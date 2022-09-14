ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls County, ID

Unvaccinated Idaho Horse Positive for WNV

On Sept. 14, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture confirmed an unvaccinated 2-year-old gelding at a private facility in Canyon County tested positive for West Nile virus. He presented with weakness, mild muscle fasciculations (involuntary twitching), and several days of ataxia (incoordination), beginning on Sept. 9. The horse is recovering.
