Idaho To Halt Sale Of CBD Oil For Pets; Stock Up Now Twin Falls
Those southern Idaho pet owners that use CBD oil or hemp products to treat pets for various ailments will no longer see the products on Idaho store shelves beginning November 1, 2022. The Idaho Department of Agriculture recently deemed CBD oil unsafe for use on pets, and therefore state stores...
Idaho State Trooper Who Was Struck by Vehicle Earlier This Month Out of ICU, Continues to Make 'Remarkable' Progress
IDAHO FALLS - The Idaho State Police Trooper who was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle earlier this month continues to make remarkable progress. According to the latest update from the ISP, Sgt. Wendler was recently moved out of ICU and is able to walk short distances. "He...
Unvaccinated Idaho Horse Positive for WNV
On Sept. 14, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture confirmed an unvaccinated 2-year-old gelding at a private facility in Canyon County tested positive for West Nile virus. He presented with weakness, mild muscle fasciculations (involuntary twitching), and several days of ataxia (incoordination), beginning on Sept. 9. The horse is recovering.
Eastern Idaho law enforcement feel prepared for rising school dangers
After incidents such as the May 24 school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that saw 37 students and staff killed or injured, preventing such events has been a topic of focus. Despite that, there have been two more school shootings — one in Baltimore and one in...
Filer Man Struck by SUV in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Filer man was hospitalized early Saturday morning when he was struck by a car while in a crosswalk. According to Idaho State Police, the 38-year-old Filer man was standing in a cross walk on the south side of the intersection of Blue Lakes Blvd and Falls Ave at a little after 5 a.m. when a 2007 Lexus SUV struck him. ISP allege the 69-year-old from Shoshone who was behind the wheel of the Lexus failed to stop at the red traffic signal as he was headed south on Blue Lakes. The driver was also taken to the hospital. ISP said the intersection was blocked for about three hours. Twin Falls Police and Magic Valley Paramedics assisted with the crash.
Idaho runner shares uneasy encounter on TikTok
The runner found herself in scary situation while training on a rural road. She documented her concerns of a car passing back in forth in a now viral TikTok video.
Ugly Neighbors Named Better Looking States Than Idaho
I disagree. I realize the point of these lists is to stir debate, but how can anyone put together a list of America’s 10 prettiest states and ignore Idaho? Wyoming? Outside of Jackson Hole, it all looks like one giant Rock Springs. I once overnighted in Cheyenne, where my hotel was next door to a rail yard. At 3:00 a.m., the place began stacking cars. I had an almost identical experience in Montana.
Idaho Grandmother Released From Prison Says She Was Bullied
Not many people serve time in federal prison committing a misdemeanor. However, very few people in America are as committed to accountability and patriotism as Pam Hemphill. The sixty-nine-year-old grandmother returned to Idaho after serving a federal sentence for her role in the January 6th incident in Washington D.C. The...
Where is the Deepest Lake in Idaho and How Deep is it?
To get to Idaho’s deepest lake you’ll have to travel to the northern section of the state into the panhandle a few miles north of Coeur d’Alene. Lake Pend Orielle covers 148 square miles and at its lowest point is 1,158 feet deep. Which Idaho lakes Are...
Moving from Idaho? Here Are 6 Things People Say They Miss the Most…
Whether you’re leaving Idaho permanently, temporarily, or even just for vacation… you know it’s a hard state to leave and an easy one to embrace when you come back. Say you’re getting back home from a week-long vacation… doesn’t it feel great to be back in Idaho? Every time I leave the state for whatever reason, I am always so happy when I get back home.
Why Idaho’s Home Values Are Increasing More Than Any State in the Country
With low interest rates and a life-altering pandemic that found many trading in their commute for remote work, it’s no secret that the real estate market in 2022 looks a whole lot different than it did five years ago. Those circumstances led many would-be homeowners to broaden their search, looking outside of the cities and suburbs they’d normally consider. And while it’s been apparent for at least a year that these shifts stood to benefit sellers in more rural states, the state to actually see the biggest growth in real estate prices since 2017 may not be the first one that comes to mind.
Court dismisses Idaho GOP lawsuit against Bonneville County organization
BOISE, Idaho — The lawsuit filed less than a week before the primary election by the Idaho Republican Party and then-Chairman Tom Luna against the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee has been dismissed. The Idaho GOP's lawsuit accused the Bonneville County organization of violating party bylaws and state election...
Two killed in Idaho plane crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon died Wednesday after their plane crashed in Franklin County, Idaho. Officials with the Franklin County Idaho Sheriff’s Office said they were notified about the crash at approximately 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Upon further investigation, they discovered the plane was...
Watch: Idaho Hunter Films ‘Superman Cougar’ Flying From Tree
Idaho is a hunter's paradise. When a hunter is out in the backcountry, they should be ready for anything. Flying cougars don't normally land in the classification of "anything." I'm not a hunter. It's just not a hobby I ever wanted to pursue. I'm good with kayaking and collecting sports...
Boise State political expert sets scene for Idaho's November general election
BOISE, Idaho — Ahead of the November 8th general election, millions and millions of dollars are flowing into political campaigns through donations. As of Friday afternoon, 54,648 Donors have given $43,837,132 to 1,093 Candidates and 236 PACs. Attention expands far beyond the top race on the ticket, the race...
Police Offer 6 Women a way to Escape Human Trafficking in Southern Idaho
BOISE - Since February, multiple law enforcement agencies have partnered with community organizations in preparation for a human trafficking operation designed to assist women victimized by human trafficking. According to Idaho State Police, detectives contacted females believed to be in the illegal sex trade industry to get them to a...
Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on...
Judge considers barring cameras from Idaho mom's murder case
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A judge told attorneys in a high-profile triple murder case that he’s worried broad news coverage could make it harder to seat a jury when the trial begins months from now. “You’ve named off 35 major media organizations, which tells me that there is...
Police help 6 Idaho women involved in human trafficking
BOISE — Since February, multiple law enforcement agencies have partnered with community organizations in preparation for a human trafficking operation designed to assist women victimized by human trafficking. Detectives contacted females believed to be in the illegal sex trade industry to get them to a specified location. Once there,...
Have You Ever Noticed This About The Perrine Bridge In Twin Falls?
I don't always notice changes...or even things that haven't changed. Just ask my wife. But, ever since we noticed the hidden Idaho rock at the Twin Falls City Bandshell I feel like there is a lot out there that my eyes have yet to see. What's Up With This Section...
