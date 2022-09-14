LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has recognized September 16, 2022, as POW/MIA Recognition Day to remember and honor the returned U.S. Prisoners of War (POWs) and all Americans still captured, unaccounted for, or missing in action (MIA). “Our commitment to the men and women who served our nation...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO