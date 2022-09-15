ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California lawsuit claims Amazon's anticompetitive practices drove up prices, reduced quality

By Darleene Powells
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M39kD_0hvV7SmI00

California has filed a lawsuit against Amazon, alleging the company stifled competition and caused prices to increase across the state.

The lawsuit, announced by Attorney General Rob Bonta's office Wednesday, alleges that the online retail giant required third-party sellers to offer their lowest prices on Amazon, thwarting the ability of other online retailers to compete, helping the site maintain its dominance, and harming sellers and consumers through inflated fees and higher prices.

"For years, California consumers have paid more for their online purchases because of Amazon's anticompetitive contracting practices," Bonta said in a statement. "Amazon coerces merchants into agreements that keep prices artificially high, knowing full well that they can't afford to say no. With other e-commerce platforms unable to compete on prices, consumers turn to Amazon as a one-stop shop for all their purchases."

According to the lawsuit, merchants signing up with Amazon must agree not to offer lower prices on competing sites like Walmart, Target, eBay, and even their own company websites, and to accept drastic penalties like the loss of "Buy Box" on Amazon or to "compensate" Amazon if other online stores do lower their prices. Merchants that do not comply face sanctions, like less prominent listings up to suspension or termination of their ability to sell on Amazon, Bonta's office said. What has resulted is Amazon can and has raised its prices and reduced the quality of its offerings, and raised its seller fees, the lawsuit said.

Sellers say they pay less in fees on other sites and could sell their products for lower prices, but do not because "if we do, Amazon will disqualify [our] offers from the Buy Box," according to the lawsuit.

Amazon is the biggest online retailer in the U.S. with more than 160 million Prime members across the country and 25 million California alone. And because of its market share, more and more third-party sellers join Amazon every day, despite the fact that the cost of selling on the platform far exceeds the costs of other online stores, Bonta said.

"This perpetuates Amazon's market dominance, allowing the company to make increasingly untenable demands on its merchants and costing consumers more at checkout across California," Bonta said. "The reality is: Many of the products we buy online would be cheaper if market forces were left unconstrained."

In response to a request for comment, an Amazon spokesperson said:

"Similar to the D.C. Attorney General—whose complaint was dismissed by the courts—the California Attorney General has it exactly backwards. Sellers set their own prices for the products they offer in our store. Amazon takes pride in the fact that we offer low prices across the broadest selection, and like any store we reserve the right not to highlight offers to customers that are not priced competitively. The relief the AG seeks would force Amazon to feature higher prices to customers, oddly going against core objectives of antitrust law. We hope the California court will reach the same conclusion as the D.C. court and dismiss this lawsuit promptly."

The lawsuit is seeking a court order to stop Amazon's anticompetitive behavior, along with penalties and fines.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
Local
California Government
Daily Mail

Is America on the verge of a house price collapse? Prices could crash by up to 20% and homes are overvalued by as much as 72%, expert warns

House prices could fall by up to 20 percent next year if there's a recession, experts warn - and property in some areas of the country is overvalued by as much as 72 percent. Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody's Analytics, was pessimistic about the housing market in May, but he has now made his forecasts even more bleak, Fortune reported on Wednesday.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu Adds a New Big Mac (It's Finally in the U.S.)

Few people remember that Burger King actually beat McDonald's (MCD) to the punch when it came to having a signature sandwich. Before the Whopper hit the now number three fast-food burger chain in 1957, both Burger King and McDonald's had very simple menus built around execution. Back in the early...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Retail#D C#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Amazon#Linus Company Walmart
Business Insider

Tesla's policy requiring workers wear plain black t-shirts, or those with Tesla logos, at work is 'unlawful,' National Labor Relations Board rules

The National Labor Relations Board ruled Tesla can't restrict workers from wearing union insignia. Wearing union insignia is a "critical form of protected communication," an NLRB chairman said. The NLRB previously ruled that Tesla violated labor laws repeatedly by preventing workers from organizing. Tesla can't restrict its workers from displaying...
LABOR ISSUES
Fortune

UPS drivers who earn $95,000 a year are threatening to strike, and it could hurt virtually every American. Look at what happened in 1997

August 4, 1997, probably doesn’t stand out as a significant day in world history. But some would disagree. That’s was the first time United Parcel Service (UPS) workers organized a nationwide strike in the U.S., which ended up with the company losing almost $780 million. In the 15 days that the strike lasted, 80% of UPS shipments went undelivered.
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
Cadrene Heslop

Shopping At Costco Without A Membership

Like its competitor Sam's Club, Costco sells bulk items. You can shop at Sam's Club without being a member. You can also shop at Costco without a membership. The terms of this shopping style are similar to that of Sam's Club.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

T.J. Maxx Is Pulling Products, Along With Marshalls

Regrettably, this is not the first time that TJX Companies has been criticized for recalling items; this is only the most recent incident. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
CNET

Tomato Shortage on the Rise, Plus 9 Other Hard-to-Find Grocery Items

More shortages are expected in the coming weeks, including tomatoes, which affect popular food items like pizza sauce, salsa and ketchup. Other grocery products like baby formula, Sriracha sauce and tampons have been hard to find for the past few months, and Hershey candy could be next. A variety of problems are causing these shortages, from the supply chain issues caused by the pandemic to the ongoing war in Ukraine. There's also the drought and high temperatures many countries are facing due to climate change. Right now, it's unclear when the supply for these items will bulk back up.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
141K+
Followers
25K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy