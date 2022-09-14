Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
Stabbing sends one person to the hospital
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said the incident was reported just after 4 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Fraziers Lane near Lesage, West Virginia. Sheriff Zerkle said the victim’s wounds are...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters in Ross Co. battled a fully engulfed structure fire
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Multiple township fire departments responded to a reported structure fire this evening. According to initial reports, dispatchers received a call regarding a fire in the 1300 block of Hartwood Road in Huntington Township. Upon arrival, firefighters found the structure fully engulfed by flames. The Guardian could...
Man killed in Ross County motorcycle crash
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Chillicothe man died on Thursday after he crashed his motorcycle. Randolph Cunningham, 67, was driving on Lick Run Road around 2 p.m. on Friday when his motorcycle veered off the left side of the road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The motorcycle then crashed into a tree. Responders […]
They rammed an Ohio deputy’s cruiser. Sheriff says stolen checks and a gun were found in the car
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were arrested in Fairfield County on Friday after the pair crashed into a deputy’s cruiser. Authorities responded to a home on State Route 595 on Friday after reports of a burglary, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook. Deputies said several items had been stolen, including checks and […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Blood, bullets, shoe prints were focus of Friday's testimony in Pike County
WAVERLY, Ohio — Blood spatter, bullet holes and DNA evidence. It was a full day of testimony in George Wagner IV's murder trial. Shane Hanshaw, a crime scene investigator with the Ohio Cureau of Criminal Investigation was on the stand all day Friday. He took jurors back to April 22, 2016, when he arrived at one of the four crime scenes in Pike County.
UPDATE: 1 dead in Mason County 3-vehicle crash
UPDATE: (5:50 P.M. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022) – Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller has confirmed one person has died in a three-vehicle crash on Route 2 this afternoon. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders say “several” people in Mason County were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash. According to Mason County 911 […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe seeking arsonist from garage fire
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Chillicothe Fire and Police Departments are looking for an arsonist from a Sunday garage fire. Officers said they were dispatched to a garage fire at the rear of 248 Long Street. “Chillicothe Fire Department is investigating this fire with the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Motorcyclist killed in afternoon crash in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Chillicothe man was killed on Friday when he wrecked his motorcycle. Troopers said Randolph W. Cunningham, 67, was traveling on Lick Run Road when his motorcycle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. Life saving measures were performed on the scene but Cunningham succumbed to his injuries as a result of the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times Gazette
Women was on phone with officer when shots fired
A murder-suicide that began with a shooting at Southern Ohio Lumber on S.R. 73 in Peebles is being investigated by local and state law enforcement. According to reports from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a 32-year-old man shot at killed his wife at the lumber company around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Chillicothe man killed in Ross County crash
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Chillicothe man was killed in a crash in Ross County on Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:07 p.m. on Lick Run Road near the intersection of Dry Run Road in Springfield Township. Randolph Cunningham, 67, was traveling westbound...
Woman injured, multiple cars and houses damaged in southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was injured and multiple houses were struck by bullets after a shooting in southwest Columbus early Friday morning. The shooting happened on the 600 block of South Richardson Avenue around 3 a.m., according to Columbus police. Police said the woman was shot in her...
NBC4 Columbus
Police: Shots fired at youth football game on west side of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gunshots were fired at a youth football game Saturday afternoon on the city’s west side, Columbus police said. The shooting took place at approximately 1:56 p.m. at Hilltonia Park. According to police, witnesses said that after the game, an unknown juvenile fired multiple gunshots...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ohio mother sentenced for 2019 homicide of her two-year-old boy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman will spend 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to the death of her two-year-old child. Tina Dayton plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment charges on Thursday in connection to her child’s death in 2019, court documents show. Dayton will spend two sentences consecutively, 11 years […]
Fox 19
Woman killed trying to cross Clinton County highway
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms it is investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in Chester Township. Bethany Wiget, 33, of Hillsboro, Ohio, was attempting to cross State Route 73 near SR-380 a little before 6 a.m. Thursday when she was hit by a Ford Edge, OSP says.
WLWT 5
Cousin of Pike County victim gives emotional testimony, recounts grisly discovery at crime scene
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Emotional testimony was given Thursday in the Pike County massacre trial of George Wagner IV. Donald Stone took the stand, recounting the grisly discovery at the crime scene as he described finding his cousin, Kenneth Rhoden’s lifeless body 6 years ago. Nine members of...
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County Man Charged With Exposing Himself to a 10-Year-Old on Way to School
A man suspected of exposing himself to a child walking to school was arrested within hours by HPD today. The incident took place about 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 near the intersection of Circle Drive and Winterringer Street in Hilliard. A 10-year-old girl told police she was walking to Avery Elementary when a man exited his vehicle and exposed himself to her before driving away.
Police go to hospital after man shows up shot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police were dispatched to Grant Medical Center on Thursday after a man arrived suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers found Kevin Gray, 34, at around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at Grant Medical Center, with a single gunshot wound to his leg, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Gray said he […]
How Ohio police busted multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Groveport Police have announced the end of a multimillion-dollar theft ring of catalytic converters in Franklin County. The investigation stretches back over sixteen months and involves around 13,000 stolen catalytic converters. “It hurts everybody, whether you live in Groveport, you live in Reynoldsburg, you live anywhere in the central Ohio community, […]
WLWT 5
Officials: Couple dead in murder-suicide in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — Officials are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Adams County Wednesday. According to officials, a 911 call came into the Adam County Communication Center around 2:14p.m. of an individual firing several shots at the Southern Ohio Lumber Company. According to a source, the man allegedly shot...
Fentanyl, cocaine, meth seized in Athens County
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police arrested a Nelsonville man on Wednesday for possessing illegal narcotics. Authorities began investigating after they received information about illegal drugs transported from Columbus to Nelsonville, according to the Nelsonville Police Department. Officers were led to the temporary residence of Nicholas Charles at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, where they seized […]
Comments / 0