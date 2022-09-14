ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsylvania County, VA

Smith Mountain Eagle

YMCA partners with Wheel Love

The Franklin County Family YMCA has partnered with Wheel Love, an organization committed to offering the wheelchair-based community a chance to participate in a wide variety of activities, including kayaking. “We are working to provide more activities for folks in our community who may have congenital or acquired neurologic deficits,”...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

SML Discovery Shop to celebrate $4M in donations on 18th birthday

The Discovery Shop at Smith Mountain Lake, also known as SML Discovery Shop, is about to celebrate a major milestone in its history. The Discovery Shop, located at 500 Scruggs Road in Moneta, was founded Sept. 22, 2004. Not only is Sept. 22 the organization’s 18th birthday, but on that day, the SML Discovery Shop plans to celebrate $4 million in donations to the American Cancer Society.
MONETA, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Letter to the Editor: James Colby

Commercialization of Scruggs Road? It could happen sooner than later. Franklin County has received an application to transform 16.38 acres along Scruggs Road stretching from the public waste disposal site all the way to Montgomery Farms subdivision into a self-storage campus consisting of five buildings totaling 64,750 square feet plus two canopies to accommodate 46 parking spaces.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Sea Tow collects toys donated by Dollar General managers

Dollar General held a Regional Holiday Meeting for the second time on Aug. 24, and donated to the community in the process by again having Christmas in August. There were 687 toys collected by Dollar General stores in the region, which spans 200-plus stores located from the Bristol area to the Harrisonburg area and South Boston, which includes the local Dollar General stores.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Monkeypox vaccine interest form available in Pittsylvania County

The Virginia Department of Health’s Pittsylvania/Danville Health District and Southside Health District are now offering a form for those interested in the monkeypox vaccine, JYNNEOS. The form allows the districts to gauge community interest and to determine who might be at higher risk. Interested individuals can fill out this...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

