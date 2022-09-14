ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

quincyquarry.com

Second North Quincy knifing this month #quincypolice #mayorkoch

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News about Quincy covered by Quincy Quarry News. Words said on the street indicate that the stabbing on Thursday afternoon was fueled by road rage. Additionally, the perpetrator fled the scene in...
QUINCY, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating bomb scare in Norwell

NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad was called to a business in Norwell after a suspicious item was found on the property. A manager at the business called the police Friday after the item was discovered. The bomb squad secured the item after employees were told...
NORWELL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘A deplorable assault’: Man charged with violent civil rights attack at MBTA station

BOSTON — A Boston man was arraigned Friday afternoon for allegedly yelling homophobic slurs and attacking another man at an MBTA station. Aiyoub Alsallak, 29, is charged with civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), and assault and battery. His bail was set at $2,500 and his previous bail on an open case out of BMC’s Central Division has been revoked.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Case worker assaulted at Suffolk County Jail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A case worker at the Suffolk County Jail was assaulted by a detainee, according to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department. The worker was assaulted Thursday during a routine session “in which she was attempting to deliver the care and services required of her position,” a spokesperson said. Officers immediately responded, subduing and removing the detainee. They also assisted the employee before she taken to a hospital for observation.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts woman faces judge in bomb hoax targeting Boston Children's Hospital

A western Massachusetts woman arrested in connection with a bomb threat hoax targeting Boston Children's Hospital was in federal court Friday. Catherine Leavy, 37, of Westfield, was arrested Thursday in connection with an anonymous bomb threat on Aug. 30 that drew a heavy police presence and forced the closure of area roads, Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said.
WESTFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

State officials shut down illegal Quincy daycare

QUINCY, Mass. — Authorities shut down an illegal daycare at a Quincy residence on Wednesday afternoon. The Department of Early Education and Care (EEC) says they received a complaint of unlicensed care in the area of 65 Burgin Parkway. With the assistance of Quincy Police, officials responded to the home and found that illegal care was occurring, according to an EEC spokesperson.
QUINCY, MA
WCVB

Tuesday, September 20: Fighting Back

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Inspiring stories of individuals who have faced life-threatening challenges – and managed to push beyond their limits. Nicole Estaphan meets a young woman who found her way to the Ivy League after battling substance use disorder for years, and now she wants to help others. A prominent local doctor is educating others about epilepsy through an ambitious sail around the world. Nicole also meets a transplant recipient who found a new calling – hand-crafting electric guitars – and a domestic violence survivor committed to providing safe spaces for others.
NEEDHAM, MA
WCVB

Man charged in connection with violent attack inside MBTA station

BOSTON — A Boston man was arraigned Friday in Boston Municipal Court on civil rights and assault charges in connection with a Labor Day attack on the MBTA Andrew Station platform. The attack left one man with head injuries. The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said Aiyoub Alsallak, 29,...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Seal spotted in freshwater pond on North Shore of Massachusetts

BEVERLY, Mass. — A seal continues to be spotted in a freshwater pond on the North Shore of Massachusetts. Retired WCVB photojournalist Stanley Forman captured video of the seal in Beverly's Shoe Pond, which is near the Cummings Center, on Friday and Saturday. According to Forman, the seal has been spotted in Shoe Pond for at least three days.
BEVERLY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Investigation into death of Saugus woman whose body was found in trunk continues 30 years later

REVERE. Mass. — Thirty years after the body of a Saugus woman was found in the trunk of a car in Revere, the investigation into her murder remains ongoing and unsolved. Susan Taraskiewicz’s body was discovered on Sept. 14, 1992, in a car that had been left outside of an auto repair shop on Route 1A, according to Massachusetts State Police. About a day earlier, she had left her job as a ramp crew chief at Logan Airport to pick up sandwiches for her coworkers.
REVERE, MA
liveboston617.org

Boston Police B-3 Anti-Crime Unit Arrest Repeat Firearm Offender in Dorchester

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced in drug trafficking operation after over 19 kilos of MDMA, nearly 7 kilos of Ketamine, nearly 1 kilogram of cocaine, over 10,000 counterfeit pills seized

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced in federal court in Boston for his role in a highly sophisticated drug trafficking operation that manufactured and distributed a multitude of controlled substances using the Dark Web. Allante Pires, 25, of Brockton, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya...
BROCKTON, MA
Public Safety
WCVB

Monday, September 19: Hidden in Plain Sight

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ted Reinstein is looking up, down, around, and above to discover quirky systems, codes, and features around Boston that are “hiding in plain sight!” Parts of the city are encircled by a high-wire “eruv” – Ted will tell you what that is. We meet a Boston man who makes art in out-of-the-way places (and manages to live rent-free in the city). Boston officials share the story behind those tiny colored plastic disks embedded in city streets. And while the 1,200 fire alarm boxes in Boston may look like a relic - they work! We meet the team charged with maintaining them.
BOSTON, MA

