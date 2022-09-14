Read full article on original website
Thursday Evening 9-15-22
The Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward has admitted two new patients to its wildlife rehabilitation program; and Kenai Peninsula College is dedicating its anthropology lab to Dr. Alan Boraas. The beloved, long-time professor died in 2019 at the age of 72. The production of the local evening newscast is made...
Homer police are searching for suspect involved in fatal collision
Homer police are asking for help finding a man accused of murder and DUI in a crash last winter, who is believed to have left the state and moved to Nevada. Twenty-year-old Tyler Cordes also faces charges including manslaughter, reckless driving and assault in the Dec. 21 crash that killed passenger Drew Brown.
‘We’re all here for something similar, but so very different:’ Hundreds gather for Homer’s Burning Basket
On a brisk Sunday evening at Homer’s Mariner Park, hundreds of people gathered around a woven basket almost the size of a car and watched as the result of weeks of collaboration and creativity burned to the ground. The Burning Basket event was part of an annual interactive and...
