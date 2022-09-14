Read full article on original website
West Virginia school district removes pride flags
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia school district’s directive to remove pride flags from classrooms is drawing complaints from students and community organizations. County Board of Education President Ron Lytle told The Gazette-Mail that the flags were removed because they went against the existing “Participation in Political Activities” policy. “I think it was just a blanket […]
Commissioner Leonhardt Welcomes Mountaintop Beverage to West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt formally welcomed the state-of-the-art beverage manufacturing facility, Mountaintop Beverage, to Morgantown, W.Va. Commissioner Leonhardt and the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) has been working with the company since 2019 to secure a location in the Mountain State. The company will be fully operational by the fourth quarter of this year.
New Brews: These are the newest West Virginia beers you can try
If you enjoy beer and are looking for something fresh and new to try in your area, this is the place for you. There are at least 32 different breweries in the state of West Virginia. That's 32 breweries that are all constantly experimenting with new flavors, techniques and ingredients to implement into their beer.
Ritchie Elementary goes blue after acing WV standardized test
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The normally green Ritchie Elementary Hornets were decked in blue Thursday, after students excelled on their standardized tests with flying colors. Last year’s 3rd through 5th grade students earned a ‘blue’ score on reading and math in West Virginia’s General Summative Assessment. That means they did extremely well—with more than 80 […]
Longest calf sale in the country continues in West Virginia
The West Virginia 4H and FFA Livestock Round Up is being held at WVU Jackson's Mill's multipurpose building.
Governor signs abortion bill into law, Dr. Clay Marsh reaches out to the WVU campus community
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice has signed the abortion bill passed in the West Virginia Legislature earlier this week. The bill provides exceptions for non-viable fetuses, fetal anomalies and medical emergencies. There are also exceptions for rape and incest but these cases are restricted up to 8 weeks for adults and 14 weeks for minors. All rape and incest cases must be reported to law enforcement before the victim can seek an abortion.
Mountaintop Beverage to create hundreds of jobs in Mon County
WVDA welcomed the beverage manufacturing facility, Mountaintop Beverage, to Morgantown on Friday, which is expected to bring up to a thousand jobs to the state.
Mon Health approved to build hospital in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health System announced Friday it has been approved to build a small format hospital in Bridgeport. 5 News reported in July that Mon Health had filed a formal application for the hospital. The nearly 20,000 square foot project, dubbed Mon Health Harrison Neighborhood Hospital, is...
Welcome to Mountaintop: Dignitaries gather at Mountaintop Beverage facility
MORGANTOWN -- “Welcome to Mountaintop,” Jeff Sokal said Friday afternoon, drawing cheers from 100 or so people gathered in the shadow of a behemoth structure perched like a crown atop th. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
$55 million in broadband grant funding coming to Southern West Virginia
GHENT, WV (WVNS) – $55 million dollars worth of broadband upgrades are bringing 940 miles of fiber to Southern West Virginia. More than $55.3 million in GigReady and Major Broadband Project Strategies Program (MBPS) funds in broadband infrastructure projects throughout the state were approved today, September 16, 2022. Governor Jim Justice made the announcement of […]
West Virginia Days of Hope begins with prayers and walk
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The West Virginia Days of Hope weekend kicked off with an interfaith service at 3 p.m. Friday at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, with clergy members from four different faiths speaking on four different parts of recovery—action, respect, compassion and hope. “We have to respect each...
$98,000 in grants coming to Southern West Virginia for litter control
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – $98,000 worth of grants for litter control are coming to sanitary boards, county commissions, and cities across Southern West Virginia The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) program has announced the recipients of its Litter Control matching grants totaling over $98,000. The grants were awarded to […]
SportsZone Highlights: Wheeling Park at University
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Wheeling Park defeated University (2-2) with a final score of 55-33. University faces Fairmont Senior next week.
Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell opens for the season
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was opening day of the Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell. This was the third year they had been back since they had a long hiatus. The farm was reopened in 2020 by the current owner Patrick Ash. He explained that it was his parents that had ran the farm years ago.
Big Daddy Guns is still coming to West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After months of controversy Big Daddy Guns would not be opening a location at The Deck in Morgantown. However, this won’t be the end of the company’s West Virginia journey. Co-founder of Big Daddy, Sherrie McKnight and Public Relations Coordinator Nicholas Lahera flew up...
New power plant to bring jobs to West Virginia
A new natural gas power plant, expected to cost billions of dollars and employ hundreds of workers, is planned for West Virginia.
Beckley ARH Medical Mall, closed
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley ARH Medical Mall is closed on Thursday, September 15, 2022, due to maintenance issues. The ARH Medical Mall located on North Eisenhower Drive in Beckley is closed due to maintenance issues. This closure impacts all clinics, services, and providers at this location including Cardiac Rehabilitation, Rejuvenation Center, Cardiovascular, ENT, and […]
6 unique trails in Charleston, WV
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — If you enjoy, walking, running, or biking, here are six trails in Charleston with unique sights, history, nature and more. 1. Sunrise Carriage Trail In 1905, West Virginia’s Gov. William A. MacCorkle directed the construction of his estate, the Sunrise Mansion on a 16-acre woodland property in Charleston’s South Hills. The […]
What Is Chipped Chopped Ham?
If you've ever come across a recipe for the Pittsburgh famous ham barbecue, then you've probably heard of the main ingredient "chipped chopped ham." However, if you live outside of the western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, and eastern Ohio regions, you might not have a clue what it is. Or...
Rainy summer washout pool season in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Weather is being blamed for an estimated $12,000 operating loss at the Krepps and Marilla Park pools in Morgantown. “Were victims to the weather when it happens and I’m sure that was part of it, we just didn’t have a very good second half of the season,” BOPARC Executive Director Melissa Wiles.
