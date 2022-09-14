Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
Prep Sports Extra: September 16th
This Friday marked week three of the prep football season in Minnesota, and week five in Wisconsin. Esko and Grand Rapids stayed undefeated, while Duluth Denfeld picked up their first win since 2020. Austan Orvedahl ran for 293 yards and three touchdowns fueling a Duluth East comeback win over Hermantown 28-14. Moose Lake-Willow River also earned a win, while Superior and Hayward suffered losses.
New Sports Stadium Will Open in Superior in 2023
The University of Wisconsin-Superior made a huge announcement today about a new addition coming to the campus in 2023. The University in partnership with Superior Choice Credit Union says that they plan to build a new sports stadium and have it open by September 2023, it will be the home of Yellowjacket men's and women's soccer teams and the men's and women's outdoor track and field teams, it will also "benefit academic courses, campus intramurals, and the Superior community at large."
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Delanie Dunkle, the Girlfriend of Minnesota Twins Brooks Lee
Brooks Lee is the newest member of the Minnesota Twins. The team picked him in the eighth spot of the 2022 MLB draft. His MLB future holds much promise. And it appears he is succeeding admirably on the personal front, too. His girlfriend made an appearance at his first MLB game, catching the eye of many fans. Twins Nation is now curious about Brooks Lee’s girlfriend, Delanie Dunkle, a tennis player. So, we reveal her background in this Delanie Dunkle wiki.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDIO-TV
Fall Festival Fun: Chester Bowl
Fall is near and that means the annual Fall Fest. Fall Fest at Chester Bowl is all about building community with friends and neighbors in the park. The annual regional craft event had people out in the community enjoying: music, food, crafts, locally grown fresh produce, vendors, and informational booths about local programs.
Television Star Spotted Again In Duluth
When in town, do as the tourists do! Television actor Joel McKinnon Miller is still spending time in Duluth and he has been having a lot of adventures by the looks of it! We aren't mad about it, either. He first was spotted in Duluth over the summer, when a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minnesota Home For Sale Includes Underground Cave
There is a home sale in Minnesota that is pretty unique as it includes your very own underground cave. Ever wanted to have your own 'man or woman cave'? Who needs to update a basement when you can use an actual cave. There are pretty some pretty unique houses for sale lately in Minnesota.
Bayfield Apple Festival 2022: Everything To Know
The time is almost here for one of the biggest events in the midwest. The Bayfield Apple Festival is just a few weeks away and as always, it is sure to be a packed weekend full of fun. This is one of many events we have to look forward to...
Whoa! Super Unique Hobbit Home For Sale In Wisconsin
If you are a fan of the Flinstones or always wanted to live in an underground dome this house is for you! Located in River Falls, Wisconsin near the Minnesota and Wisconsin border you will be close to St. Paul and Stillwater but still can enjoy the small town charm. It is priced at a mere $315,000.
kelo.com
Minnesota nurses strike ends
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) — A Minnesota nurses strike is over. Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Minneapolis...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
With New Lawsuit Will ‘Chicken Guy’ Ever Open In The Mall of America?
If you can remember back to 2019, there was some finger-licking excitement coming from Bloomington as the Mall of America and the restaurant chain Chicken Guy announced that a new location would be coming to the Mall of America. Well fast forward 3 years and there still is no Chicken Guy restaurant at the Mall of America, and now the mall is taking the chain co-founder to court over its failure to open.
See Where UMD and UWS Land on The Latest Nationwide College Rankings
Each year 'US News and World Report' releases its annual list of best colleges in the country, the latest 2022-2023 rankings are out, let's see how UMD and UWS faired. Let's start with the biggest of the two, the University of Minnesota Duluth was ranked 33rd in the Regional Universities Midwest list, it was a 4-way tie for that spot, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, Lawrence Technological University, Carthage College, all share that 33rd spot.
Cirque Italia Water Circus Returning To Duluth This Month
Making its third appearance in Duluth, the Cirque Italia Water Circus will be back in town before the month is done. The Cirque Italia Water Circus first set up its giant tent in Duluth in 2019, they returned in 2021 and are returning to the Miller Hill Mall parking lot for another weekend of thrilling shows on a stage that holds 35,000 gallons of water.
Is A Mister Car Wash Coming To Duluth?
Mister Car Wash was founded in 1969 and apparently, there could be a location planned in Duluth, Minnesota. According to their website, not only "inspire people to shine", but they are also the largest car wash company throughout the United States. Mister Car Wash goes by a pretty simple formula, make people feel good by delivering a clean, dry, and shiny car every time. The company's brand also says they are anchored in quality, speed, and commitment to creating a memorable customer experience.
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is Coming to Minnesota Next Month
The Hello Kitty brand is one of the most popular brands in the world, selling every kind of merchandise you can imagine, they even have traveling cafe trucks, and one is making a stop in Minnesota soon. The brightly colored, mostly pink, Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is stocked with a...
Perv Assaults Teen Girl On Flight To Minneapolis
Over the years, I've been seated on planes next to some not so desirable people. Some talk all the time, or have to constantly get up and crawl over you to go to the restroom. Once, I had a 5 year old kid perform a 3 hour drum solo on the back of my seat.
mprnews.org
Flood watch for northeast Minnesota; spotty rain coverage for the Twin Cities.
Heavy rainfall is in the air for parts of northeast Minnesota through Friday. Our slow-moving soggy weather system is focusing the heaviest rainfall zone across northeast Minnesota. More spotty coverage brings a chance of occasional rain and thunder to the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota through this weekend. A flood...
Duluth Entertainment Convention Center Ponders Going to Cashless System for Events
With concerts and other events once again being scheduled at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, they have once again turned their focus on finding ways to reduce lines at beer and concession areas. Lines for beer and cider were one thing they tried to improve upon earlier this year when...
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
605K+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://squatchrocks.com
Comments / 0