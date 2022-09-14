Read full article on original website
Judge permanently closes The Ball Gentleman's Club on Alcoa Highway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County judge approved an order Friday permanently prohibiting the owner of The Ball Gentleman's Club from continuing to operate such a business there. Authorities told 10News that John Nichols, the owner of the club, is retaining ownership of the Alcoa highway property but he's...
WDEF
Marvene Noel defeats Marie Mott in city council runoff race
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Marvene Noel has held onto the city council seat she was appointed to earlier this year. She defeated Marie Mott in the runoff on Thursday by 70 votes. The council chose Noel to complete the seat held by Anthony Byrd, who took another city job in March.
brianhornback.com
Northeast Knox County, Your Access Is About to Be Limited! Make Your Voice HEARD
Knox County Government is about to close Old Tazewell Pike (limiting “we the people” to freely travel about our community) read it here from Knox County Commission agenda. It was noticed in April, was scheduled for May, and July and “the can has been kicked down the road”so that now one could likely assume they have the votes to do it (close the access) to the people.
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County parent speaks against law that puts 3rd graders at risk of being held back
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tennessee law is putting thousands of third graders at risk of being held back. Friday we spoke with a parent who hopes to change the new state reading standard. The new 3rd grade reading standard is receiving some opposition from educators and parents. "It's...
WTVCFOX
Hamilton Co. Commissioner hopes to stop rental permits despite lack of Airbnb complaints
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamilton County commissioner hopes to put a stop to new short-term rental home permits, at least until the county can put more concrete rules in place. Thursday we dug deeper to find out if Airbnb has been an actual problem for the community. Nestled...
wvlt.tv
Raided Oak Ridge health care facility faced previous lawsuit
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The FBI raided Patriot Homecare, a private healthcare agency in Oak Ridge, Wednesday. Former employees of Patriot Homecare filed a lawsuit back in May 2020 against the healthcare company, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News. They claimed the company’s owners told employees to chart false...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Sept. 20
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, September 20. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Sharia Ball – Possession Meth/Petition to Revoke. Joshua Brewer – Criminal Simulation, Theft over $1,000, Suspended DL. Cody Buckner – Vandalism, Criminal Impersonation,...
WTVCFOX
HCSO: 13-year-old boy in Indiana called in threat to Hamilton County schools
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A 13-year-old Indiana boy is in trouble after he made a threatening phone call about Hamilton County Schools, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO). The incident happened last Saturday night at about 10:30 p.m. HCSO says a Chattanooga Police dispatcher picked up the...
wvlt.tv
Oak Ridge health care facility president releases statement on FBI raid
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The FBI raided Patriot Homecare, a private healthcare agency in Oak Ridge, Wednesday. WVLT News was on the scene, where six vehicles - five cars and one van - were parked out front. At least six responders were there wearing gloves, moving in and out of the building.
WTVC
As violent crimes rise in Tennessee, focus turns to law cracking down on serving sentences
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — US Senators from Tennessee say violent crime is rising and Chattanooga's police chief says it's happening here, too. Now, there's a focus on a state law that just went into effect that requires those convicted of the most violent crimes to serve their full sentences. The...
WDEF
Video Leaks of Marie Mott Traffic Stop
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Police Department has released body cam footage of District 8 City Council Candidate Marie Mott being stopped for a burned out headlight. The video shows Mott getting upset with the police officer for the stop, accusing an officer of racism. “It went out while...
wutc.org
On The Trail Of Ambling Armadillos In Southeast Tennessee
Let’s talk about armadillos. Average rising temperatures here in the South are spurring the scaly creatures to crawl north - from Texas and Florida to North Carolina and here in Tennessee. Carissa Turner has been keeping tabs on the armadillos. She’s a grad student in environmental science on our...
WTVCFOX
Two minors go missing in Sale Creek, one found at base of waterfall, HCSO says
SALE CREEK, Tenn. — Two minors went missing on a trail in Sale Creek Friday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. One was found safe but the other was found at the base of a waterfall, HCSO says. The incident happened around 7p.m. at the 1200 block of Beck...
WSFA
Tennessee woman charged with killing mother
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Police arrested a woman in Knoxville, Tennessee, in connection to the death of her mother. WVLT reported investigators with the Knox County Sheriff’s have charged Angela Marie Holt, 47, with the murder of her mother, court records show. The victim’s name has not been released.
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga mom who lost teen daughter in crash advocates for driver's education classes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Teen drivers in Tennessee are not required to take a driver's education class before getting their license, but the state department highly recommends it. Now, a Chattanooga mom who lost her daughter to a teen driver is advocating for teaching teens how to be prepared on...
WTVCFOX
Student charged with making online threat at Signal Mountain Middle High School
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — An online threat has led to a student at Signal Mountain Middle High School facing charges, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO). An HCSO release says on September 6th, the school resource deputy told authorities that someone made a threat to shoot up...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for September 16
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. 1021 Greenslake Rd.- Burglary (22-012809) The complainant reported an unknown suspect had entered his storage building between 0700 hrs.- 0900 hrs. this morning. He stated he had accidently left his keys hanging in the deadbolt to the door. He believed he may have scared the suspect off before the suspect could get away with anything. He did discover his mountain bike laying in the yard and various items moved around. At time of report he did not notice anything missing.
WBIR
Free gas giveaway in East Knox on Saturday
The Exxon station in east Knoxville is providing free gas while it lasts. The Gas and Glory event is put on by Overcoming Believer's Church and will start at 8 a.m.
WTVC
Apple Festival this Sunday at the Chattanooga Market!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how it’s Apple Festival this Sunday at the Chattanooga Market! Come celebrate our farms and fresh picks of apples! The vendors love to join the harvest festival by making all things apple: apple pies, apple butter, apple strudel, and even apple candles and apple scented lotions. And don’t miss the works of featured artist Connie Roberts, as well as live music from Bryan Knispel and Luke Simmons and the Lovestruck.
Longest-held enlisted POW recounts how he stayed sane in captivity
The longest-held enlisted POW is Bill Robinson from East Tennessee. Don Dare spoke with the retired Air Force Captain Bill Robinson about his years in captivity and a pilot who is still MIA.
