ComicBook
Marvel's Scarlet Witch Series Debuts Wanda Maximoff's New Costume
Wanda Maximoff is embarking on new adventures as part of a new Scarlet Witch series. Announced earlier today, Scarlet Witch #1 comes from the creative team of writer Steve Orlando, artist Sara Pichelli, and colorist Matt Wilson, with a cover by Russell Dauterman. Along with setting up Scarlet Witch's new status quo following X-Men: The Trial of Magneto, the new series will also see Dauterman create a new costume for Wanda Maximoff. Russell Dauterman has been doing cover work for plenty of Marvel titles, most recently the X-Men franchise, and even did a variant cover featuring many of Scarlet Witch's costumes for Avengers Forever #1.
‘Ironheart’ Will Introduce a Major Marvel Villain
Among the surprises at Marvel’s D23 panel was the announcement that the upcoming Ironheart series, starring Dominique Thorne as the armored hero, will see her square off with one of the most notable Marvel villains of recent years, making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Parker Robbins — AKA The Hood. On the show, he will be played by Anthony Ramos, best known for his work on Broadway in Hamilton and recently as the star of the film version of In the Heights.
Collider
MCU: 10 New Marvel Projects Announced at Disney's D23 Expo
Since 2009 the Disney fan club, known as D23, has hosted a biennial exposition event to announce upcoming Disney projects. Lucasfilm, Marvel, and 20th Century controlled the event announcing multiple new launches. Marvel in particular brought several titles to the table to kick off the beginning of Phase 5. While...
Werewolf by Night Marvel explained
Everything you need to know about Werewolf By Night from comics
ComicBook
Disney Announces Major Marvel Movie Release Date Change
Disney has announced a major Marvel movie release date change for Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The untitled Marvel movie that was originally scheduled for February 16, 2024 has been delayed to September 6, 2024. That particular release date change is significant, indeed: there had been a lot of speculation that Marvel Studios was reserving that February release date for one specific movie franchise: Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3.
Marvel fans freak out as She-Hulk introduces one of X-Men’s most popular characters into the MCU
The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a pretty huge Easter egg for Marvel fanatics.As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, episode two (released on Disney+ on Thursday 25 August), discreetly welcomed one of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the shared cinematic universe known as the MCU.Minor spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode two – you have been warned!For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been...
wegotthiscovered.com
Here’s your first look at the Ironheart armor in ‘Black Panther 2’
So much of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been shrouded in secrecy, and fans have been reliant mostly on leaks to get glimpses at the new film. Well, Today is no different. Marvel is going big on the legacy heroes, with Sam Wilson replacing Steve Rogers as Captain America, She-Hulk...
thedigitalfix.com
Marvel Studios announces which MCU characters are on the Thunderbolts
We have an official announcement on the MCU characters who will make up the Thunderbolts team of anti-heroes. The Thunderbolts are essentially the MCU’s version of the DCEU‘s Suicide Squad. The Thunderbolts superhero movie has been in the works for a while, and there’s been plenty of speculation about which characters will be on the team.
ComicBook
Shang-Chi 2 Release Date Rumored
Marvel Studios laid out a majority of its Phase 5 slate and teased what's to come in Phase 6 during San Diego Comic-Con. However, one project missing from the announcements was Shang-Chi 2. The sequel to last year's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is bringing back director Destin Daniel Cretton and star Simu Liu. It's very likely a Shang-Chi sequel will land before Avengers: Secret Wars debuts in 2025, but that still leaves two years for Marvel to settle on a release date. Thankfully, a Reddit scooper has revealed the exact date their sources believe Shang-Chi 2 will arrive in theaters.
digitalspy.com
She-Hulk finally introduces Deadpool to the MCU, sort of
She-Hulk episode 5 spoilers follow. No other Marvel show – or film, for that matter – has been as obsessed with cameos as She-Hulk. In just the first three episodes alone, connections to Hulk and Eternals and Shang-Chi and Agent Carter have all thrown She-Hulk smack dab in the middle of the MCU.
TVGuide.com
Marvel's Thunderbolts: Cast, Release Date, Everything to Know
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming to an end soon, and one of the most talked about titles of Phase 5 is none other than Thunderbolts. It'll be a while before the movie featuring a supervillain team-up hits theaters — as its release is scheduled for 2024 – but the anticipation has been high since Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced the film at Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel on July 23.
ComicBook
Captain America: New World Order Cast Revealed at D23 Expo
Fans got more information regarding Captain America: New World Order, including who will make up the Marvel film's cast. Captain America 4 was officially announced following the conclusion of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with the Disney+ series showrunner Malcolm Spellman returning to pen the script with Dalan Musson, and Cloverfield Paradox's Julius Onah helming the project. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed Captain America: New World Order in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, which left the cast to be announced at a later date. Luckily, that time has come during the Marvel Studios portion of Saturday's D23 Expo panel.
Best Black Panther comics ever
Read up on the best Black Panther comics ever before Wakanda Forever
PopSugar
Marvel Announces "Thunderbolts" Cast, "Fantastic Four" Director, and More News at D23
Marvel had a jam-packed panel full of announcements during the D23 Expo on Sept. 10. POPSUGAR was on hand for the event, which featured exclusive footage, previews, and appearances by casts of some of their most-anticipated new movies and series. Marvel head Kevin Feige kicked off the event with the cast of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," who shared new footage from the movie for the audience. "Everything is bigger, everything is better, everything is new," Winston Duke, who plays M'Baku, said of the film. He also previewed that the film would have tons of advanced technology. Late "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman was also in everyone's thoughts. Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri, said of the film's release, "I'm excited for my bro to look down on us and smile."
Cinema Blend
Warner Bros. Discovery Exec Says Batgirl Cancellation Was Blown Out Of Proportion, Doesn't Mention Director Responses
Going into this past August, the plan remained for the Leslie Grace-led Batgirl movie, which had already completed principal photography, to be released to HBO Max subscribers at some point in the future. Then came the announcement that Warner Bros. Discovery scrapped Batgirl, which not only rocked the world of DC movies, but Hollywood as a whole. Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels is now saying that the Batgirl cancellation was blown out of proportion, although he didn’t mention how directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, nor Grace, felt about this decision.
Sony Announces New ‘Karate Kid’ Movie, Pushes ‘Madame Web’ and ‘Kraven the Hunter’
Sony Pictures has announced the “return of the original ‘Karate Kid’ franchise” to the big screen by dating a new “Karate Kid” movie for June 7, 2024. While the franchise has lived on thanks to Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” series, which just debuted its fifth season on the streaming platform, this new “Karate Kid” project will be the franchise’s first film offering since a 2010 reboot starring Jaden Smith. The 2024 “Karate Kid” movie does not yet have a synopsis from the studio or a cast and crew attached. Other new titles added to Sony’s release calendar include an untitled horror...
hypebeast.com
Warner Bros. Developing 'Constantine' Sequel, Reuniting Keanu Reeves and Director Francis Lawrence
According to reports, Warner Bros. Pictures is now developing a sequel to Constantine. The news comes 17 years after the release of the original live-action adaptation of the DC Comics character and has John Constantine fans excited after months of rumors. Constantine 2 is expected to be a direct sequel...
ComicBook
Barbarian Director Reveals Batman Spinoff Movie for DC Films
Barbarian director Zach Cregger is enjoying his new horror film being at the top of the box in its opening weekend, but his plans for the future extend all the way to the DC Films Universe. In a new interview for Barbarian's release, Zach Cregger spoke about what he's working on next: one project is a new horror film that's "way more ambitious" and "weirder" than Barbarian; the other is a film that is "set in the DC Universe," and would be a "Batman-adjacent thing."
Marvel Taking ‘New Approach’ to Israeli Superhero Sabra for ‘Captain America 4,’ Character’s MCU Debut Ignites Concern
Disney and Marvel Studios announced at the D23 Expo that “Unorthodox” Emmy nominee Shira Haas is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the superhero Sabra in the upcoming fourth “Captain America” movie, officially titled “Captain America: New World Order.” In the comics, Sabra is a mutant who serves as a Mossad agent. The character’s inclusion in the comics has long generated controversy, but Marvel confirmed to Variety that it’s taking a “new approach” with Sabra for the big screen. “While our characters and stories are inspired by the comics,” the studio said in a statement to Variety, “they are always freshly...
CNET
'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Movie Dropped By Disney
Disney has ditched planned Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron. The house of mouse removed the film from calendars while confirming release dates for the planned Lion King prequel, new Pixar films and the Snow White reboot. The space-based fighter pilot adventure was being developed by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins....
