Mosley shuts out Leon to pick up first district win
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Mosley football team sailed past district opponent Leon in a 42-0 home shutout Friday night. Mosley improves to 3-1 and will visit Wakulla on Friday, September 23.
THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 5 of high school football
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 5:. ***For highlights of the games featured on The End Zone, click here.***
Florida State made weird college football history beating Louisville on Friday
The Florida State Seminoles will beat anybody, anywhere, on any given day of the week. With the Florida State Seminoles improving to 3-0 on the season, Mike Norvell’s team just did something that has never happened before in the history of college football. No, it was not a scorigami...
FSU football: National media reacts to ‘Noles win over Louisville
FSU football has done the improbable two ways. They have started the season 3-0 and beat Louisville on the road with a backup QB. I’m still in shock with how the Noles would not accept defeat Friday night. It’s not that I ever thought they wanted to, but it’s...
How Louisville snatched defeat from the jaws on victory against FSU
Everything lined up perfectly for Louisville football to continue its winning streak against FSU on Friday. How UofL let the Seminoles walk out of Cardinal Stadium with the victory. Friday night was about as perfect of a situation as you can concoct as a Louisville football fan. A perfect weather...
What went right, what went wrong on defense for FSU vs. Louisville
Florida State traveled to Louisville this weekend to play the Cardinals under the lights on Friday. It was their first ACC matchup, and a very important contest to determine where this team currently stands in the conference. The main priority for the Noles defense was maintaining a consistent run stop plan against UL’s quarterback Malik Cunningham and making sure he stayed in the pocket.
Six Georgia schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
WASHINGTON, D.C.—U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including six schools in Georgia. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour.
From Chemistry to Creativity
One of the college’s first alums looks back on his time in engineering. Kenny Dozier was in one of the first waves of students from the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering when he graduated in 1987. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Florida A&M University and was the first Black person to graduate from FAMU with a degree in chemical engineering.
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida Leads the Nation with the Lowest Unemployment Rate Among the Nation’s Ten Largest States and the Most New Business Formations in the Country
Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida’s unemployment rate remained strong at 2.7 percent, the lowest unemployment rate among the nation’s ten largest states and a full percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.7 percent in August 2022. Florida also leads the nation in new business formations with 1,534,221 new businesses, outpacing second-place California by more than 250,000 new business formations since January 2020. For 25 consecutive months, Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has either declined or remained unchanged, and for 21 consecutive months, since December 2020, Florida’s unemployment rate has been lower than the national rate. Florida’s labor force continues to see growth, increasing by 49,000, a 0.5 percent increase, over the month of August 2022. Florida’s private sector employment grew by 24,200 in August 2022, at a rate of 0.3 percent, 0.1 percentage points faster than the national growth rate of 0.2 percent.
Crash shuts down part of N. Meridian Road in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A crash at N. Meridian Road near Summerbrooke Drive in Leon County has part of the street shut down, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Officials said a silver Chevy truck collided with a tree around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. First responders have been working to get the driver out of the car, according to FHP.
Landmark JV To Build 702-Bed Tallahassee Student Property
The developers landed a $68 million construction loan from Webster Bank. A joint venture between Landmark Properties and Atlantic American Partners has unveiled plans for The Metropolitan at Tallahassee, a 702-bed student housing community in Tallahassee, Fla. The partnership landed a $68 million construction loan, funded by Webster Bank for the development, public records show.
FAMU President Calls for Unity in Convocation Speech
Florida A&M University President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., called on students, faculty, staff, alumni, and supporters to stand together even as the University faces adversity in its drive to become one America’s top 100 public universities. “Let me address the ‘elephant in the room’ right off the bat, despite what...
Marianna firefighter laid to rest
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -For the second time this week, North Florida firefighters said goodbye to one of their own. Dozens gathered in Quincy Friday for the funeral of 26-year-old Atticus Stephens. First responders from North Florida lined the street outside of the First Presbyterian Church in Quincy. Stephens was a...
Family, friends to lay to rest Georgia State Patrol candidate who died during training
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Loved ones and friends will gather Saturday to lay to rest a Georgia State Patrol cadet who died during a training exercise last week. The Georgia Department of Public Safety says Cadet Patrick Dupree was training at the Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth County last week when he collapsed after finishing an exercise.
FAMU is going ‘beyond great heights’ with TedX
For the first time, in January 2023, Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) scholars, staff and alumni will have the opportunity to take the big stage as speakers on a world-renowned platform. Devoted to the ideology of “ideas worth spreading,” TED, is an annual event that brings together the world’s leading...
Small plane that took off from Florida crashes into deepest part of Georgia lake, officials say
A small plane that took off from Florida crashed into a Georgia lake over the weekend, according to NBC affiliate WYFF.
Family mourns the loss of Georgia State Patrol cadet
The family of the Georgia State Patrol cadet who died during a training exercise last week is opening up about his life. Cadet Patrick Dupree was a father and husband who had a passion for football.
FSU professor, students at Westminster Hall as Queen Elizabeth lies in state
Chairman Proctor weighs in on race to replace Jimbo Jackson.
Florida woman wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida woman claimed her $1 million prize this week after playing the Lottery’s Mystery Multiplier scratch-off game. Karelia Martinez, 47, of Riverview in Hillsborough County, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985. Martinez purchased her winning ticket from...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 17
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The weather was quiet Saturday morning, but not as cool as recent mornings. Temperatures ranged from the upper 60s to the mid 70s across the Big Bend as South Georgia around dawn Saturday. Rain chances will remain for the rest of the day, but stay in the isolated category and will be mostly confined to the Big Bend. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.
