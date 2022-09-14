Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Munising Bay Cruisers host 10th Annual car cruise
Munising, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday kicked off the Munising Bay Cruisers’ two-day car event. Car enthusiasts from all over Michigan, Indiana and Wisconsin gathered to showcase their vintage vehicles. The day started with a car meet at 9 a.m., followed by a cruise at 1 p.m. Munising Bay Cruisers...
WLUC
Governor Whitmer proclaims September 16 POW/MIA Recognition Day
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has recognized September 16, 2022, as POW/MIA Recognition Day to remember and honor the returned U.S. Prisoners of War (POWs) and all Americans still captured, unaccounted for, or missing in action (MIA). “Our commitment to the men and women who served our nation...
WLUC
UP transit agencies honored for years of service
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Several Upper Peninsula transit authorities were recently awarded commemorative plaques honoring their decades of service to the region. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Michigan Public Transit Association (MPTA) presented the awards at a recent joint annual conference at Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville, Michigan. The...
WLUC
U.P. Pink Power hosts 5th annual golf outing
CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit teed off for a cause this weekend. U.P. Pink Power hosted its 5th annual golf outing fundraiser Saturday. 36 teams of four played a scramble at the Wawanowin Country Club. U.P. Pink Power hopes to raise $15,000 from the outing. The money will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLUC
Huskies sweep the Lakers for a GLIAC home win
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech volleyball team swept Lake Superior State 3-0 Saturday (Sept. 17) at the SDC Gym, defeating the Lakers for the 23rd straight match. The Huskies won 25-23, 25-11, and 30-28 to improve to 7-4 overall and 1-3 in the GLIAC. “It felt really good...
Comments / 0