Athens, TN

WDEF

Marvene Noel defeats Marie Mott in city council runoff race

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Marvene Noel has held onto the city council seat she was appointed to earlier this year. She defeated Marie Mott in the runoff on Thursday by 70 votes. The council chose Noel to complete the seat held by Anthony Byrd, who took another city job in March.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
brianhornback.com

Northeast Knox County, Your Access Is About to Be Limited! Make Your Voice HEARD

Knox County Government is about to close Old Tazewell Pike (limiting “we the people” to freely travel about our community) read it here from Knox County Commission agenda. It was noticed in April, was scheduled for May, and July and “the can has been kicked down the road”so that now one could likely assume they have the votes to do it (close the access) to the people.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Raided Oak Ridge health care facility faced previous lawsuit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The FBI raided Patriot Homecare, a private healthcare agency in Oak Ridge, Wednesday. Former employees of Patriot Homecare filed a lawsuit back in May 2020 against the healthcare company, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News. They claimed the company’s owners told employees to chart false...
OAK RIDGE, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Sept. 20

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, September 20. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Sharia Ball – Possession Meth/Petition to Revoke. Joshua Brewer – Criminal Simulation, Theft over $1,000, Suspended DL. Cody Buckner – Vandalism, Criminal Impersonation,...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Video Leaks of Marie Mott Traffic Stop

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Police Department has released body cam footage of District 8 City Council Candidate Marie Mott being stopped for a burned out headlight. The video shows Mott getting upset with the police officer for the stop, accusing an officer of racism. “It went out while...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

On The Trail Of Ambling Armadillos In Southeast Tennessee

Let’s talk about armadillos. Average rising temperatures here in the South are spurring the scaly creatures to crawl north - from Texas and Florida to North Carolina and here in Tennessee. Carissa Turner has been keeping tabs on the armadillos. She’s a grad student in environmental science on our...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WSFA

Tennessee woman charged with killing mother

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Police arrested a woman in Knoxville, Tennessee, in connection to the death of her mother. WVLT reported investigators with the Knox County Sheriff’s have charged Angela Marie Holt, 47, with the murder of her mother, court records show. The victim’s name has not been released.
KNOXVILLE, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for September 16

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. 1021 Greenslake Rd.- Burglary (22-012809) The complainant reported an unknown suspect had entered his storage building between 0700 hrs.- 0900 hrs. this morning. He stated he had accidently left his keys hanging in the deadbolt to the door. He believed he may have scared the suspect off before the suspect could get away with anything. He did discover his mountain bike laying in the yard and various items moved around. At time of report he did not notice anything missing.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Apple Festival this Sunday at the Chattanooga Market!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how it’s Apple Festival this Sunday at the Chattanooga Market! Come celebrate our farms and fresh picks of apples! The vendors love to join the harvest festival by making all things apple: apple pies, apple butter, apple strudel, and even apple candles and apple scented lotions. And don’t miss the works of featured artist Connie Roberts, as well as live music from Bryan Knispel and Luke Simmons and the Lovestruck.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

