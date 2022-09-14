Read full article on original website
Duluth Oktoberfestival 2022: Everything To Know
Duluth Oktoberfestival is one of the most popular events in the Northland. It takes place in September at Bayfront Festival Park. If you are a fan of food, drink and live music, you'll be a fan of this iconic event. Ahead of the event this weekend, there was a traffic...
Duluth Entertainment Convention Center Ponders Going to Cashless System for Events
With concerts and other events once again being scheduled at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, they have once again turned their focus on finding ways to reduce lines at beer and concession areas. Lines for beer and cider were one thing they tried to improve upon earlier this year when...
Northland Haunted House Holding Open Auditons
The haunted attractions across the Northland are starting to gear up for next month, when Halloween season gets into full swing. Many of them are also looking for people to work at the haunts, including a newer attraction in the area. Recently, organizers putting together the Haunted Ship put out...
Duluth Plans Vigil For Sheila St. Clair At City Hall, Missing Since 2015
The Duluth community is planning a show of support for Sheila St. Clair - who has been missing since 2015 - with a public event this week. Officials with the City of Duluth are inviting the general public to join them Thursday, September 15 at 12:30 PM on the steps of the City Hall for a vigil for the 55-year old Native American woman.
Cirque Italia Water Circus Returning To Duluth This Month
Making its third appearance in Duluth, the Cirque Italia Water Circus will be back in town before the month is done. The Cirque Italia Water Circus first set up its giant tent in Duluth in 2019, they returned in 2021 and are returning to the Miller Hill Mall parking lot for another weekend of thrilling shows on a stage that holds 35,000 gallons of water.
Updates On The Lake Superior Medical Equipment Building Fire In Duluth
On September 14th, crews were dispatched to Duluth's Hillside neighborhood as the Lake Superior Medical Equipment Building was on fire. A fire took place at the Lake Superior Medical Equipment Building on East Fourth Street in the Hillside neighborhood. According to WDIO, the City of Duluth’s Public Works Department shut off the gas to the entire 500 block of Fourth Street to help protect the area. Minnesota Power also shut off electricity in the area as well.
Grandmother Cycling Across America Makes A Stop In Duluth
At 67 years old Cindy Norris is no ordinary grandmother. She is on a quest to ride her bike coast to coast to raise awareness and funds for the Children of Fallen Special Operations Warriors foundation. This amazing foundation provides Educational Programs for children of Fallen Officers, Family Outreach Programs, and immediate financial assistance to families of severely wounded warriors.
Employers + Potential Employees Welcome at Cloquet’s Fall Harvest Job Fair
It's likely no secret that a lot of Northland businesses are hiring, with many facing staffing shortages that is causing them to alter their hours of operation. There are also a lot of area residents looking for a job that matches what they really want to do. The key, of course, is getting these employees in front of the businesses who are hiring. An upcoming event in Cloquet will do just that.
Duluth Mentioned In Washington Post Article About Cities With Most Bike Commuters
The Washington Post had an article about cities with the most bike commuters, and our beautiful city of Duluth was mentioned in it. The article did some data analysis about cities with people who commuted on bikes rather than drove cars. The Post found that 1 in 40 people bike to work, but that number has been declining in the past decade.
Waterspout Spotted On Lake Superior’s North Shore Tuesday Evening
A rare Lake Superior weather phenomenon was spotted just off the Minnesota North Shore of Lake Superior on Tuesday night. A Minnesota-based storm chaser shared a photo on Twitter Tuesday night, depicting a waterspout sighting over Lake Superior, not far from Schroeder, Minnesota, between Silver Bay and Grand Marais along the North Shore.
Television Star Spotted Again In Duluth
When in town, do as the tourists do! Television actor Joel McKinnon Miller is still spending time in Duluth and he has been having a lot of adventures by the looks of it! We aren't mad about it, either. He first was spotted in Duluth over the summer, when a...
Duluth Officials Provide Updates on 21 Avenue E, Glenwood Roundabout Projects
Have you heard the exciting news? It's National Roundabout Week! While that may be a "reason to celebrate an increasingly common part of our Northland roadways", we do have a couple of roundabout construction projects underway in Duluth that are having significant traffic impacts, especially now that school has started.
Is A Mister Car Wash Coming To Duluth?
Mister Car Wash was founded in 1969 and apparently, there could be a location planned in Duluth, Minnesota. According to their website, not only "inspire people to shine", but they are also the largest car wash company throughout the United States. Mister Car Wash goes by a pretty simple formula, make people feel good by delivering a clean, dry, and shiny car every time. The company's brand also says they are anchored in quality, speed, and commitment to creating a memorable customer experience.
WATCH: Lightning Strikes Near Ship Departing Duluth Harbor
A scary incident as lightning strikes near the ocean freighter Jamno while it departs the Duluth Harbor during an approaching thunderstorm. I've always been fascinated with ships; it all started at a young age. My grandpa built a house on park point and would spend many days telling about ships, especially the ones we watched while coming into the harbor.
Help MNDOT Win An Award For Their Highway 61 Work North Of Duluth
The work is done, the orange cones are gone, and Highway 61 north of Duluth is ready for traffic from tourists and locals alike. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is inviting the general public to a Highway 61 Completion Event, scheduled for Thursday, September 15 from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM in Grand Marais. The celebration will happen on the lawn at the Grand Marais Public Library: 102 2nd Avenue West.
Day + Night Crack Sealing Impacts Traffic September 14 + 15 On West Superior Street In Duluth
The project will be temporary but it could have impacts on traffic in a busy part of Duluth. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to an overnight crack sealing project scheduled for Highway 194/West Superior Street; the work will start the evening of Wednesday, September 14 and continue until early morning on Thursday, September 15.
I-535 Blatnik Bridge Traffic Control Removed Between Duluth + Superior
Some good news for Northland motorists arrived late last week from the Minnesota Department of Transportation. MnDOT announced traffic on the I-535 Blatnik Bridge had been restored to two lanes in each direction as the maintenance project that was in progress was substantially completed on Saturday, September 10. The goal...
Duluth Drivers Take Notice: It’s National Roundabout Week!
Duluth drivers take notice: It's National Roundabout Week - a reason to celebrate an increasingly common part of our Northland roadways. And even as it seems like drivers in our area grumble at them (and, have trouble navigating them), they are doing the job they were designed to do: improve traffic flow and provide increased safety measures.
Cloquet Elementary School Makes National Blue Ribbon Schools List For 2022
A Northland school has made the grade when it comes to education. The annual National Blue Ribbon Schools list was released for 2022 and an elementary school in Cloquet has made the list. In fact, Churchill Elementary School in Cloquet was one of only eight Minnesota schools to make the...
City Of Superior Denies Fairgrounds’ Request To Forgive $10,000 In Interest On Delinquent Sewer Bill
The plan by Head of the Lakes Fairgrounds management and Douglas County to have a sizeable amount of interest charges waived by the City of Superior failed. And while a number of reasons were cited, it seems that the primary cause for the "no" vote from the city was the fact that no one from the management company or the county showed up to present or defend their case.
