ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

SMU, Oklahoma football to face off in 2023, 2027 after OU postpones series with Georgia & Tennessee

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01FMFM_0hvVC9U400

DALLAS (KDAF) — With a move looming to the SEC in 2025, the Oklahoma Sooners will be postponing its series with SEC East Georgia, Tennessee, and play Southern Methodist University in 2023 and 2027.

OU says, “The Southeastern Conference announced today that it has directed the University of Georgia and the University of Tennessee to postpone scheduled football games versus Oklahoma because the transition of Oklahoma into the SEC will not allow for the involved institutions to fulfill their respective contractual non-conference home-and-home appearance obligations.”

Now, OU will host SMU on Sep. 9, 2023, and at SMU on Sep. 11, 2027.

“And we’re grateful to be able to fill the Georgia scheduling gap with the series against SMU, a program that has won 25 games over the last three seasons. Special thanks to SMU Athletics Director Rick Hart for his cooperation during this shift in scheduling,” OU Vice President and Athletics Director Joe Castiglione said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Skip Bayless Makes His Thoughts On Oklahoma Very Clear

FS1's Skip Bayless is a big fan of the 2022 Oklahoma Sooners, now led by head coach Brent Venables. No. 6 Oklahoma is currently pouring it on the Cornhuskers of Nebraska. It's a 42-7 blowout early in the third quarter. Bayless is starting to think this Oklahoma football team is...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Speculation on OU heading to SEC sooner rather than later growing

NORMAN, Okla. — After sudden changes to the Sooners' upcoming football schedule, speculation is growing that OU might head to the SEC sooner rather than later. The speculation has gotten people talking on social media, and some fans are wondering when OU will move and Norman will become an SEC town.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Oklahoma Sports
University Park, TX
Football
State
Tennessee State
Norman, OK
Football
Knoxville, TN
Football
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
City
Dallas, TX
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Texas Sports
City
Dallas, GA
Local
Oklahoma Football
University Park, TX
College Sports
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
City
Norman, OK
Local
Georgia College Sports
Norman, OK
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
University Park, TX
Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
City
University Park, TX
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smu#Football Games#University Of Oklahoma#American Football#College Football#Georgia Tennessee#Sec#The Oklahoma Sooners#The University Of Georgia#Smu Athletics#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CW33

Country music artist Luke Combs kicking off his world tour in Arlington; concert set for March 25

DALLAS (KDAF) — Country music superstar Luke Combs is going on tour and he is kicking it off right here in North Texas. Combs made the announcement on his Twitter page on Sept. 8, saying, “3 continents. 16 countries. 35 concerts. This is my 2023 World Tour! Join/login to my fan club at http://lukecombs.com to receive pre-sale info (info also emailed to members).”
ARLINGTON, TX
CW33

Best flower delivery services in Dallas, according to Petal Republic

DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you remember your first love? Well, today, you might catch yourself reminiscing as Sunday, Sept. 18, is National First Love Day. “This day specifically reflects the first butterflies-in-the-stomach feeling, the first date, and that first spark with a romantic partner. We all encounter love with someone we admire and this is the day to look back on the first time we ever did. It’s a bittersweet day that can be celebrated in multiple ways,” NationalToday.com says.
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

KDAF

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy