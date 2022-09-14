ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 21 Online

Oliver Bridge In Gary New Duluth To Close For Inspection

DULUTH, Minn. — A heads up for people who use the Oliver Bridge in Gary New Duluth. It will be closing for inspection September 21 for a few days. The bridge is located above the St. Louis River at the junction of Highway 39 and Wisconsin Highway 105. It...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

How a ghost town was turned into a Minnesota state park

SANDSTONE, Minn. -- It's said that Banning State Park is full of extremes. From the rush of the Kettle River, to the gentle waterfall of Wolf Creek. And it's not just the river way that catches your eye. It's the rocks, too.Over thousands of years, Mother Nature has molded, chiseled and shaped much of the sandstone in the park, but human beings have also left their mark, according to park manager Clarissa Payne."You can see the drill holes from when they blasted them off the walls," Payne said.She says before any of this was a state park, it was actually...
SANDSTONE, MN
WDIO-TV

The East End Family Fun Days in Superior

There is something for everyone at the East End Family Fun Days in Superior on Saturday, September 17. Events begin at 10:00 a.m. Enjoy perusing through area rummage sales, local crafters and vendors booths. Plus there are events planned just for kids!. It’s the start of the city’s longest running...
SUPERIOR, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Beers, barrels, and brats! Oktoberfestival returns to Duluth this weekend

Duluth, MN-- Duluth Oktoberfestival is back at Bayfront Festival park this weekend for its third year. Event organizers are looking forward to celebrating German heritage with music, dancing, games, food, and beverages. The Oktoberfest festivities kick off at 3 p.m. Friday with a parade through Canal Park and the Dachshund...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Fall Festival Fun: Chester Bowl

Fall is near and that means the annual Fall Fest. Fall Fest at Chester Bowl is all about building community with friends and neighbors in the park. The annual regional craft event had people out in the community enjoying: music, food, crafts, locally grown fresh produce, vendors, and informational booths about local programs.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Worker killed in gravel pit incident in northern Minnesota

A Culver, Minnesota man was killed in what police describe as an "industrial accident" at a gravel pit Wednesday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said 40-year-old Brad Wojtysiak was alone at the time of the incident. It remains unclear what caused his death. The sheriff's office was called...
CULVER, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Northland Haunted House Holding Open Auditons

The haunted attractions across the Northland are starting to gear up for next month, when Halloween season gets into full swing. Many of them are also looking for people to work at the haunts, including a newer attraction in the area. Recently, organizers putting together the Haunted Ship put out...
CANYON, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Updates On The Lake Superior Medical Equipment Building Fire In Duluth

On September 14th, crews were dispatched to Duluth's Hillside neighborhood as the Lake Superior Medical Equipment Building was on fire. A fire took place at the Lake Superior Medical Equipment Building on East Fourth Street in the Hillside neighborhood. According to WDIO, the City of Duluth’s Public Works Department shut off the gas to the entire 500 block of Fourth Street to help protect the area. Minnesota Power also shut off electricity in the area as well.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Is A Mister Car Wash Coming To Duluth?

Mister Car Wash was founded in 1969 and apparently, there could be a location planned in Duluth, Minnesota. According to their website, not only "inspire people to shine", but they are also the largest car wash company throughout the United States. Mister Car Wash goes by a pretty simple formula, make people feel good by delivering a clean, dry, and shiny car every time. The company's brand also says they are anchored in quality, speed, and commitment to creating a memorable customer experience.
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Waterspout Spotted On Lake Superior’s North Shore Tuesday Evening

A rare Lake Superior weather phenomenon was spotted just off the Minnesota North Shore of Lake Superior on Tuesday night. A Minnesota-based storm chaser shared a photo on Twitter Tuesday night, depicting a waterspout sighting over Lake Superior, not far from Schroeder, Minnesota, between Silver Bay and Grand Marais along the North Shore.
WDIO-TV

Prep Sports Extra: September 16th

This Friday marked week three of the prep football season in Minnesota, and week five in Wisconsin. Esko and Grand Rapids stayed undefeated, while Duluth Denfeld picked up their first win since 2020. Austan Orvedahl ran for 293 yards and three touchdowns fueling a Duluth East comeback win over Hermantown 28-14. Moose Lake-Willow River also earned a win, while Superior and Hayward suffered losses.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

SWLP Breaks Ground On Superior Solar Garden, Still Looking To Fill Spaces

A project that had its start before the pandemic has finally seen the 'sunshine'. Officials with Superior Water Light and Power - along with City of Superior and other community leaders - broke ground on the 470-kilowatt solar garden they're building in Superior along 28th Street near Heritage Park on September 8. The ceremony marked the start of visible progress on the project that's expected to be online and producing electricity by the middle of next year.
Bring Me The News

Historic former hotel in downtown Duluth to be demolished

The former Hotel Astoria at 102-108 E. Superior St. in downtown Duluth. Courtesy of AMZ Hotels / City of Duluth. The former Hotel Astoria in Duluth's historic downtown will be demolished following a vote by city officials on Monday to overrule the Heritage Preservation Commission's wishes to keep the 117-year-old building standing.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth Drivers Take Notice: It’s National Roundabout Week!

Duluth drivers take notice: It's National Roundabout Week - a reason to celebrate an increasingly common part of our Northland roadways. And even as it seems like drivers in our area grumble at them (and, have trouble navigating them), they are doing the job they were designed to do: improve traffic flow and provide increased safety measures.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

