The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. 1021 Greenslake Rd.- Burglary (22-012809) The complainant reported an unknown suspect had entered his storage building between 0700 hrs.- 0900 hrs. this morning. He stated he had accidently left his keys hanging in the deadbolt to the door. He believed he may have scared the suspect off before the suspect could get away with anything. He did discover his mountain bike laying in the yard and various items moved around. At time of report he did not notice anything missing.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO