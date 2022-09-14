Read full article on original website
27 First News
Helen J. Tincher, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen J. Tincher, 83, of Boardman, died peacefully Thursday morning, September 15, 2022 at her home. She was born October 21, 1938, in Youngstown, a daughter of John and Louise Peacock and had been a lifelong area resident. Helen was a longtime member of Evangel...
27 First News
Nancy Marie Thompson, Farmdale, Ohio
FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Marie Thompson, age 86, died peacefully at home on Thursday, September 15, 2022. She was born on February 23, 1936, in Warren, Ohio, one of nine children of Gladys Marie (Hitchcock) and Henry William Manes, Sr. A lifelong resident, Nancy was a 1954 graduate...
27 First News
Robert Edward Snyder, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Edward Snyder, Jr. passed on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Robert “Bob” Snyder, Jr. was born August 24, 1955 to Robert Snyder, Sr. and Marie Snyder (Crish) in Youngstown, Ohio. He was a graduate of Canfield High School and then, Bowling Green State...
27 First News
Amy Nicole Hambrick, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved, Amy Nicole Hambrick sadly lost her life at the age of 34. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on December 24, 1987, to the late James “Greg” Hambrick and Debra (Rovder) Dolin. Amy was a devoted mother to her daughter, Jaden...
27 First News
Stephen M. Ylonen, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen M. Ylonen, 43 of Youngstown died early Sunday morning, September 11, from injuries sustained in a trucking accident. Stephen was born March 14, 1979 in Youngstown, a son of Arnold and Barbara (Eldred) Ylonen and was a lifelong area resident. He graduated from Mineral...
27 First News
William A. Leskovec, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William A. Leskovec, 88, a longtime area resident, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, after a brief illness. Mr. Leskovec, known by several nicknames, such as “Bill,” “Les” and “Willie,” was born July 27, 1934 in Youngstown to Croatian immigrant parents, Andrew and Anna Stefanac Leskovec.
27 First News
William Glenn Fuller, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Glenn Fuller passed peacefully Saturday, September 3, 2022, at St. Elizabeth in Youngstown. He was born May 21, 1928, in Summerville Pennsylvania, son of William C. and Elizabeth Agnes Ross Fuller, he was a lifelong area resident. Glenn graduated from Fitch High School in...
27 First News
Vito Anthony DePinto, Jr., Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vito Anthony DePinto, Jr., 68 of Boardman, passed away Saturday afternoon, September 10, 2022 at his residence in Boardman. Vito was born on July 24, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Vito Anthony, Sr. and Anne (DeFrank) DePinto. Vito was a proud east-sider of...
27 First News
Dorothy A. Zimmerman, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy A. Zimmerman, 90, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at her home. She was born March 26, 1932, in Hanover Township, Ohio, daughter of the late Marion and Elsie (Speidel) Wilson. Dorothy was a 1950 graduate of Augusta High School. She worked at the...
27 First News
James M. Drotleff, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James M. Drotleff passed from this life Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Jim was 75 years old. He was born March 20, 1947, son of the late Fritz Henry and Mary Dorothea (Schmidt) Drotleff. Jim spent his work life as parts manager at the former Salona...
27 First News
Richard Allen Yeakel, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Allen Yeakel, Sr., 71 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born April 10, 1951, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Ralph S. and Betty (Flynn) Yeakel. Richard was a 1969 graduate of...
27 First News
Carol Aileen McCabe, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Aileen (Billock) McCabe, 64, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital. Carol was born on July 10, 1958, the daughter of Philip and Clara (Hawes) Billock. Graduating from Mathews High School in 1976, Carol was a proud Mustang who lettered...
27 First News
George Calvin Vukovich, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Calvin Vukovich, Jr., 71 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born a Catholic on November 13, 1950, on the south side of Youngstown, Ohio. George often appeared calm and subdued no matter what emotions...
27 First News
George E. Goldner, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George E. Goldner, 101, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Washington Square Healthcare. He was born September 11, 1921, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late John L. and Pearl A. (Becker) Goldner. On May 26, 1946, he married the...
27 First News
Jeanne (Lyons) Dykins, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanne (Lyons) Dykins, formerly of Poland, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at age 92. Jeanne was born October 4, 1929, the daughter of Myron H. Lyons and Beatrice M. Lyons of Youngstown’s north side. She liked to recount the story that she was born a few days before the stock market crashed. Her father never forgot her birthday and considered her his best investment with the greatest rate of return.
27 First News
William C. Pflugh, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William C. Pflugh, 70, of Leetonia, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman following a diagnosis of colon cancer on July 4, 2022. He was born April 27, 1952 in Salem, the son of the late Charles and Bonnie...
27 First News
Kathleen “Kathy” Ann Goterba, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Ann (DeVito) Goterba of Austintown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday evening, September 9, 2022 at The Hospice of The Valley, Poland, Ohio, after a short period of declining health,. Kathleen (who often went by Kathy) was born in Youngstown, Ohio June 10, 1944.
27 First News
Joseph “Joey” Bernard, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Bernard (Joey) passed away unexpectedly Monday, September 5 at his residence. Joey was born April 28, 1995 to Joseph Bernard and Amanda Fieste. Joey was a lifelong resident and attended John F Kennedy H.S. where he enjoyed playing football. After graduation, Joey was employed...
27 First News
James Gerald Marino, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James G. Marino was born April 4, 1945 to Joseph and Maryann (Aveni) Marino. He married Rose Marie Schemetti on August 28, 1971; she passed June 30, 2010. James worked for Youngstown Sheet and Tube, LB Foster Company and various other companies through the years.
27 First News
Gloria Dean Harrison, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service celebrating the life of Gloria Dean Harrison will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Gloria passed away Wednesday evening, September 14, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital with her family by her...
