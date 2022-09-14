The Discovery Shop at Smith Mountain Lake, also known as SML Discovery Shop, is about to celebrate a major milestone in its history. The Discovery Shop, located at 500 Scruggs Road in Moneta, was founded Sept. 22, 2004. Not only is Sept. 22 the organization’s 18th birthday, but on that day, the SML Discovery Shop plans to celebrate $4 million in donations to the American Cancer Society.

MONETA, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO