Pike County, MS

WJTV 12

Laurel caretaker accused of stealing woman’s money

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel caretaker was arrested for allegedly stealing money from the woman in her care. The Laurel Leader Call reported Annie Lindsey, 59, was charged with abuse and neglect of a vulnerable person. Lieutenant Mark Evans with the Laurel Police Department said the woman also had to have one of […]
LAUREL, MS
Natchez Democrat

Man charged in the Woodhaven burglaries and drive-by shooting has original sentence revoked, being transported to MDOC facility to serve time

NATCHEZ — Circuit Judge Debra W. Blackwell on Friday revoked the suspension of Xavier Jenkins’ accessory after the fact of attempted murder sentence and ordered he serve the remainder of his original 15-year sentence with the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Jenkins, 22, is charged with burglary, drive-by shooting...
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Woman shot inside Northpark Mall

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was shot inside Northpark Mall in Ridgeland on Saturday, September 17. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the woman pulled a gun on the owner of a popcorn store inside the mall around 5:00 p.m. The owner shot back at the woman after what Myers believes may have been […]
RIDGELAND, MS
an17.com

Items stolen from Abita Springs residence recovered in Pike County

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives have arrested a Mississippi woman who garnered an Abita Springs man’s trust before stealing several items from his home. On September 8, STPSO deputies were contacted after a man said an acquaintance stole several items, including an AR-15, a laptop, computer equipment, a camera and an Xbox, from his Abita Springs-area residence.
ABITA SPRINGS, LA
Meridian, MS
Meridian, MS
Pike County, MS
Magnolia, MS
Pike County, MS
kicks96news.com

More DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County

AVIANTE MARTINEZ SHOEMAKER, 29, of Decatur, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,000, $0. JIMMY NOVICK SMITH, 45, of Union, Felony Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $0. MICAH LEE SMITH, 37, of Hickory, Possession of a Controlled...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

11-year-old in custody, other juvenile held for questioning in connection with threats of violence in Mississippi school district

An 11-year-old is in custody and a 12-year-old is being held for questioning in connection with threats against the Brookhaven School District campuses Friday. The 11-year-old has been presented to Youth Court and will be sent to the Natchez Training School detention center, Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said. “The...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

2 children in custody for threats against Brookhaven schools

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A 12-year-old and an 11-year-old are in custody after threats were made against Brookhaven School District campuses on Thursday, September 15. The Daily Leader reported the threat was made on social media, leading to what Police Chief Kenneth Collins called “mass hysteria.” The threat was shared by students, then adults. In […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Magnolia State Live

‘Street justice is no justice’: Mississippi police chief appeals for level heads after innocent victim killed by stray bullet

A Mississippi police chief is asking for residents to act with calm and with reason after a Mississippi woman was killed by a stray bullet while driving her car. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said Mashonna Shunta Dunnigan, 44, was traveling on South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around midnight Tuesday after picking up her son, when a bullet entered her vehicle and struck her. The car came to rest at the side of the C-Store at the intersection of East Monticello Street.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report September 15, 2022

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 14, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 5:11 PM on September 14,...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Child, 2 adults critically injured in accident

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A child and two adults are in critical condition following a head-on collision Thursday morning in Lauderdale County. It happened just after 9:00 a.m. on Aycock Rd. in the Zero Community. The two cars collided in the 800 block. A one-year-old child, his mother and the woman driving the other car were all airlifted to area hospitals and eventually to Jackson.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

3rd, 4th suspects charged in Meridian child’s death

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police announced that two more arrests have been made in the 2021 death of 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown. MPD said Lakendra Campbell and Domanetrus Camper were both apprehended by the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and Meridian Special Operations Unit Wednesday. Campbell...
MERIDIAN, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman found shot to death inside car

A Mississippi woman was killed Tuesday around midnight when she was struck by gunfire while driving. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said Mashonna Shunta Dunnigan, 44, was found in her vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. Collins said police received a call of shots fired around midnight, then another call...
BROOKHAVEN, MS

