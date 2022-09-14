ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenai Peninsula Borough, AK

Comments / 0

Related
kbbi.org

Thursday Evening 9-15-22

The Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward has admitted two new patients to its wildlife rehabilitation program; and Kenai Peninsula College is dedicating its anthropology lab to Dr. Alan Boraas. The beloved, long-time professor died in 2019 at the age of 72. The production of the local evening newscast is made...
SEWARD, AK
kbbi.org

Homer police are searching for suspect involved in fatal collision

Homer police are asking for help finding a man accused of murder and DUI in a crash last winter, who is believed to have left the state and moved to Nevada. Twenty-year-old Tyler Cordes also faces charges including manslaughter, reckless driving and assault in the Dec. 21 crash that killed passenger Drew Brown.
HOMER, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy