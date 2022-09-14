Marvel had a jam-packed panel full of announcements during the D23 Expo on Sept. 10. POPSUGAR was on hand for the event, which featured exclusive footage, previews, and appearances by casts of some of their most-anticipated new movies and series. Marvel head Kevin Feige kicked off the event with the cast of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," who shared new footage from the movie for the audience. "Everything is bigger, everything is better, everything is new," Winston Duke, who plays M'Baku, said of the film. He also previewed that the film would have tons of advanced technology. Late "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman was also in everyone's thoughts. Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri, said of the film's release, "I'm excited for my bro to look down on us and smile."

