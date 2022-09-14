Read full article on original website
WTGS
Bluffton residents participate in 33rd Annual River Sweep
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — The town of Bluffton joined South Carolina residents across the state in the 33rd Annual Beach Sweep/River Sweep on Saturday. This is the state’s largest, one-day, volunteer litter cleanup of beaches, marshes, and waterways. This is the 14th year that the town of Bluffton...
WTGS
Beaufort County to host annual Walk for Water at two locations
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County's annual Walk for Water is this weekend, with two events this year, one in the city of Beaufort and one in Bluffton. The national nonprofit Water Mission hosts the event, which aims to expand access to fresh, clean water. Volunteer Nan Krueger...
WTGS
Savannah Mediation Center to host first 'Day of Peace' in Daffin Park
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah's first-ever Day of Peace event will be held in Daffin Park on Sunday, Sept. 25. The Savannah Mediation Center is teaming up with community support resources and vendors to put on an event to promote and reward peace in the community. “We’re going to...
Free vaccine, microchip clinic to be held in Pooler
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — If your dog needs a rabies vaccine or microchip, you’re in luck. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA), Chatham County Animal Services, Chatham County Parks & Recreation, and Renegade Paws Rescue have partnered to offer a free rabies vaccine and microchip clinic next week. On Sept. 21 from 3 to […]
WTGS
Georgia scuba dive shop employees convicted of defrauding the VA
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Five people involved with Georgia scuba dive shops admitted to defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The five defendants submitted false claims to the VA through scuba classes targeting military veterans' education benefits. According to the Department of Justice, the defendants are owners, managers,...
WTGS
Georgia Historical Society celebrates Constitution Day, showcases original draft
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Georgia Historical Society (GHS) showcased its draft copy of the U.S. Constitution for Constitution Day. The original copy belonged to Abraham Baldwin and dates back to the 1787 Constitutional Convention. Hundreds of students visited the exhibit to view the document and participated in interactive...
Savannah cemetery to be condemned due to poor conditions
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Evergreen Cemetery, a place that has been at the center of numerous complaints and failed upkeep, will be condemned. The grave site has been serving the Savannah community since the early 1930s, but in the last decade, the cemetery fell victim to neglect due to the death of the grave site […]
wtoc.com
Debate over possible big cat sightings in Ga.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a topic that gets people in our area talking: apparent big cat sightings, like panthers and mountain lions, in rural Georgia. A lot of people, from hunters to those just driving through, insist they’ve seen panthers or mountain lions in our area.
eatitandlikeit.com
5 Great Savannah Burgers plus 2
Thanks to those who joined us for our season premiere of Eat It and Like It with Jesse Blanco. We mixed it up this week, but in doing so, offered you a look at 5 great burgers in Savannah. If you missed it, here they are. Keep two things in mind: We all know about Green Truck Pub. We loved their burgers. We are going for 5 others. And…this is not a ranking. At all.
WTGS
City of Rincon names new city manager
RINCON, Ga. (WTGS) — City officials announced Rincon's new city manager Thursday morning. Jonathan Lynn will take over as the next city manager in Rincon, starting Monday, Sept. 19. Lynn graduated from Georgia Southern with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science in 2002 and got an MBA in...
A rare draft copy of the U.S. Constitution will be on display in Georgia tomorrow
SAVANNAH — The Georgia Historical Society will publicly display Abraham Baldwin’s draft copy of the United States Constitution on Friday, Sept. 16 during a free open house event in commemoration of Constitution Day. One of about twelve still in existence, the draft includes the handwritten margin notes of...
WTGS
Herschel Walker makes stop at Savannah Ports ahead of November election
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Republican Senate Candidate Herschel Walker made a stop in Savannah on Friday to tour the ports and discuss topics ahead of the November election. As voters prepare to head to the polls on Nov. 8, Walker said one of the main issues he wants to address if elected is the country’s current economy.
Location for Walker, Warnock debate in Savannah announced
Savannah's District Live at Plant Riverside music venue will be the site for the Georgia Senatorial Debate between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Hershel Walker.
Pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC hosting gas giveaway in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — 34N22, the pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC, will be hosting a gas giveaway today to highlight the 40-year high inflation and crippling gas prices. The gas giveaway will follow previously held successful giveaway events in Atlanta, Albany, Columbus, Macon and Washington that have received state and national attention. Savannah area customers who buy gas at the Chevron on […]
WTGS
Kitchen fire displaces family of five in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) responded to a kitchen fire on Friday that displaced a family of five. According to officials, SFD was dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 3000 block of Gibbons Street just after 3 p.m. on Friday. Firefighters found smoke and flames billowing from the back of a one-story home.
wtoc.com
Hearing held for estates of two Effingham Co. children found buried in backyard
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The case involving the estates of Mary and Elywn Crocker Jr. went before a judge in Effingham County on Wednesday. The two teens were found buried in their backyard in 2018. Attorneys representing the woman asking to become the administrator for the estates of the...
WTGS
A priceless gift: Memorial Health hosts NICU reunion
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Memorial Health Children’s Hospital hosted a neonatal intensive care unit reunion on Saturday to celebrate all of the babies, kids, and adults that were NICU patients. Many families showed up to play games, win prizes and show their love and support for the doctors...
WTGS
Tybee Island reports water main break, indefinite water outages
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTGS) — The City of Tybee Island announced due to a water main break on Bay Street, water will be turned off in order to fix the leak. According to city officials, the leak has been fixed and water is back on to all residents. City...
4 arrested in narcotics, weapons investigation in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Four people are behind bars following an investigation in Beaufort County. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, in June the Violent Crimes Task Force began investigating the distribution of illegal narcotics and violence at a residence on Broad River Boulevard in Beaufort. On Sept. 15, the task force with […]
Food, rent increase while gas prices remain low in Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Buyers stretching towards relief from elevated prices will have to wait longer. In August, inflation was at an 8.3% annual rate, only slightly down from the previous month and still close to a 40-year high, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI). According to the CPI, meats, poultry, fish and eggs […]
