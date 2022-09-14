Read full article on original website
Garrison Mathis Mayle
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — It is with broken hearts that we announce Garrison Mathis Mayle (also known as GareBear or G) left this earth Sunday, September 11, 2022, at only 17 months old, born April 2, 2021, to Lucas & Brittany (Ash) Mayle. GareBear loved to “Ride Ride...
Betty Jane Ribas
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Betty Jane Ribas, loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on September 16, 2022. She was a resident of the Bridgeport Health Care Center for the past three years. Betty was born in Clarksburg, WV, on July 21, 1927,...
Delbert 'Carl' Jenkins
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Delbert “Carl” Jenkins, 73, of Lost Creek, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at his residence with family by his side. He was born January 15, 1949, in Lost Creek, son of the late Earl Lee and Hattie Odessa Anderson Jenkins.
Birth announcements
JACKSON-HELSLEY — A daughter Hazeleigh Grace Jackson-Helsley, was born Sept. 6, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Desirae Jackson and Nathan Helsley of Clarksburg. Maternal grandparent is Evelyn Crayton of Clarksburg. Paternal grandparents are Rachel Kesling, Clarksburg, and Billy Helsley, Clarksburg. MORRIS — A daughter, Aspen Josephine Morris,...
Tina Dian Stadin Paugh
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Tina Dian Stadin Paugh, age 74, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away under Hospice Care at United Hospital Center, on September 14, 2022, after a series of illnesses. She was born to the late James A. Stadin and V. Charlene Swiger Stadin on May...
0917 C.J. Donaldson breaks loose
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Necessity, they say, is the mother of invention.
Donnie Davisson, Sept 2022
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Summer temperatures may be quickly drawing to a close, but the…
WVU Football Caden Biser Lanell Carr.JPG
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — This one wasn't close.
East Fairmont, Lincoln face southern foes in volleyball quad
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Cardinal Conference reigned supreme in the East Fairmont quad of the Big 10-Cardinal Challenge Saturday, but East Fairmont and Lincoln each had their high moments and gained valuable experience. Nitro and Scott traveled from the southern part of the state and didn’t drop...
Students at University High School in Morgantown, West Virginia, to run coffee shop
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — What better way to learn how to run a business than doing it?. University High School students will get to do just that after the Monongalia County Board of Education approved a contract that will allow the school to partner with The Coffee Tree Roasters Corp. to open a coffee shop inside UHS.
Tayshaun Yates gains a first down for the battlers.JPG
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State opened a 31-10 halftime lead and added two more…
Donaldson, Mathis piled up rushing TDs, WVU whips Towson
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — On a day when West Virginia held a ceremony to honor some of its greatest offensive players, the Mountaineers put together their best showing in a year. Tony Mathis rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns, CJ Donaldson ran for 101 yards and three scores,...
Robert C. Byrd volleyball finishes 1-2 at Challenge
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles went 1-2 against tough competition in the Big 12-Cardinal Challenge at RCB on Saturday. In the Eagles’ hard-fought 24-26, 25-23, 27-25 win over Herbert Hoover, Avery Childers racked up seven kills, 20 digs and 24 assists.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football CJ Donaldson Towson Postgame 9/17/22
West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson detailed some of the items he focused on in making the switch to running back, and explained the genesis of his lethal stiff-arm. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a...
Parade, live music highlight Lost Creek (West Virginia) Community Festival
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Summer temperatures may be quickly drawing to a close, but the outdoor fun continued Saturday at the 2022 Lost Creek Community Festival. Food and craft vendors lined Railroad Street outside the Lost Creek Community Building opposite a stage for live music. Inflatables and a rock-climbing setup were available for the youth in attendance.
West Virginia earns high marks in blowout of Towson
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After disappointing outcomes in its first two games of the ‘22 season, West Virginia got in the win column on Saturday with a 65-7 domination of Towson (2-1) at Mountaineer Field. WVU (1-2) has a short week to prepare for its next game when it...
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Towson Tigers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Photos from West Virginia's easy 65-7 win over Towson on Saturday. The Mountaineers move to 1-2 on the season and got playing time for numerous participants on the warm, sunny day at Milan Puskar Stadium. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription...
Property transfers
The following property transfers were recorded recently in the office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Darla K. Gant to Darla K. Gant and Savannah D. Gant, parcel in Clark-Clarksburg District, parent and child.
Beasley among eight inducted into WVU Sports Hall of Fame
Former Mountaineer rifle coach Marsha Beasley was among eight West Virginia greats inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame as part of its class of 2022. Others in the class included Donna Abbott (women's basketball), Marie-Louise Asselin (cross country/track), Tavon Austin (football), Stedman Bailey (football), Marilee Hohmann (rifle), Kevin Jones (men's basketball) and Geno Smith (football).
Marion Co., West Virginia, officials believe county primed for economic development
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Among a record number of ribbon cuttings held by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, the ongoing development at the Middletown Commons and more, Marion County officials are optimistic about the current state of economic development, believing the county is in a prime position going forward.
