nbc25news.com
Flint awarded $1 million to fight blight, in hopes to resolve illegal dumping issue
FLINT, Mich. — A $1 million grant from the State of Michigan was awarded to Flint to clean up blight. The grant money is used for equipment and hiring contractors to demolish and clean up abandoned properties. The abandoned properties have also created an issue of illegal dumping. The...
5 Flint Area Food Trucks You Need In Your Life
Food trucks are one of the best developments in the last 15 years. For the owner, you're not dealing with real estate restrictions and all of the other red tape that comes with brick & mortar locations. For customers -- delicious food that will come to your events or show up around the corner from work like an oasis in the Mojave Desert! Try these food trucks around Genesee County -- not only will you support local businesses, but you'll get some of the best flavors NOT served at a sit-down place.
Demolition begins on illegal dumping hotspot in Flint; mayor asks residents to help in blight fight
FLINT, MI – Demolition of a blighted structure that has attracted illegal dumpers has begun on the north side of Flint. Mayor Sheldon Neeley held a news conference Friday morning to announce the demolition, discuss how residents can help fight blight and highlight his administration’s cleanup efforts. Neeley,...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Saginaw, MI (Photos and Maps)
Looking for a place to enjoy an overdue family dinner, a night out with friends, or perhaps plan the best date possible, then we’ve got a list for you!. Below you’ll find 15 of the best restaurants in Saginaw, MI. Jake’s Old City Grill. $$$ | 989-797-8325...
abc12.com
Bed Bath & Beyond closing five Michigan locations to cut costs
Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close 56 stores in the U.S. on Thursday, including five in Michigan. 31075 Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills. Northville Retail Center in Northville. Green Ridge Square in Walker. 50551 Waterside Drive in Chesterfield. 9050 Highland Road in White Lake Township. The company...
nbc25news.com
US-23 Northbound re-opens following crash
Flint, Mich - US-23 northbound has re-opened following a crash in Genesee County. Northbound US-23 is closed after Grand Blanc Road in Genesee County due to a crash according to the Michigan Department of Transporation. No word on the details of the crash or if there are any injuries.
14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
Best Genesee County Pepperoni Pizza Places
Tuesday September 20, 2022 is National Pepperoni Pizza Day. You can say there's no such thing as bad pizza and you're not wrong, but many pizza's are soooo much better!. Here are the local spots you should plan to order from on National Pepperoni Pizza Day 2022 -- and don't worry, nobody will care if you order extras on top of your pepperoni.
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan
Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
Officials look to ‘fill in the ditch’ that helped displace Black Detroiters with $105M project
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Thursday during a news conference in Detroit that “wealth that needs to be created will be created” as he helped to outline plans to reimage a federal highway that displaced a historic Black community during the 1950s and 1960s. “We know that some of the planners and politicians behind […] The post Officials look to ‘fill in the ditch’ that helped displace Black Detroiters with $105M project appeared first on Michigan Advance.
With study group chosen, work begins to protect Roethke homes in Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — There’s little time to rest for those interested in preserving Saginaw’s most historic structures. Just ask Kevin Rooker who, fresh from research that resulted in the 19th century-built Potter Street Station on the verge of earning a protected status with the state, will redirect his efforts at two Saginaw homes tied to Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Theodore Roethke.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Metro Detroit doctor convicted of $1.8 million healthcare fraud scheme-- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Trump openly embraces, amplifies QAnon conspiracy theories. After winking at QAnon for years, Donald Trump is overtly embracing the baseless conspiracy theory, even as the...
Is Chipotle Coming to Grand Blanc, MI?
Apparently, Grand Blanc residents may end up seeing a Chipotle restaurant coming in the future. Reports say that a Chipotle developer has begun the process of getting permission to build the restaurant on Saginaw Street. According to ABC 12, the new restaurant would be located on the corner of Saginaw...
abc12.com
Fenton launching free trolley service on weekends
FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents and visitors in Fenton will have an easier time get around town on weekends beginning this week with a free trolley offered by the MTA. The trolley runs to major commercial corridors on North Leroy Street, Owen Road and Silver Parkway. It will be available at no charge to riders on Thursday and Friday evenings and all day on Saturdays.
nbc25news.com
MDOT to rebuild I-475 from Bristol to Carpenter Rd
FLINT, Mich. — Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is looking to invest $300 million to rebuild I-475 from Bristol to Carpenter Road. The freeways help move people and goods around. But in some communities like Flint, it has also come with the price of moving people out. Now, MDOT...
WNEM
I-475 Closed: Hazard in the Road
Flint, Mich. (WNEM) - Northbound I-475 was closed early Thursday morning due to a hazard in the roadway reported by a passerby. The highway is blocked from Exit 8B near Davison Road to Exit 9 at Stewart Avenue. Several departments are at the scene, including Michigan State Police. It is...
Saginaw county superintendents respond to state-wide third-grade reading levels
SAGINAW, MI—School is back in session and many students are back in classrooms. Many of them, though, may have more of an uphill battle than others according to data released by the State of Michigan. Numbers released by MISchoolData on M-STEP testing showed across Saginaw County, nearly two-thirds of...
Residents still have concerns after Waverly Place Apartments renovations
The Lansing Housing Commission spent millions of dollars to renovate Waverly Place Apartments, but some residents said those renovations weren’t done properly.
Sculpture honoring Bay City’s German sister city to be unveiled at Uptown
BAY CITY, MI - Bay City will soon be saying “willkommen” to a new sculpture that celebrates its relationship with its German sister city. The Leadership Bay County Class of 2022 is inviting the public to celebrate the unveiling of the new Ansbach Platz in Uptown Bay City. The unveiling ceremony will start at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 17 at the end of 9th Street near the Riverview Apartments.
Worst winters for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City ranked, and why
Our winters here in the Flint, Saginaw and Bay City areas can bounce from a severe winter one year to very mild the next year. A method has been developed to evaluate how severe each winter is compared to other winters, stretching back to 1950. Yesterday I detailed how the...
