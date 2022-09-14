Read full article on original website
Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian MountainsTravel MavenBristol, VA
Mending and Innovation Pave the Way for Side Hustles for Those with Full-time JobsJohn M. DabbsWatauga, TN
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
10-Hour Road Trip Through Tennessee Ends With $500,000 Lottery Prize
A brother-sister duo drove 10 hours round trip to collect the massive prize.
wcyb.com
Huff leads Furman to 27-14 victory over ETSU
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Huff threw two touchdown passes to lead Furman to a 27-14 victory over East Tennessee State on Saturday night. Ian Williams kicked two field goals and Huff hooked up with Wayne Anderson Jr. for a 15-yard touchdown with 22 seconds left in the first half to give Furman (2-1) a 13-7 lead in its Southern Conference opener.
What is there to do in the Tri-Cities this weekend?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Storm Team 11 forecasts a warm, sunny weekend ahead, so News Channel 11 compiled a list of events and happenings throughout the weekend. Saturday, Sept. 17 Washington County, Virginia FairWhen: 4-10 p.m.Where: Washington County, Virginia fairgroundsMore: Click here Ride for WreathsWhen: 10 a.m.Where: 703 W. Main St. in Johnson CityMore: […]
$3.2 million to prep old North HS gym for D-B sports
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — It will cost the Kingsport City Schools (KCS) about $3.2 million to ensure Dobyns-Bennett High School’s winter sports teams have a place to host their home games as the city awaits more information on structural issues at the Buck Van Huss dome. Kingsport’s school board approved a bid during a called […]
$500,000 winning lottery ticket purchased in Erwin
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – A brother and sister from Erwin, Tennessee recently traveled to Nashville to collect a $500,000 reward, according to the Tennessee Lottery. The winning $500,000 Jackpot instant ticket was sold at the Roadrunner located at 1415 North Main Street in Erwin. The winner, who is also a driver for a company in […]
Johnson City Press
Johnson, Jessee take Fender’s Farm titles
As she meandered her way around the winding course, the star Abingdon senior probably had a bunch of local coaches say to themselves, “I wish we had that Jessee girl.”. Makaleigh Jessee — coming off a school-record performance last week — ran away late to secure the individual title on Saturday morning at the ninth Fender’s Farm Cross Country Carnival at the Fender’s Farm Corn Maze.
New details released on Buck Van Huss Dome’s condition
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport City Schools released updated information on the condition of Dobyns-Bennett’s Buck Van Huss Dome, which was closed last month over structural concerns. On Friday, the school system shared a “Phase 1” report from consultant Dome Technologies and Thompson & Litton Engineering. The report confirmed the data provided during the initial […]
Johnson City Press
Reward Schools designated throughout Northeast Tennessee
Schools across Northeast Tennessee are among 2022 Reward Schools as designated by the Tennessee Department of Education. Washington County Schools has the most on the list at nine, followed by Sullivan County with five. The designations are based on the 2021-22 TCAP or Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program results.
wcyb.com
Virginia High School baseball head coach arrested, charged with DWI
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Virginia High School head baseball coach Mark Daniels was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated Thursday. According to court documents, a citizen called the Bristol, Virginia Police Department, saying a person was driving on the wrong side of the road. The officer ran the...
wcyb.com
Historic buildings and properties to be recognized in Bristol, Tennessee
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Bristol, Tennessee is looking to recognize historic buildings and properties. Properties located in three different districts are eligible for consideration for Historic Preservation Awards. The districts include: Bristol Downtown Commercial Historical District, Fairmount Neighborhood Historic District, and the Holston Avenue Neighborhood Historic District. One property...
wcyb.com
ETSU nationally ranked for least amount of student debt
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — East Tennessee State University is nationally ranked when it comes to the universities graduating students with the least amount of debt. This is according to a recent report from U.S. News & World Report. ETSU is ranked in the top 100 in the least...
NASCAR: 3 eventual replacements for the Bristol dirt race
NASCAR’s attempt to relive its grassroots start has led to mixed reviews. With an uncertain future beyond next year, here are three eventual replacement possibilities for the Bristol dirt race. Reliving its grassroots start for was an uncertain task NASCAR faced when they announced they would take the four-turn,...
wcyb.com
Race week brings in business for Bristol Casino
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Race week is revving up and fans from near and far get the chance to visit the new Bristol Casino while they're here. Thousands of people will attend this weekend's races and it's the first one at BMS since the opening of the casino. Race...
wcyb.com
Race-to-Build event kicks off at the Bristol Motor Speedway
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The yearly Race-to-Build event is hosted by the Appalachia Service Project. The event kicked off Thursday at Bristol Motor Speedway. Two schools will compete against each other to build a house for families in need. The president and CEO of the Appalachia Service Project, Walter...
wcyb.com
NASCAR fans got the chance to meet driver Joey Logano
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Several NASCAR drivers are making appearances in the Tri-Cities through the weekend. We caught up with one driver who was spending time with fans today. Number 22 Ford Mustang driver Joey Logano was at the Food City in Blountville, signing autographs and taking pictures. We...
RCR NXS Post Race Report: Bristol
Accident Ends Strong Run by Sheldon Creed, Whelen Team at Bristol Motor Speedway. “I feel like we gave it a heck of a run the last few weeks. We started running top five, getting faster and almost won at Darlington Raceway. I thought the guys on the Whelen team did really well with adjustments after practice and qualifying today wt a Bristol Motor Speedway and they were getting me in the game. I was trying to hang in there and go as long as I could for the start of Stage 3. I was on older tires but had the top rolling pretty good. I was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. The No. 9 got the No. 54 and then he got into me. Everyone at RCR and ECR have worked hard this season and they put so much effort into it. I’m proud of them.”
wcyb.com
NASCAR legend Kyle Petty meets fans in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — NASCAR legend Kyle Petty is meeting race fans and signing books in Bristol. Petty was at Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. on Friday, signing copies of his new book, "Swerve or Die." The book details his life on and off the track, and focuses on wins...
wvlt.tv
Second Chick-fil-A coming to Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A spokesperson with Chick-Fil-A confirmed that a second location will open in Sevier County in the coming year. Currently, the only Chick-Fil-A in Sevier County is located on the Parkway in Sevierville right next door to Wal-Mart. This creates a lot of traffic in the area for customers trying to get to each store.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College GameDay at Appalachian State: Area reportedly dealing with poster shortage ahead of Saturday morning
College GameDay at Appalachian State and the surrounding Boone, North Carolina area is in a frenzy ahead of ESPN’s popular pregame show airing from the scenic site on Saturday morning. Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that there are “no posters left in Boone for signs” ahead of the broadcast,...
