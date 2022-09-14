Read full article on original website
Laurel caretaker accused of stealing woman’s money
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel caretaker was arrested for allegedly stealing money from the woman in her care. The Laurel Leader Call reported Annie Lindsey, 59, was charged with abuse and neglect of a vulnerable person. Lieutenant Mark Evans with the Laurel Police Department said the woman also had to have one of […]
Natchez Democrat
Man charged in the Woodhaven burglaries and drive-by shooting has original sentence revoked, being transported to MDOC facility to serve time
NATCHEZ — Circuit Judge Debra W. Blackwell on Friday revoked the suspension of Xavier Jenkins’ accessory after the fact of attempted murder sentence and ordered he serve the remainder of his original 15-year sentence with the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Jenkins, 22, is charged with burglary, drive-by shooting...
Woman shot inside Northpark Mall
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was shot inside Northpark Mall in Ridgeland on Saturday, September 17. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the woman pulled a gun on the owner of a popcorn store inside the mall around 5:00 p.m. The owner shot back at the woman after what Myers believes may have been […]
an17.com
Items stolen from Abita Springs residence recovered in Pike County
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives have arrested a Mississippi woman who garnered an Abita Springs man’s trust before stealing several items from his home. On September 8, STPSO deputies were contacted after a man said an acquaintance stole several items, including an AR-15, a laptop, computer equipment, a camera and an Xbox, from his Abita Springs-area residence.
Facebook meet up leads to whole house burglary
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives have arrested a Mississippi woman who garnered an Abita Springs man’s trust before stealing several items from his home.
kicks96news.com
More DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County
AVIANTE MARTINEZ SHOEMAKER, 29, of Decatur, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,000, $0. JIMMY NOVICK SMITH, 45, of Union, Felony Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $0. MICAH LEE SMITH, 37, of Hickory, Possession of a Controlled...
Mississippi deputy injured during police pursuit of suspect in stolen car. Two arrested on multiple charges.
On Monday, Sept. 12, Pike County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office concerning two individuals from Pike County suspected of burglary in their parish. Investigators were dispatched to an area in the Progress Community. Contact was made with a vehicle matching the description used...
Toddler killed in I-12 crash near Hammond Friday morning
An investigation is underway in Tangipahoa Parish after Louisiana State Police say a one-year-old boy was killed in a car crash on Friday (Sept. 16).
11-year-old in custody, other juvenile held for questioning in connection with threats of violence in Mississippi school district
An 11-year-old is in custody and a 12-year-old is being held for questioning in connection with threats against the Brookhaven School District campuses Friday. The 11-year-old has been presented to Youth Court and will be sent to the Natchez Training School detention center, Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said. “The...
2 children in custody for threats against Brookhaven schools
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A 12-year-old and an 11-year-old are in custody after threats were made against Brookhaven School District campuses on Thursday, September 15. The Daily Leader reported the threat was made on social media, leading to what Police Chief Kenneth Collins called “mass hysteria.” The threat was shared by students, then adults. In […]
‘Street justice is no justice’: Mississippi police chief appeals for level heads after innocent victim killed by stray bullet
A Mississippi police chief is asking for residents to act with calm and with reason after a Mississippi woman was killed by a stray bullet while driving her car. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said Mashonna Shunta Dunnigan, 44, was traveling on South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around midnight Tuesday after picking up her son, when a bullet entered her vehicle and struck her. The car came to rest at the side of the C-Store at the intersection of East Monticello Street.
WALB 10
Woman accused of killing man she met through social media, authorities say
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/WDAM/Gray News) – A woman from Nashville was charged with the murder of a man from Mississippi she met through social media, according to police. Authorities said Sierra Inscoe, 20, and Carson Sistrunk, 24, met online and had planned to meet in person, WLBT reports. Sistrunk...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 15, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 14, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 5:11 PM on September 14,...
WTOK-TV
Child, 2 adults critically injured in accident
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A child and two adults are in critical condition following a head-on collision Thursday morning in Lauderdale County. It happened just after 9:00 a.m. on Aycock Rd. in the Zero Community. The two cars collided in the 800 block. A one-year-old child, his mother and the woman driving the other car were all airlifted to area hospitals and eventually to Jackson.
WTOK-TV
3rd, 4th suspects charged in Meridian child’s death
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police announced that two more arrests have been made in the 2021 death of 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown. MPD said Lakendra Campbell and Domanetrus Camper were both apprehended by the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and Meridian Special Operations Unit Wednesday. Campbell...
Woman found driving truck of missing Mississippi man now charged with his murder
A woman who was found driving the truck owned by a missing Mississippi man has now been charged with his murder. Sierra Inscoe, 20, of Nashville, has been charged with the murder of Carson Sistrunk, a 24-year-old man who was reported missing on Sept. 4 by the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.
Mississippi woman found shot to death inside car
A Mississippi woman was killed Tuesday around midnight when she was struck by gunfire while driving. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said Mashonna Shunta Dunnigan, 44, was found in her vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. Collins said police received a call of shots fired around midnight, then another call...
theadvocate.com
After a year-long investigation, citizen tip breaks open Bogalusa murder case, police say
Bogalusa police have obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect in a 13-month-old murder case thanks to a citizen tip. Police obtained an arrest warrant for Broderick Chatmon Jr., who currently resides in Harris County Jail in Texas on weapons charges, after a witness came forward 13 months after the death of Typolia Peters Jr., 22.
Wanted: St. Tammany deputies search for furry fugitive
"Causing quite a stir" it dodged cars and ran into a nearby wooded area.
School district on high alert after social media threat, police chief says
A Mississippi school district was on heightened alert Friday after rumors circulated on social media of a gang threat against a school. All Brookhaven School District campuses have increased law enforcement presence today, following an apparent threat. “Some kid made a threat on Instagram to one of the schools. We...
