New poll shows Texas governor's race tightening slightly, Abbott leading

By Kasey Johns
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- A new statewide poll shows the Texas' gubernatorial race is tightening ever so slightly, though incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott continues to hold a lead against challenger Beto O'Rourke.

The August edition of the University of Texas/Texas Politics Project poll shows that Abbott has 45% of support among registered voters, while 40% support O'Rourke. Four percent of respondents chose other third-party candidates, while three percent named "someone else" and eight percent said they had not given the race enough thought to form an opinion.

The results are similar to the June survey, when pollsters found the margin between Abbott and O'Rourke to be 45-39.

The poll also shows Republican incumbents leading in the Lieutenant Governor's race, where Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick leads his Democratic challenger, Mike Collier, by 7 points. In the June poll, the margin between the two was 12 points.

In the Attorney General's race, incumbent Ken Paxton leads Democrat Rochelle Garza by 5 points. The AG's race has also tightened since the June poll, when Paxton led Garza by 8 points.

The poll surveyed 1,200 self-declared registered voters via the internet between August 28 and September 6, with a margin of error of 2.83%.

Pollsters also asked respondents which of 11 issues were the most important to them as they head towards the ballot box this November. 26% of respondents chose immigration and border security, while 13% chose the state's economy. Abortion and gun violence were the third and fourth-highest ranked issues.

