrating Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Texas Tech University will celebrate Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month (HLHM) from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. The Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion along with institutional partners and student organizations will host events for students, staff and faculty, as well as events open to the Lubbock community.
Bingham Family Vineyard: Sipping on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas—Each week we are sharing the story of eight different wineries in our region. This week our Sipping on the South Plains shares Bingham Family Vineyard. There is also a 30-minute show that will talk more on the high plains wine industry every weekend on KLBK.
Lubbock’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.5% in August 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the local unemployment rate in Lubbock fell during the month of August 2022. The Hub City’s unemployment rate was reported at 3.5 percent, down from the reported 3.8 percent in July. An estimated 161,400 residents...
AAA Texas: Gas prices rose this week in some cities, including Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lone Star State’s gas price average has fallen now for 13 consecutive weeks, according to a press release from AAA Texas. However, the gas price average in some cities rose this week due to fluctuations in crude oil prices. Lubbock was among those Texas...
Join several Lubbock Food Trucks in one spot
LUBBOCK, Texas- Food Truck Alley is an effort by the City of Lubbock to streamline the food truck permitting process by conducting both environmental health and fire prevention inspections the same day. You can also come out and enjoy great food. Admission and parking is free. Food Truck Alley will take place Tuesday, September 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Civic Center parking lot.
Join Fiesta del Llano for annual Fiesta Patrias celebration
LUBBOCK, Texas—Fiestas del Llano, Inc. is the founding organization for the celebration of ‘El Diez y Sies de Septiembre’ will hold its annual celebration Fiestas Patrias in Lubbock. Fiestas Patrias is a celebration that exists as a remembrance of Mexico’s Independence from Spain. The free event will take place Saturday, September 17 at 10:00 a.m. with a parade. For other event times visit the website.
Enjoy breakfast at All American Eatery
LUBBOCK, Texas— All American Eatery offers a variety of meals made from scratch. You are sure to find something you love on the menu. For breakfast, lunch or dinner options visit the website.
KLBK Friday PM Weather Update: September 16th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 68°. Winds S 12-18 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 92°. Winds S 12-18 MPH. We can see clearly now, the rain is all gone. We are drying...
District 3 City Councilmember Mark McBrayer hosting community meeting on Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — City Councilmember Mark McBrayer will host a District 3 community meeting Monday, September 19, at Forrest Heights Methodist Church. Topics to be discussed are the 2022 street bond election and the proposed student housing project on 19th Street. When: Monday, September 19, 2022, 6:30...
Weekend Events has ideas for weekend fun
LUBBOCK, Texas—Every Thursday, Brandi and BrenShavia share a few weekend happenings to help you get ready for the weekend. Lubbock and the surrounding area offer so many events for the family, date night or a night with friends.
