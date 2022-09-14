Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Former Gopher linebacker donates kidney to former teammate on dialysis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - At a tailgate birthday party on Saturday ahead of his 50th birthday on Monday, former Gopher Football linebacker Michael "Doobie" Kurus is an example of what's possible through living organ donation. Six years ago, at M Fairview Hospital, Kurus donated a kidney to his former teammate...
fox9.com
Gophers dominate Colorado 49-7 to start 3-0, lose Chris Autman-Bell to injury
MINNEAPOLIS - Mo Ibrahim had a career day as the University of Minnesota football team closed out the non-conference schedule undefeated with a dominating 49-7 win over Colorado on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium, but it might have come at a cost. Gophers top receiver Chris Autman-Bell left the game...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Delanie Dunkle, the Girlfriend of Minnesota Twins Brooks Lee
Brooks Lee is the newest member of the Minnesota Twins. The team picked him in the eighth spot of the 2022 MLB draft. His MLB future holds much promise. And it appears he is succeeding admirably on the personal front, too. His girlfriend made an appearance at his first MLB game, catching the eye of many fans. Twins Nation is now curious about Brooks Lee’s girlfriend, Delanie Dunkle, a tennis player. So, we reveal her background in this Delanie Dunkle wiki.
Minnesota And Illinois Stores Included In Latest Closing Announcement
I remember very clearly when I heard the news that Shopko was closing in Rochester, Minnesota, and it hit our family in a way that was unique because I had family members who worked in one of the stores. It was heartbreaking though to see places we shopped at a lot sell off everything and turn the lights off for the final time. Unfortunately, this experience is happening again for 150 Bed Bath & Beyond stores throughout our country, including stores in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa.
Television Star Spotted Again In Duluth
When in town, do as the tourists do! Television actor Joel McKinnon Miller is still spending time in Duluth and he has been having a lot of adventures by the looks of it! We aren't mad about it, either. He first was spotted in Duluth over the summer, when a...
fox9.com
Learning platform Minnesota schools use compromised with inappropriate image
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Some schools in Minnesota on Wednesday shut down access to a learning app after a link to an inappropriate image was shared via the platform in schools across the country. Edina Public Schools and Shakopee Public Schools are among the districts in Minnesota to address...
PETA aims attack billboards at Minnesota's Jucy Lucy burger
MINNEAPOLIS -- It's an attention grabbing campaign attacking a Minnesota tradition - the Jucy Lucy burger.The billboard takes aim at Minnesota's iconic cheese-filled burger by saying "Juicy Lucys Tear Families Apart." To bring the point home, the sign sits above Ray J's American Grill in northeast Minneapolis, which sells the Jucy Lucy."It's a little bit of mudslinging I'd say, a low down place to put it," said Alex Ranta, who noticed the sign after having a burger for lunch at Ray J's. "People choose what they choose to eat, regardless of the signage."Jeff Anshus thinks the billboard is perfectly placed."It's funny,...
Japanese restaurant Kyatchi closes its St. Paul location
Sushi restaurant Kyatchi has confirmed the closure of its location in St. Paul. The restaurant first opened at 38th and Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis in 2014, before adding a second location around the corner from CHS Field in St. Paul's Lowertown in late 2017. But in a message on its...
With New Lawsuit Will ‘Chicken Guy’ Ever Open In The Mall of America?
If you can remember back to 2019, there was some finger-licking excitement coming from Bloomington as the Mall of America and the restaurant chain Chicken Guy announced that a new location would be coming to the Mall of America. Well fast forward 3 years and there still is no Chicken Guy restaurant at the Mall of America, and now the mall is taking the chain co-founder to court over its failure to open.
New Boutique Opening In Hermantown
Here's another place to shop until you drop! A brand new boutique is opening in the area later this month and anyone into fashion will be excited to learn more about it. There have been a handful of business announcements in the area lately. Recently, it was revealed a new restaurant was opening in the Lincoln Park area of Duluth. The restaurant will be an Asian restaurant called Bali Asian Cuisine.
Duluth Oktoberfestival 2022: Everything To Know
Duluth Oktoberfestival is one of the most popular events in the Northland. It takes place in September at Bayfront Festival Park. If you are a fan of food, drink and live music, you'll be a fan of this iconic event. Ahead of the event this weekend, there was a traffic...
See Where UMD and UWS Land on The Latest Nationwide College Rankings
Each year 'US News and World Report' releases its annual list of best colleges in the country, the latest 2022-2023 rankings are out, let's see how UMD and UWS faired. Let's start with the biggest of the two, the University of Minnesota Duluth was ranked 33rd in the Regional Universities Midwest list, it was a 4-way tie for that spot, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, Lawrence Technological University, Carthage College, all share that 33rd spot.
Is A Mister Car Wash Coming To Duluth?
Mister Car Wash was founded in 1969 and apparently, there could be a location planned in Duluth, Minnesota. According to their website, not only "inspire people to shine", but they are also the largest car wash company throughout the United States. Mister Car Wash goes by a pretty simple formula, make people feel good by delivering a clean, dry, and shiny car every time. The company's brand also says they are anchored in quality, speed, and commitment to creating a memorable customer experience.
Minnesota Home For Sale Includes Underground Cave
There is a home sale in Minnesota that is pretty unique as it includes your very own underground cave. Ever wanted to have your own 'man or woman cave'? Who needs to update a basement when you can use an actual cave. There are pretty some pretty unique houses for sale lately in Minnesota.
Thousands of striking nurses return to work in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked off the job Monday. Nurses could soon learn what impact the strike may have had on efforts to reach a new contract. The Twin Cities Hospitals Group said in a statement Thursday that negotiators were expected to return to talks sometime next week. Some 15,000 nurses at seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked out, a number the union says makes it the largest strike ever by private-sector nurses. The affected hospitals recruited temporary nurses to cover for striking union members.
Perv Assaults Teen Girl On Flight To Minneapolis
Over the years, I've been seated on planes next to some not so desirable people. Some talk all the time, or have to constantly get up and crawl over you to go to the restroom. Once, I had a 5 year old kid perform a 3 hour drum solo on the back of my seat.
kduz.com
Man from Buffalo Dies in Southeast MN Crash
A man from Buffalo riding a bicycle died in a crash in southeastern Minnesota Thursday night. The State Patrol says 40-year-old Matthew Tipton died at the scene. The Patrol says Tipton was on a bicycle that collided with a car at the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street in Winona, just after 8:30pm.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Roseville, MN (Photos and Maps)
Roseville is one of the cities perfect to live in, as there are many parks, coffee shops, and restaurants to visit. If you are planning to stay in the city or already residing there, put these 14 Best Restaurants in Roseville, MN, on your bucket list. Chianti Grill. $$ |...
How a ghost town was turned into a Minnesota state park
SANDSTONE, Minn. -- It's said that Banning State Park is full of extremes. From the rush of the Kettle River, to the gentle waterfall of Wolf Creek. And it's not just the river way that catches your eye. It's the rocks, too.Over thousands of years, Mother Nature has molded, chiseled and shaped much of the sandstone in the park, but human beings have also left their mark, according to park manager Clarissa Payne."You can see the drill holes from when they blasted them off the walls," Payne said.She says before any of this was a state park, it was actually...
