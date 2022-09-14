A Mississippi police chief is asking for residents to act with calm and with reason after a Mississippi woman was killed by a stray bullet while driving her car. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said Mashonna Shunta Dunnigan, 44, was traveling on South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around midnight Tuesday after picking up her son, when a bullet entered her vehicle and struck her. The car came to rest at the side of the C-Store at the intersection of East Monticello Street.

