ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Abbott says rape victims in Texas can prevent pregnancy by taking Plan B

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said rape victims in the state can prevent pregnancies by using emergency contraception pills such as Plan B, The Dallas Morning News reported Friday. In Texas, abortions are banned and do not include exceptions for rape or incest. Late last month, a so-called “trigger law” went into effect following the Supreme Court’s…
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Woman in agony from nonviable pregnancy forced to wait five days for abortion in Texas

Anti-abortion laws in Texas, and the healthcare crisis that followed them, forced a pregnant woman in the state to wait five days to receive abortion care for a nonviable pregnancy facing a severe medical emergency.By the 15th week of Kristina Cruickshank’s pregnancy, a large, fluid-filled sac had surrounded the fetus, and blood-filled cysts covered her ovaries while fluid filled her abdomen, according to the Houston Chronicle, citing medical records shared with the newspaper.The Chronicle reports that she was “frail, vomiting and in pain” when she arrived at Methodist Sugar Land hospital on 3 June. She arrived just three weeks...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Health
The Conversation U.S.

When abortion at a clinic is not available, 1 in 3 pregnant people say they will do something on their own to end the pregnancy

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea One in three people in need of abortion will consider doing something on their own to end the pregnancy if they are unable to get an abortion at a clinic. These are the findings of a study I recently published after surveying over 700 people seeking abortions in three states across the U.S.: Illinois, California and New Mexico. The one-in-three figure is even higher among those who have a difficult time affording the cost of their abortion, have no health insurance or are seeking an abortion because of...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Medical Abortion#Abortion Law#Pregnancy Tests#The Supreme Court#Republicans#The University Of Texas#Spectrum News#Austinite
International Business Times

U.S. Abortion Clinic Moves Up The Street To Escape One State's Ban

The women's health clinic in Bristol, Tennessee, had a seemingly simple solution to continue providing abortions after its home state banned the procedure this summer: It moved a mile up the road to Bristol, Virginia, where abortion remained legal. But relocating between the twin cities brought a host of challenges.
BRISTOL, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Elite Daily

Here It Comes: A National Abortion Ban May Be In The Works

When the Supreme Court sent shockwaves through the nation’s reproductive rights landscape by overturning Roe v. Wade with its Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision on June 24, many congressional Republicans assured their constituents they wouldn’t pursue a federal ban. However, now that Roe is no longer the floor for abortion rights, these same lawmakers are proposing some concerning (but not surprising) anti-choice legislation. Here’s why you should be paying attention to South Carolina Sen. Lindsay Graham’s 15-week national abortion ban proposal, and how it may signal an even more dismal future for the United States’ reproductive rights landscape if unchecked.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy