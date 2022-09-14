Read full article on original website
Related
WBOC
Warmer Weather Coming- Still Dry
Forecast updated on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight: Clear and cool. Low 54°. Wind: N 0-3 mph. Saturday: Sunny and pleasant with a bit higher humidity. High 82° inland with temps. near 75° on the beaches. Wind: SE 1-5 mph.
WBOC
Driver Safety During Delmarva Bike Week
SALISBURY, Md. -- Motorcyclists on Delmarva for this years Delmarva Bike Week are asking other drivers to be mindful on the roads. Hundreds of bikes are out on the roads across the peninsula, and there have already been a few accidents that involved motorcycles. One of those accidents, which happened in Ocean City on Wednesday afternoon, was fatal.
WBOC
Cruise Ship Crew Member Airlifted After Suffering Medical Emergency
CHESAPEAKE BAY, Md.- A crew member aboard a cruise ship sailing in the Chesapeake Bay was airlifted off the ship Friday night after suffering a medical emergency. Maryland State Police say around 7 p.m. that a crew member on board the Royal Caribbean's Enchantment of the Seas cruise ship, was experiencing a serious medical emergency and needed immediate aerial evacuation.
WBOC
Delaware Man Dies in Accident in Harrington
HARRINGTON, De. - A Delaware man has died after an accident this morning in the Harrington area. According to Delaware State Police, around 6:12 on Friday morning, a 64-year-old man from Delaware was driving his Ford pickup truck on Prospect Church Road and passed the Hammondtown Road intersection. That's when police say the truck drifted off the road hitting a house and then hitting both a wooden clothesline post and a tree. Police say they are unsure why the car drifted off the road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBOC
Delaware Auditor McGuiness’ Sentencing Set for October 19th
KENT COUNTY, De. - Delaware Auditor Kathy McGuiness is scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 19 at 10a.m. in the Kent County Courthouse, according to the Delaware Attorney Generals Office. McGuiness was convicted of three demeanor counts over the summer. One has been thrown out since. She has...
WBOC
Former Trooper to Plead Guilty in Warehouse Package Thefts
DOVER, Del. (AP) - A Delaware state trooper who was suspended with pay amid a federal investigation into a series of thefts from a package reshipping company will enter a guilty plea in federal court later this month. Court records indicate that Jamal J. Merrell will make an initial appearance...
Comments / 0